Carl's Jr. Computer Enjoy your EXTRA BIG ASS FRIES!

Woman at Carl's Jr. You didn't give me no fries, I got an empty box.

Carl's Jr. Computer Would you like another EXTRA BIG ASS FRIES?

Woman at Carl's Jr. I said I didn't get any!

Carl's Jr. Computer Thank you! Your account has been charged. Your balance is zero. Please come back when you can afford to make a purchase.

Woman at Carl's Jr. What? Oh no, NO!

[She hits the machine. An alarm goes off, and a sign appears on the computer saying "WARNING! Carl's Jr. Frowns Upon Vandalism"]

Carl's Jr. Computer I'm sorry you're having trouble. I'm sorry you're having trouble.

Woman at Carl's Jr. Come on! My kids are starvin'!

Carl's Jr. Computer [the woman kicks the computer, and it sprays a fast-acting tranquilizer in her face] This should help you calm down. Please come back when you can afford to make a purchase. Your kids are starving. Carl's Jr. believes no child should go hungry. You are an unfit mother. Your children will be placed in the custody of Carl's Jr. Carl's Jr... "Fuck You, I'm Eating."

[Joe approaches the computer]