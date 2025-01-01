Teja [after the second failed attempt to kill Raveena Tandon] I knew from the very beginning that such an incident would definitely occur. It's nice.

[Thumping his chest in a sudden deadpan tone]

Teja Seems my heartbeat has gone cold.

Robert Sorry Sir. It was a mistake by fault. Almost everything was going according to plan before those 2 slackers

[Referring to Aamir Khan and Salman Khan]

Robert ... ... .

Bhalla [Interrupting Viju Khote] Shut up Robert. Mr. Teja, you needn't worry about anything. Once in the lion's den, how long can the prey survive. According to my plan... .

Teja [Getting off the table in tears with background narration] What kind of men have you employed Teja ? Damn they wear suits worth over 10000 rupees but have a brain which doesn't even function upto 10 cents. Now is the time, you better start getting back on your feet or else your game will be set.

[Wiping his tears off and turning to Viju Khote and Shehzad Khan]

Teja It's not worth your attempts, seems I'll have to set your cards in place first.

Bhalla [With his new scheme] Like every year, there's a carnival set to be on the hill. These 2 girls shall visit it definitely. This is where they shall be eliminated.

Teja [In a sarcastic tone out of irritation] It's good, it's fine. But this time I'll accompany you both to the fair. I'll have to oversee the entire process. But what's to be done with the 2 slackers ?

Bhalla They too are destined to die by my bare hands. As per the plan... ..