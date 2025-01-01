Menu
Kinoafisha Films Coyote Ugly Coyote Ugly Movie Quotes

Coyote Ugly Movie Quotes

Violet [as Kevin follows 'lost girl' home] I'm not lost. Somebody just moved my street.
Lil I'm married to that bar. Hell, I'd, uh, I'd sleep there, if I had the guts to walk around barefoot. But that's me, you know. I'm the original coyote. Just a small town gal trying to make it in the big bad city.
Violet Small town gal?
Lil Piedmont, North Dakota. You ever tell anyone that, I'll kill ya.
Customer So, basically you have...?
Lil Jim, Jack, Johnny Red, Johnny Black, and Jose; all my favorite men. You can have it any way you like it, as long as it's in a shot glass.
Girl Can I ask you somethin'?
Lil What?
Girl What - Oh, what does Coyote Ugly mean?
Lil Did you ever wake up sober after a one night stand, and the person you're next to is layin' on your arm, and they're so ugly, you'd rather chew off your arm then risk waking 'em? That's coyote ugly.
Girl My God. But, why would you name your bar after somethin' like that?
Lil Oh, because Cheers was taken.
Violet What do you want?
Kevin Well, it's, uh, 3 in the morning, I want what every man wants.
[pause]
Kevin Breakfast!
Cammie I'm Cammie, the Russian tease.
Violet Violet, the Jersey nun.
Cammie That one's Rachel, the New York bitch. We all play our little parts. Only Rachel really is a bitch, and I really am a tease.
Lil Cammie, you can only be a tease if you stop sleepin' around, babe.
Cammie Yeah, I keep forgetting that part!
Lil That's Rachel, you can learn a lot from her.
Violet She just cut some guy's ponytail off.
Lil Yeah, the court ordered her to take anger-management classes after she pummeled a customer for grabbin' her ass. He pressed charges, I gave her a raise. Cheers!
Violet I don't mean to press my luck, but would you mind telling me why you're hiring me?
Lil Because, the, um, average male is walking around with a toddler inside of his pants, a two year old right there inside his dockers.
Violet Men have two year old children in their pants - that's why you're hiring me?
Lil You look like a kindergarten teacher. The kids'll love it.
Violet Sorry I asked.
Violet Do you have a reservation?
Lil Uh, yeah, it's under, uh, "Cast Iron Heartless Bitch."
Violet Could it be under "Stubborn and Pigheaded"?
Lil Yes! That's the one.
Guy Now, shake it! Come on!
[Rachel scowls]
Lil Don't do it, Rach. He's a big guy and you're still on probation.
Rachel Don't worry, those classes are really paying off!
[slams the back of her fist into the guy's face]
Lil Let me guess: Piedmont, North Dakota.
Violet South Amboy, New Jersey.
Lil Same thing.
Violet Cammie, I think I just fell in love with you.
Cammie Oh, Violet, I'm not a lesbian. I played in the minors but never went pro.
Violet That's *not* what I meant.
[Kevin kisses Violet then starts to walk away]
Kevin Have a nice day!
Violet "Have a nice day"?
Kevin Yeah, I panicked, I didn't know what else to say!
Bill Sanford Put some pepper spray in your purse. Even if you're not sure, just start spraying.
Violet Look, are you really the owner? 'Cause I've had a rough couple of days and so the last thing I need is some waitress on a power trip wastin' my time.
Lil You start Friday night.
Bill Sanford [as Violet makes a sudden U-turn in a busy toll plaza] Did I happen to mention that I was recently in a horrific car accident?
Rachel Lil, do we serve water with our whiskey?
Lil Only water I serve's got barley and hops in it. Hey everybody, do we serve water in this bar?
Everybody Hell, no H2O!
Bill Sanford No, it's not okay. I'm not going to make the same mistake twice. You're not going back to work for Pete. I don't care what it takes. I don't care how many bars you have to stand on. You are not coming home. I'm not letting you back in the house. Forget it.
Violet I want my tape.
Kevin Had a feeling you'd be back to see me.
Manager No dates in the kitchen, O'Donnell.
Violet I'm not staying. I-I just want my tape. Please.
[he hands her the tape]
Violet Thanks. Bye.
Kevin Did you really write all those songs?
Violet You listened to my tape?
Kevin No, of course not, I mean, that would be invasion of privacy.
[singing]
Kevin Baby you're the right kind of wrong.
Violet Go ahead. Laugh it up. 'Cause there's nothing you can say that's gonna bother me.
Kevin I'm just trying to tell you I like your music. I mean, do you always take compliments so well?
Violet Hi. I'm Violet Sanford. I just recently moved to New York and I was wondering if you would give my tape to one of your artists.
Wendy Violet, that is so cute! Now lemme tell you about me. My name is Wendy and I first moved to New York when I was 21 to be a dancer, but I broke my big toe and then I got knocked up by this actor who dumped me to join the Peace Corps, so for the last 16 years I been raising my daughter all by myself and then two weeks ago, she tells me that she is a bisexual and that she hates me more than any person on this planet.
[chuckles]
Wendy Now tell me how I can help you, please, because I am dying to make *your* dreams come true.
Violet [on seeing Rachel, Cammie and Zoe for the first time] You know those girls?
Romero Oh, yeah. They're here every morning around this time. Winding down. They have to in their line of work.
Violet Are they hookers?
Romero No.
[passes Violet a matchbook]
Romero Coyotes.
Kevin Just for the record, I was only staring at your ass for the first 15 minutes!
Violet You collect comic books? That's so cute.
Kevin It's not cute... it's very rugged and manly.
Violet Okay, I've never had anyone stare at my ass for half an hour, so I'm gonna say goodnight, and I'm hoping you're gonna say it back.
Violet This is my job!
Kevin It's a goddamn sandbox for you to stick your head in!
Violet What is that supposed to mean?
Kevin The place is a joke, alright? They don't come to watch you sing, they come to watch girls shaking it on a bar!
Bill Sanford No, it's that for the first time in my life I was ashamed of you. I would have never thought that was possible.
Lil Hey, everybody, shut up! I'd like you to meet my new girl, whose name is... Jersey! Jersey, is an ex kindergarten teacher, and a former nun, who just escaped from the convent, and is tired of being the only virgin in New York City! Would anyone like to buy her a drink?
Kevin [following Violet] Wanna play a game?
Lil I told ya not to break the rules.
Violet What are you talking about?
Lil I'm talking about you and your boyfriend making a scene in my bar. I'm talking about a friend of mine inside with a broken nose. The rules were simple, Jersey. I fired girls for a lot less.
Violet What, so I can't have a boyfriend, now? What kind of stupid shit is that?
Lil Hey, this place is my home. And I'm not willing to risk everything I have on your personal life. It's business, plain and simple.
Violet This is not business. I work my ass off for you and you're supposed to be my friend!
Lil I never said I was your friend. I'm your boss and you knew the rules like everybody else.
Violet Will you stop with "the rules". It's a bar for Christ sake!
Lil [hands Violet her guitar] Then what are you so upset about?
Violet Oh, right, we don't talk about you, right? It's a big secret. Come on, Kevin, let's play a game. I'm gonna guess why you left Australia.
Kevin Doesn't matter.
Violet You were in jail? No that's not it. You have a wife and four kids in Sydney? Come on, am I getting warm? Come on, Kevin, I don't have alot of time. Why'd you run away from home?
Kevin I didn't have a home! Is that what you wanted to hear? I don't have a family. I mean that's the big secret! Are you happy? Huh? Are you gonna feel sorry for me now? Are you gonna hold me close while I tell you I had to change homes every 2 years? I had a bad childhood, big deal. I don't need your sympathy! 'Cause I'm here and I'm livin' on my two feet like I wanted to. That was my dream. At least I did it with a little bit of dignity.
Violet And I didn't, that's it?
Kevin Well just unbutton the blouse a little and unzip the pants a little, show a little bit of flesh. I think you can figure it out.
Rachel Girl, you could be dancin' on the floor. I wanna see your bras!
Rachel Hey, hey! This is not a gas pump, son.
[smooch]
Rachel Wait your turn!
Gloria You know, me and you should have dinner sometime!
Bill Sanford I'm locking the doors.
Violet You said I could be whatever I wanna be.
Bill Sanford I never said "Songwriter in New York City."
Kevin What do you do when you realize all your dreams have come true?
Violet Pay off old debts.
Bill Sanford Hey, do I come to your office and honk?
Cammie [re Playboy Playmate Jennifer Rovero's favorite movie being Saving Private Ryan] Hello? A naked girl in army boots? Easy play to call.
Violet Why won't you give up on this?
Kevin Because I've been giving up on people my entire life and it's a nasty little habit, so you're going to sing at the club or...
Violet Or you'll what?
Kevin I'll never kiss you again.
Violet That sounds like a threat, Mr. O'Donnell.
Kevin Well, let's just say it's going to be quite a long, cold winter.
Violet That's supposed to convince me?
Kevin It's working, isn't it? Your knees are getting weak.
Bidding Customer Forty dollars!
Coyote Ugly Bar Patron Get down! What are you doing?
Violet I'm a songwriter, is there someone here I can talk to about my songs?
Fiji Mermaid Waiter I've been a struggling sax player for 12 years. What can I get you from the bar?
Zoe Is this a church meeting or is this a bar? Make some noise!
Violet Alright, you win. I'll do it.
Kevin I love winning.
College Guy Is this the greatest party we've ever been to or what?
College Guy Oh yeah!
[In a bidding auction for Violet's Dad]
Bidding Customer Take some of that off!
[Violet's Dad starts stripping]
Bidding Customer Okay, put some of that back on.
Violet [waitress aiming for New York] Enjoy your pie, guys. It's the last one I'll ever serve.
