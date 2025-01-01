King Arthur
You fight with the strength of many men, Sir Knight.
[the Black Knight doesn't respond]
King Arthur
I am Arthur, King of the Britons.
[no response]
King Arthur
I seek the bravest and the finest knights in the land who will join me in my court at Camelot.
[no response]
King Arthur
You have proved yourself worthy. Will you join me?
[no response]
King Arthur
You make me sad. So be it. Come, Patsy!
[attempts to get around the Black Knight]
King Arthur
What?
King Arthur
I have no quarrel with you, good Sir Knight. But I must cross this bridge.
King Arthur
I command you, as King of the Britons, to stand aside!
King Arthur
So be it!
[they fight until Arthur cuts off Black Knight's left arm]
King Arthur
Now, stand aside, worthy adversary!
King Arthur
A scratch? Your arm's off!
King Arthur
Well, what's that then?
King Arthur
I've had worse.
King Arthur
You liar!
[they fight again. Arthur cuts off the Knight's right arm]
King Arthur
Victory is mine!
[kneels to pray]
King Arthur
We thank thee, Lord, that in thy mercy -
[cut off by the Knight kicking him]
King Arthur
What?
King Arthur
You are indeed brave, Sir Knight, but the fight is mine!
King Arthur
Look, you stupid bastard. You've got no arms left!