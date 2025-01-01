Teja
[Showing Shehzad Khan and Viju Khote his poster as Ram Gopal Bajaj]
Look up, recognize who I am !
Bhalla
Very smart. It seems you were quite sophisticated in your youth.
Teja
[laughing]
Got deceived, didn't you. He's my twin brother. Ram Gopal Bajaj. I wasn't always Teja, I happen to be Shyam Gopal Bajaj. Ram-Shyam, Shyam-Ram.
Bhalla
How very interesting.
Teja
He happened to the apple of my old man's eyes. Don't know what medication had this scum fed him. Everybody thought of him as Lord Ram and me as the demon Ravan. From that very moment I pledged I'll get rid of my father as well.
[laughing in between]
Teja
By mistake I got rid of our accountant Hari Shankar instead. But actually it was a good thing to do, that fellow used to lecture too much on integrity
[starts laughing maniacally]
Teja
. For that reason, I served 10 years
[in a raging tone to the poster]
Teja
I was in jail for 10 years. And when I came out I saw the tables had turned. This scum had gone over to London and raised his worth from 10 million to 300 million.
Robert
So Sir, why didn't you go after him to London as well ?
Teja
[In a disappointed tone]
How could I go to London ? Ever since I escaped prison, the cops are after me. That Mogambo had loaned me cash, his nephew wants repayment. What do you think I don't desire to see London !
Bhalla
How sad.
Teja
[In sudden delight]
But from now on, our bad days are up in smoke.
[Referring to Raveena Tandon]
Teja
It's his girl after all.
[laughing]
Bhalla
[Delighted]
Just one kill and a profit worth millions ! Mr. Teja, you leave this to me. I'll get rid of him in a manner he wouldn't even realize he's dead.
Teja
[Skeptical due to previous experience with Shehzad Khan]
But you'll be able be kill him ONLY when he returns back to India. But WHEN will he return is the question.
Robert
He will Sir. His daughters are here already, he'll follow them soon definitely.
Teja
[Hysteric]
That's GREAT
[hits Viju Khote's shoulder with the poster multiple times in excitement]
Teja
. That's GREAT.
[In a sudden serious tone]
Teja
Kill his daughter.