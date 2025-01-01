Jim HardyThen your father was a very successful man.
Mamie[about winning Linda back]You could melt her heart right down to butter, if you'd only turn on the heat!
Jim Hardy[trying to describe Linda]She was sort of a medium built, medium height. With a nice evening gown on with a belt in the back. She's sorta built like the girl I knew from the corner drugstore who used to play pinball. Conshwella Schlepkiss. I remember she was high man three weeks in a row.
Linda MasonWhat would you like?
Danny ReedOrchids, the finest you've got.
Linda MasonCorsage?
Danny ReedNo, no. A dozen, loose, looking like they don't care!
Danny ReedFrançois! Have you seen Mr. Hanover?
FrançoisTwice, sir. The first time he came from his dressing room he had a telegram in his hand. He ordered scotch and soda. A bottle of each.
Danny ReedI know! I know!
FrançoisThe second time he came from his dressing room he asked which way is Connecticut.
Danny ReedConnecticut?
FrançoisConnecticut. He said he had a friend there who knows about women too.
Danny ReedWhy didn't you stop him?
FrançoisHow can I stop him sir when I don't know which way is Connecticut!
Linda MasonYou better go inside, it's cold and you don't have a coat...
[gently pushes him]
Linda MasonGo on.
Jim Hardy[kisses her, moves back]Well I don't need a coat anymore.
Jim HardyWhat brings you here on this bright and uninviting day?
Lila Dixon[to Ted]I love you... and Jim.
Ted HanoverWell, I love Jim too... but let's not get too chummy.