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Sugar Mountain
5.4
Sugar Mountain
, 2016
Sugar Mountain
USA / Thriller, Drama / 18+
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5.4
Sugar Mountain
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Two brothers, down on their luck, fake a disappearance in the Alaskan wilderness so they'll have a great survival story to sell, but the hoax turns out to be more real than they planned.
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Cast
Jason Momoa
Joe Bright
Anna Hutchison
Angie Miller
Melora Walters
Tracey Huxley
John Carney
Haley Webb
Miles' live-in girlfriend
Cary Elwes
Jim Huxley
Drew Roy
Miles West
Shane Coffey
Miles' brother
Shane Coffey
Miles' brother
John Karna
Josh Miller
Yulia Klass
Nurse
Yulia Klass
Nurse
Director
Richard Gray
Writer
Abe Pogos
,
Catherine Hill
Composer
Alies Sluiter
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
11 May 2017
World premiere
9 December 2016
Release date
9 December 2016
Russia
16+
9 December 2016
Kazakhstan
9 December 2016
USA
9 December 2016
Ukraine
Production
Yellow Brick Films
Also known as
Sugar Mountain, Aventura Perigosa, Heroin, Şeker Dağı, Sugar Mountain - Spurlos in Alaska, Сахарная гора
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
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Sugar Mountain
Trailer
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Quotes
Miles West
I put you up on that pool table like it was the end of a hot date, didn't I?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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