Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Holiday Inn Holiday Inn Movie Quotes

Holiday Inn Movie Quotes

Linda Mason My father was a lot like you, just a man with a family. Never amounted to much, didn't care. But as long as he was alive, we always had plenty to eat and clothes to keep us warm.
Jim Hardy Were you happy?
Linda Mason Yes.
Jim Hardy Then your father was a very successful man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mamie [about winning Linda back] You could melt her heart right down to butter, if you'd only turn on the heat!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Hardy [trying to describe Linda] She was sort of a medium built, medium height. With a nice evening gown on with a belt in the back. She's sorta built like the girl I knew from the corner drugstore who used to play pinball. Conshwella Schlepkiss. I remember she was high man three weeks in a row.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Linda Mason What would you like?
Danny Reed Orchids, the finest you've got.
Linda Mason Corsage?
Danny Reed No, no. A dozen, loose, looking like they don't care!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Danny Reed François! Have you seen Mr. Hanover?
François Twice, sir. The first time he came from his dressing room he had a telegram in his hand. He ordered scotch and soda. A bottle of each.
Danny Reed I know! I know!
François The second time he came from his dressing room he asked which way is Connecticut.
Danny Reed Connecticut?
François Connecticut. He said he had a friend there who knows about women too.
Danny Reed Why didn't you stop him?
François How can I stop him sir when I don't know which way is Connecticut!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Linda Mason You better go inside, it's cold and you don't have a coat...
[gently pushes him]
Linda Mason Go on.
Jim Hardy [kisses her, moves back] Well I don't need a coat anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Hardy What brings you here on this bright and uninviting day?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lila Dixon [to Ted] I love you... and Jim.
Ted Hanover Well, I love Jim too... but let's not get too chummy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ted Hanover I like it here... with you and Linda.
Jim Hardy And we love having you. When are you leaving?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ted Hanover It's going to be easy - like peeling a turtle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ted Hanover Then I had a drink.
Jim Hardy A drink? Boy you were fractured!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ted Hanover When a fellow is surprised to hear about his own wedding, brother that's when I go to work with a clear conscience.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Hardy Lila's back in New York. I got a letter from her yesterday.
Ted Hanover What happened to her millionaire?
Jim Hardy Slight mistake there. He didn't own millions, he owed them.
Ted Hanover Poor girl. Always straying to greener pastures and finding spinach.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dance Extra What is this the daisy chain?
Ted Hanover Sorry, we're just looking for the back of a woman we don't know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Linda Mason You sound sweet, but you don't make sense.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lila Dixon [about Jim] I know, but he gets a look.
Ted Hanover Aw, he's always had that look. It doesn't mean anything emotionally. It has something to do with his... liver.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ted Hanover [reading] Come out and relax on a farm, music, dancing, home cooking. Open holidays only.
[skeptical]
Ted Hanover Open holiday's only? Say, how many of them are there?
Jim Hardy [excited] About 15. That gives me 350 days to kick around in!
Ted Hanover [laughing] You would think of that!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ted Hanover A gentle smile often breeds a kick in the pants.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mamie Is your names Mamie?
Daphne Daphne, Vanderbilt: No.
Mamie Get back in the kitchen!
[later]
Mamie Is your names Miss Linda?
Daphne Daphne, Vanderbilt: No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Hardy Well what do you visualize, Ziggy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Danny Reed How'd he get that far in five minutes?
Ted Hanover The lady must have been willing.
Danny Reed The world can't do this to us!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Hardy I don't need a coat, now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[talking about peach preserves]
Ted Hanover Oh boy, do I go for those! Why they're great on... on...
[pause]
Ted Hanover ... or even plain!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Hardy For that kinda of money you oughta be able to go by way o' Medicine Hat!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Danny Reed If I'm not the best manager in the business, I'll eat a garage mechanic's shirt!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Hardy Right now I've got the ledger in an iron lung.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Hardy [Handing a cup of coffee to Ted] Here, take a slug out of the mug.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Danny Reed Happy New Year!
Ted Hanover Oh, don't do that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Hardy It's a great act, isn't it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Danny Reed [after Jim explains his idea for the Holiday Inn] Did you get your discharge papers from that sanitarium?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ted Hanover [about Jim] Simply tell him you've made a mistake. You don't want to give up your career and live on a farm.
Lila Dixon But he's already bought the farm - and the license - and the ring. b
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Hardy [singing] I'm dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones I used to know, where the treetops glisten, and children listen, to hear sleigh bells in the snow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Hardy [singing] I'm dreaming of a white Christmas, with every Christmas card I write. May your days be merry and bright. And may all your Christmases be white.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more