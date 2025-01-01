Violet I want my tape.

Kevin Had a feeling you'd be back to see me.

Manager No dates in the kitchen, O'Donnell.

Violet I'm not staying. I-I just want my tape. Please.

[he hands her the tape]

Kevin Did you really write all those songs?

Violet You listened to my tape?

Kevin No, of course not, I mean, that would be invasion of privacy.

[singing]

Kevin Baby you're the right kind of wrong.

Violet Go ahead. Laugh it up. 'Cause there's nothing you can say that's gonna bother me.