Danny Reed François! Have you seen Mr. Hanover?

François Twice, sir. The first time he came from his dressing room he had a telegram in his hand. He ordered scotch and soda. A bottle of each.

Danny Reed I know! I know!

François The second time he came from his dressing room he asked which way is Connecticut.

Danny Reed Connecticut?

François Connecticut. He said he had a friend there who knows about women too.

Danny Reed Why didn't you stop him?