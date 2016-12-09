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Poster of Sugar Mountain
5.4
Sugar Mountain - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sugar Mountain
5.4

Sugar Mountain

, 2016
Sugar Mountain
USA / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sugar Mountain
5.4
Sugar Mountain - Trailer
Sugar Mountain  Trailer

Synopsis

Two brothers, down on their luck, fake a disappearance in the Alaskan wilderness so they'll have a great survival story to sell, but the hoax turns out to be more real than they planned.

Cast

Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa
Joe Bright
Anna Hutchison
Anna Hutchison
Angie Miller
Melora Walters
Melora Walters
Tracey Huxley
John Carney
John Carney
Haley Webb
Miles' live-in girlfriend
Cary Elwes
Cary Elwes
Jim Huxley
Drew Roy
Miles West
Shane Coffey
Miles' brother
Shane Coffey
Miles' brother
John Karna
Josh Miller
Yulia Klass
Nurse
Yulia Klass
Nurse
Director Richard Gray
Writer Abe Pogos, Catherine Hill
Composer Alies Sluiter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 11 May 2017
World premiere 9 December 2016
Release date
9 December 2016 Russia 16+
9 December 2016 Kazakhstan
9 December 2016 USA
9 December 2016 Ukraine
Production Yellow Brick Films
Also known as
Sugar Mountain, Aventura Perigosa, Heroin, Şeker Dağı, Sugar Mountain - Spurlos in Alaska, Сахарная гора

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Sugar Mountain - Trailer
Sugar Mountain Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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