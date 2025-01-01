Menu
Kinoafisha Films Idiocracy Idiocracy Movie Quotes

Idiocracy Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Narrator As the twenty-first century began, human evolution was at a turning point. Natural selection, the process by which the strongest, the smartest, the fastest reproduced in greater numbers than the rest, a process which had once favored the noblest traits of man, now began to favor different traits. Most science fiction of the day predicted a future that was more civilized and more intelligent. But, as time went on, things seemed to be heading in the opposite direction. A dumbing down. How did this happen? Evolution does not necessarily reward intelligence. With no natural predators to thin the herd, it began to simply reward those who reproduced the most, and left the intelligent to become an endangered species.
Doctor [laughs] Right, kick ass. Well, don't want to sound like a dick or nothin', but, ah... it says on your chart that you're fucked up. Ah, you talk like a fag, and your shit's all retarded. What I'd do, is just like... like... you know, like, you know what I mean, like...
Narrator The #1 movie in America was called "Ass." And that's all it was for 90 minutes. It won eight Oscars that year, including best screenplay.
Doctor Don't worry, scrote. There are plenty of 'tards out there living really kick-ass lives. My first wife was 'tarded. She's a pilot now.
[cabinet has been debating putting water on the plants instead of Brawndo]
Pvt. Joe Bowers What *are* these electrolytes? Do you even know?
Secretary of State They're... what they use to make Brawndo!
Pvt. Joe Bowers But *why* do they use them to make Brawndo?
Secretary of Defense [raises hand after a pause] Because Brawndo's got electrolytes.
Rita You think Einstein walked around thinkin' everyone was a bunch of dumb shits?
Pvt. Joe Bowers Yeah. Hadn't thought of that.
Rita Now you know why he built that bomb.
Pvt. Joe Bowers [addressing Congress] ... And there was a time in this country, a long time ago, when reading wasn't just for fags and neither was writing. People wrote books and movies, movies that had stories so you cared whose ass it was and why it was farting, and I believe that time can come again!
President Camacho Shit. I know shit's bad right now, with all that starving bullshit, and the dust storms, and we are running out of french fries and burrito coverings. But I got a solution.
South Carolina Representative # 1 That's what you said last time, dipshit!
South Carolina Representative # 2 Yeah, I got a solution, you're a dick! South Carolina, what's up!
[last lines]
Narrator Joe and Rita had three children, the three smartest kids in the world. Vice President Frito took 8 wives and had a total of 32 kids. Thirty-two of the dumbest kids ever to walk the Earth. OK, so maybe Joe didn't save mankind, but he got the ball rolling, and that's pretty good for an average guy.
Attorney General Water? Like out of the toilet?
Narrator The years passed, mankind became stupider at a frightening rate. Some had high hopes the genetic engineering would correct this trend in evolution, but sadly the greatest minds and resources where focused on conquering hair loss and prolonging erections.
IPPA Computer If you have one bucket that contains 2 gallons and another bucket that contains 7 gallons, how many buckets do you have?
Frito Go away! 'Batin'!
Narrator Unaware of what year it was, Joe wandered the streets desperate for help. But the English language had deteriorated into a hybrid of hillbilly, valleygirl, inner-city slang and various grunts. Joe was able to understand them, but when he spoke in an ordinary voice he sounded pompous and faggy to them.
Carl's Jr. Computer Enjoy your EXTRA BIG ASS FRIES!
Woman at Carl's Jr. You didn't give me no fries, I got an empty box.
Carl's Jr. Computer Would you like another EXTRA BIG ASS FRIES?
Woman at Carl's Jr. I said I didn't get any!
Carl's Jr. Computer Thank you! Your account has been charged. Your balance is zero. Please come back when you can afford to make a purchase.
Woman at Carl's Jr. What? Oh no, NO!
[She hits the machine. An alarm goes off, and a sign appears on the computer saying "WARNING! Carl's Jr. Frowns Upon Vandalism"]
Carl's Jr. Computer I'm sorry you're having trouble. I'm sorry you're having trouble.
Woman at Carl's Jr. Come on! My kids are starvin'!
Carl's Jr. Computer [the woman kicks the computer, and it sprays a fast-acting tranquilizer in her face] This should help you calm down. Please come back when you can afford to make a purchase. Your kids are starving. Carl's Jr. believes no child should go hungry. You are an unfit mother. Your children will be placed in the custody of Carl's Jr. Carl's Jr... "Fuck You, I'm Eating."
[Joe approaches the computer]
Carl's Jr. Computer Welcome to Carl's Jr. Would you like to try our EXTRA BIG ASS TACO? Now with more MOLECULES!
Officer Collins [addressing military brass] You see, a pimp's love is very different from that of a square.
President Camacho Now I understand everyone's shit's emotional right now. But I've got a 3 point plan that's going to fix EVERYTHING.
Congressman #1 Break it down, Camacho!
President Camacho Number 1: We've got this guy Not Sure. Number 2: He's got a higher IQ than ANY MAN ALIVE. and Number 3: He's going to fix EVERYTHING.
Costco Greeter [Greeting every customer] Welcome to Costco, I love you. Welcome to Costco, I love you. Welcome to Costco, I love you. Welcome to Costco, I love you.
Frito I can't believe you like money too. We should hang out.
Pvt. Joe Bowers Man, I could really go for a Starbucks, y'know?
Frito I don't really think we have time for a handjob, Joe.
Pvt. Joe Bowers Today I step into the shoes of a great man, a man by the name of Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho.
IPPA Computer Welcome to the Identity Processsing Program of Uhmerica! Please insert your forearm into the forearm receptacle!
[Joe inserts his arm]
IPPA Computer Thank you! Please speak your name as it appears on your current federal identity card, document G24L8!
Pvt. Joe Bowers I'm not sure if...
IPPA Computer You have entered the name "Not Sure." Is this correct, Not Sure?
Pvt. Joe Bowers No, it's not correct...
IPPA Computer Thank you! "Not" is correct. Is "Sure" correct?
Pvt. Joe Bowers No, it's not, my name is Joe...
IPPA Computer You have already confirmed your first name is "Not." Please confirm your last name, "Sure."
Pvt. Joe Bowers My last name is not "Sure!"
IPPA Computer Thank you, Not Sure!
Pvt. Joe Bowers No, what I mean is my name is Joe...
IPPA Computer Confirmation is complete. Please wait while I tattoo your new identity on your arm!
[Billboard Ad] [Billboard Ad] : If you don't smoke Tarryltons... Fuck You!
Female Reporter It started off boring and slow with Not Sure trying to bullshit everyone with a bunch of smart talk: 'Blah blah blah. You gotta believe me!' That part of the trial sucked! But then the Chief J. just went off. He said, 'Man, whatever! The guy's guilty as shit! We all know that.' And he sentenced his ass to one night of rehabilitation.
Frito Yah I know this place pretty good, I went to law school here.
Pvt. Joe Bowers In Costco?
Frito Yah I couldn't believe it myself, luckily my dad was an alumnus and pulled some strings.
Judge Hank "The Hangman" BMW Now prosecutor, why you think he done it?
Prosecutor 'Kay. Number one your honor, just look at him. And B, we've got all this, like, evidence, of how, like, this guy didn't even pay at the hospital. And I heard that he doesn't even have his tattoo.
[crowd boos]
Prosecutor I know! And I'm all, 'you've gotta be shittin' me!' But check this out man, judge should be like
[bangs fist on table]
Prosecutor 'guilty!' Peace.
Secretary of State I'm Secretary of State, brought to you by Carl's Jr.
Pvt. Joe Bowers Why do you keep saying that?
Secretary of State Because they pay me everytime I do.
Pvt. Joe Bowers Why me? Every time Metsler says, "Lead, follow, or get out of the way," I get out of the way.
Sgt. Keller Yeah, when he says that, you're not supposed to choose "get out of the way." It's supposed to embarrass you into leading - or at least following.
Pvt. Joe Bowers That doesn't embarrass me.
Narrator Joe decided that in order to get out of jail, he would have to use his superior diplomacy skills.
Pvt. Joe Bowers [talking to the prison guard] Hey, uh... I'm actually supposed to be getting out of jail, not going back in...
Prison Guard #2 [hits Joe on the back of the head] You're supposed to be in that line, dumbass!
[he points to the door]
Prison Guard #2 Hey, guys, let this dumbass out!
Frito [Acting as Joe's public defender] It says here you robbed a hospital. Why'd you do that?
Pvt. Joe Bowers I'm not guilty!
Frito That's not what the other lawyer said.
Rita Can you take me there?
[Points at TV where "Monday Night Rehab" is showing]
Frito [Lifts Rita to TV]
Rita Not here, you fucking moron - there!
[Points at TV again]
Narrator [Time Masheen starts] We're gonna take you back, to the year 1939 when Charlie Chaplin and his nazi regime enslaved Europe and tried to take over the world...
Narrator ...But then an even greater force emerged, the U.N.
[pronounced "un"]
Narrator and the U.N. un-nazied the world - forever.
Pvt. Joe Bowers I just need you to tell me how to get to the time machine.
Frito Oh, that's easy. You go down by the museum and stuff... It's like- it's, like, by the museum... Sorta by... Actually, not really. More like on the street, you go, um... Wait, let me start over. Okay, you know where the time machine is?
Ow! My Balls! Guy Comin' up next on The Violence Channel: An all-new "Ow, My Balls!"
Doctor Why come you got no tattoo?
Secret Service Thug Okay. Hey, a couple of us guys were wonderin', uh if we'd go family-style on her.
Phone Computer Welcome to AOL Time Warner Taco Bell US Government Long Distance. Please say the name of the person you wish to call.
Rita Upgrayedd.
Phone Computer There are 9,726 listings for "Upgrayedd". Please deposit $2,000 to begin connection.
Officer Collins [addressing military brass about Rita's background] We did, however have to come to an arrangement with her pimp. A gentleman who goes by the name Upgrayedd. Which he spells thusly, with two D's, as he says, "for a double dose of this pimping".
Frito I'm going to mistrial my foot up your ass if you don't shut up!
Doctor in Waiting Room Clevon is lucky to be alive. He attempted to jump a jet ski from a lake into a swimming pool and impaled his crotch on an iron gate. But thanks to advances in stem cell research and the fine work of Doctors Krinsky and Altschuler, he should regain full reproductive function again.
Trashy Guy [in the background] Get your hands off my junk!
Male Newscaster He tried taking water from toilets, but it's Secretary Not Sure who finds himself in the toilet now. And as history pulls down its pants and prepares to lower ITS ASS onto Not Sure's head, it will be Daddy Justice who will be crapping on him THIS TIME.
[repeated line]
Frito I like money.
Pvt. Joe Bowers For the last time, I'm pretty sure what's killing the crops is this Brawndo stuff.
Secretary of State But Brawndo's got what plants crave. It's got electrolytes.
Attorney General So wait a minute. What you're saying is that you want us to put water on the crops?
Pvt. Joe Bowers Yes
Attorney General Water. Like out the toilet?
Pvt. Joe Bowers Well, I mean, it doesn't have to be out of the toilet, but, yeah, that's the idea.
Secretary of State But Brawndo's got what plants crave.
Attorney General It's got electrolytes.
Pvt. Joe Bowers Okay, look. The plants aren't growing, so I'm pretty sure that the Brawndo's not working. Now, I'm no botanist, but I do know that if you put water on plants, they grow.
Secretary of Energy Well, I've never seen no plants grow out of no toilet.
Secretary of State Hey, that's good. You sure you ain't the smartest guy in the world?
Yuppie Wife Unfortunately, Trevor passed away from a heart attack while masturbating to produce sperm for artificial insemination. But I had some eggs frozen, so just as soon as the right guy comes along...
Pvt. Joe Bowers [addressing Congress] There was a time when reading wasn't just for fags. And neither was writing. People wrote books and movies. Movies with stories, that made you care about whose ass it was and why it was farting. And I believe that time can come again!
Narrator Brawndo the Thirst Mutilator had come to replace water, virtually everywhere. Water, the basic component of all life, had been deemed a threat to Brawndo's profit margin. The solution came during the budget crisis of 2330, when the Brawndo Corporation simply bought the F.D.A. and the F.C.C., enabling them to say, do, and sell, anything they wanted.
Prison Guard #3 [looks at computer after Not Sure tells him he's not supposed to be there] uh, well... I don't see you in here... so, you're, uh, gonna have to stay in prison.
Secretary of State You're so smart, why don't you know that?
Narrator He would soon discover that in the future, justice was not only blind, but had become rather retarded as well.
Narrator Joe stated his case logically and passionately, but his perceived effeminate voice only drew big gales of stupid laughter.
Frito Everyone gets laid at the White House.
Pvt. Joe Bowers Listen, I told these people that you were smart, okay? So act smart!
Frito Smart like you?
Frito [in a whiny voice] 'Oh, I gotta go to the time machine. I wanna go home.'
Pvt. Joe Bowers I don't talk like that.
Frito [in a whiny voice] 'I don't talk like that.'
Secret Service Thug Shit, I thought there was two of you.
Frito See?
President Camacho Hey, you can't leave. Whatever happened to all that 'lead, follow, or get outta the way' shit, huh?
Pvt. Joe Bowers I guess I just can't get outta the way anymore, can I?
Pvt. Joe Bowers You just have to believe me. I just wanted to help you. That's all. So you can try and shoot me. You can try and run me over, whatever. But I just want you to ask yourselves one question first. Do you really want to live in a world... where you try to blow up the one person that's tryin' to help you?
Secretary of State They found that whore you wanted.
Pvt. Joe Bowers Hey, that may be how you refer to women in the future, but come on.
Secret Service Thug No, sir. Turns out she charged some guy a lotta money and didn't put out. Don't worry though. We'll get her out on a work-release whorin' license, as long as you're doin' her.
Doctor You're unscannable. Unscannable!
Pvt. Joe Bowers Now, you either lead, follow, or get out of the way.
Pvt. Joe Bowers So, uh, what do you do?
Rita A little of this, a little of that.
Pvt. Joe Bowers Wow, that's great. You know, I really envy people that can make a living that way, you know, doing a little of this and a little of that.
Pvt. Joe Bowers I don't want a new assignment. I tell Sergeant Metsler that every time. I'm good at this.
Sgt. Keller Good at what? Sittin' on ass? No one ever comes in here.
Pvt. Joe Bowers Yeah, I know. It's perfect for me. No one bothers me. I can't screw up. If I can just stay in here another eight years, I get my pension. I'm all set.
Pvt. Joe Bowers Are we on base?
Frito I'm gonna base your ass on my fist.
Officer Collins Joe, here, is not one of our best men. Mr. Bowers was chosen primarily for how remarkably average he is. Extremely average in every category. Remarkable, truly. The most average person in our entire armed forces. Additionally, he has no family, is unmarried, is an only child, and both parents are deceased, making him an ideal candidate, with no one to ask any nosy questions, should something go wrong with the experiment.
Narrator Rita had awakened to find that the world's oldest profession... was a lot easier when the world is populated by morons.
Narrator After several hours, Joe finally gave up on logic and reason, and simply told the cabinet that he could talk to plants, and that they wanted water. He made believers out of everyone.
Pvt. Joe Bowers Even though these people tried to kill me... you know, I think I'm actually gonna kinda miss 'em.
Pvt. Joe Bowers [referring to his replacement] Shouldn't I train this guy?
Sgt. Keller I think he can figure out how to sit on his ass and watch TV all day.
Narrator President Camacho stood before the world and promised everyone that Joe would solve all their problems. He would not only end the dust bowl and heal the economy, but he would cure acne and carsickness as well. And if he didn't, President Camacho made another promise. He would kick Joe's smart balls all the way up to the roof of his smart mouth. And then, he would throw his brainy ass back in jail.
Frito For the smartest guy in the world, you're pretty dumb sometimes.
Pvt. Joe Bowers You know things are bad when they're comin' to me for answers. It's a weird feeling being smarter than everyone.
Pvt. Joe Bowers [advising Rita to return from the future to the present] Look, you wanna pay me back? Just go back, okay? Tell people to read books. Tell people to stay in school, you know. Tell people to just use their brains or something. You know, I think maybe the world got like this because of people like me. I never did anything with my life. At least you were an artist, you know?
Rita It's been 500 years? Oh, hell, no! Upgrayedd is gonna kill me! He gets mad when I'm a day late with his money!
