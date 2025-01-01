Violet[as Kevin follows 'lost girl' home]I'm not lost. Somebody just moved my street.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
LilI'm married to that bar. Hell, I'd, uh, I'd sleep there, if I had the guts to walk around barefoot. But that's me, you know. I'm the original coyote. Just a small town gal trying to make it in the big bad city.
LilDid you ever wake up sober after a one night stand, and the person you're next to is layin' on your arm, and they're so ugly, you'd rather chew off your arm then risk waking 'em? That's coyote ugly.
GirlMy God. But, why would you name your bar after somethin' like that?
LilOnly water I serve's got barley and hops in it. Hey everybody, do we serve water in this bar?
EverybodyHell, no H2O!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bill SanfordNo, it's not okay. I'm not going to make the same mistake twice. You're not going back to work for Pete. I don't care what it takes. I don't care how many bars you have to stand on. You are not coming home. I'm not letting you back in the house. Forget it.
KevinNo, of course not, I mean, that would be invasion of privacy.
[singing]
KevinBaby you're the right kind of wrong.
VioletGo ahead. Laugh it up. 'Cause there's nothing you can say that's gonna bother me.
KevinI'm just trying to tell you I like your music. I mean, do you always take compliments so well?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
VioletHi. I'm Violet Sanford. I just recently moved to New York and I was wondering if you would give my tape to one of your artists.
WendyViolet, that is so cute! Now lemme tell you about me. My name is Wendy and I first moved to New York when I was 21 to be a dancer, but I broke my big toe and then I got knocked up by this actor who dumped me to join the Peace Corps, so for the last 16 years I been raising my daughter all by myself and then two weeks ago, she tells me that she is a bisexual and that she hates me more than any person on this planet.
[chuckles]
WendyNow tell me how I can help you, please, because I am dying to make *your* dreams come true.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Violet[on seeing Rachel, Cammie and Zoe for the first time]You know those girls?
RomeroOh, yeah. They're here every morning around this time. Winding down. They have to in their line of work.
KevinThe place is a joke, alright? They don't come to watch you sing, they come to watch girls shaking it on a bar!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bill SanfordNo, it's that for the first time in my life I was ashamed of you. I would have never thought that was possible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
LilHey, everybody, shut up! I'd like you to meet my new girl, whose name is... Jersey! Jersey, is an ex kindergarten teacher, and a former nun, who just escaped from the convent, and is tired of being the only virgin in New York City! Would anyone like to buy her a drink?
LilI'm talking about you and your boyfriend making a scene in my bar. I'm talking about a friend of mine inside with a broken nose. The rules were simple, Jersey. I fired girls for a lot less.
VioletWhat, so I can't have a boyfriend, now? What kind of stupid shit is that?
LilHey, this place is my home. And I'm not willing to risk everything I have on your personal life. It's business, plain and simple.
VioletThis is not business. I work my ass off for you and you're supposed to be my friend!
LilI never said I was your friend. I'm your boss and you knew the rules like everybody else.
VioletWill you stop with "the rules". It's a bar for Christ sake!
Lil[hands Violet her guitar]Then what are you so upset about?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
VioletOh, right, we don't talk about you, right? It's a big secret. Come on, Kevin, let's play a game. I'm gonna guess why you left Australia.
KevinDoesn't matter.
VioletYou were in jail? No that's not it. You have a wife and four kids in Sydney? Come on, am I getting warm? Come on, Kevin, I don't have alot of time. Why'd you run away from home?
KevinI didn't have a home! Is that what you wanted to hear? I don't have a family. I mean that's the big secret! Are you happy? Huh? Are you gonna feel sorry for me now? Are you gonna hold me close while I tell you I had to change homes every 2 years? I had a bad childhood, big deal. I don't need your sympathy! 'Cause I'm here and I'm livin' on my two feet like I wanted to. That was my dream. At least I did it with a little bit of dignity.