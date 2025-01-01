Menu
Monty Python and the Holy Grail Movie Quotes

Monty Python and the Holy Grail Movie Quotes

Bridgekeeper Stop. Who would cross the Bridge of Death must answer me these questions three, ere the other side he see.
Sir Lancelot Ask me the questions, bridgekeeper. I am not afraid.
Bridgekeeper What... is your name?
Sir Lancelot My name is Sir Lancelot of Camelot.
Bridgekeeper What... is your quest?
Sir Lancelot To seek the Holy Grail.
Bridgekeeper What... is your favourite colour?
Sir Lancelot Blue.
Bridgekeeper Go on. Off you go.
Sir Lancelot Oh, thank you. Thank you very much.
Sir Robin That's easy.
Bridgekeeper Stop. Who would cross the Bridge of Death must answer me these questions three, ere the other side he see.
Sir Robin Ask me the questions, bridgekeeper. I'm not afraid.
Bridgekeeper What... is your name?
Sir Robin Sir Robin of Camelot.
Bridgekeeper What... is your quest?
Sir Robin To seek the Holy Grail.
Bridgekeeper What... is the capital of Assyria?
[pause]
Sir Robin I don't know that.
[he is thrown over the edge into the volcano]
Sir Robin Auuuuuuuugh.
Bridgekeeper Stop. What... is your name?
Galahad Sir Galahad of Camelot.
Bridgekeeper What... is your quest?
Galahad I seek the Grail.
Bridgekeeper What... is your favourite colour?
Galahad Blue. No, yel...
[he is also thrown over the edge]
Galahad auuuuuuuugh.
Bridgekeeper Hee hee heh. Stop. What... is your name?
King Arthur It is 'Arthur', King of the Britons.
Bridgekeeper What... is your quest?
King Arthur To seek the Holy Grail.
Bridgekeeper What... is the air-speed velocity of an unladen swallow?
King Arthur What do you mean? An African or European swallow?
Bridgekeeper Huh? I... I don't know that.
[he is thrown over]
Bridgekeeper Auuuuuuuugh.
Sir Bedevere How do know so much about swallows?
King Arthur Well, you have to know these things when you're a king, you know.
King Arthur I am your king.
Woman Well, I didn't vote for you.
King Arthur You don't vote for kings.
Woman Well how'd you become king then?
[Angelic music plays...]
King Arthur The Lady of the Lake, her arm clad in the purest shimmering samite held aloft Excalibur from the bosom of the water, signifying by divine providence that I, Arthur, was to carry Excalibur. THAT is why I am your king.
Dennis [interrupting] Listen, strange women lyin' in ponds distributin' swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.
French Soldier I don't want to talk to you no more, you empty-headed animal food trough wiper! I fart in your general direction! Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries!
[after slicing one of the Black Knight's arms off]
King Arthur Now stand aside, worthy adversary!
Black Knight 'Tis but a scratch!
King Arthur A scratch? Your arm's off!
Black Knight No, it isn't.
King Arthur What's that, then?
Black Knight [after a pause] I've had worse.
King Arthur You liar!
Black Knight Come on, you pansy!
Sir Bedevere There are ways of telling whether she is a witch.
Peasant 1 Are there? Oh well, tell us.
Sir Bedevere Tell me. What do you do with witches?
Peasant 1 Burn them.
Sir Bedevere And what do you burn, apart from witches?
Peasant 1 More witches.
Peasant 2 Wood.
Sir Bedevere Good. Now, why do witches burn?
Peasant 3 ...because they're made of... wood?
Sir Bedevere Good. So how do you tell whether she is made of wood?
Peasant 1 Build a bridge out of her.
Sir Bedevere But can you not also build bridges out of stone?
Peasant 1 Oh yeah.
Sir Bedevere Does wood sink in water?
Peasant 1 No, no, it floats!... It floats! Throw her into the pond!
Sir Bedevere No, no. What else floats in water?
Peasant 1 Bread.
Peasant 2 Apples.
Peasant 3 Very small rocks.
Peasant 1 Cider.
Peasant 2 Gravy.
Peasant 3 Cherries.
Peasant 1 Mud.
Peasant 2 Churches.
Peasant 3 Lead! Lead!
King Arthur A Duck.
Sir Bedevere ...Exactly. So, logically...
Peasant 1 If she weighed the same as a duck... she's made of wood.
Sir Bedevere And therefore...
Peasant 2 ...A witch!
Sir Bedevere What makes you think she's a witch?
Peasant 3 Well, she turned me into a newt!
Sir Bedevere A newt?
Peasant 3 [meekly after a long pause] ... I got better.
Crowd [shouts] Burn her anyway!
[Holding the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch]
King Arthur How does it... um... how does it work?
Sir Lancelot I know not, my liege.
King Arthur Consult the Book of Armaments.
Brother Maynard Armaments, chapter two, verses nine through twenty-one.
Cleric [reading] And Saint Attila raised the hand grenade up on high, saying, "O Lord, bless this thy hand grenade, that with it thou mayst blow thine enemies to tiny bits, in thy mercy." And the Lord did grin. And the people did feast upon the lambs, and sloths, and carp, and anchovies, and orangutans, and breakfast cereals, and fruit bats, and large chu...
Brother Maynard Skip a bit, Brother...
Cleric And the Lord spake, saying, "First shalt thou take out the Holy Pin. Then shalt thou count to three, no more, no less. Three shall be the number thou shalt count, and the number of the counting shall be three. Four shalt thou not count, neither count thou two, excepting that thou then proceed to three. Five is right out. Once the number three, being the third number, be reached, then lobbest thou thy Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch towards thy foe, who, being naughty in My sight, shall snuff it.
Brother Maynard Amen.
All Amen.
King Arthur Right. One... two... five!
Galahad Three, sir.
King Arthur Three!
King Arthur [after Arthur's cut off both of the Black Knight's arms] Look, you stupid bastard, you've got no arms left!
Black Knight Yes I have.
King Arthur Look!
Black Knight It's just a flesh wound.
1st soldier with a keen interest in birds Who goes there?
King Arthur It is I, Arthur, son of Uther Pendragon, from the castle of Camelot. King of the Britons, defeater of the Saxons, Sovereign of all England!
1st soldier with a keen interest in birds Pull the other one!
King Arthur I am, and this is my trusty servant Patsy. We have ridden the length and breadth of the land in search of knights who will join me in my court at Camelot. I must speak with your lord and master.
1st soldier with a keen interest in birds What? Ridden on a horse?
King Arthur Yes!
1st soldier with a keen interest in birds You're using coconuts!
King Arthur What?
1st soldier with a keen interest in birds You've got two empty halves of coconut and you're bangin' 'em together.
King Arthur So? We have ridden since the snows of winter covered this land, through the kingdom of Mercia, through...
1st soldier with a keen interest in birds Where'd you get the coconuts?
King Arthur We found them.
1st soldier with a keen interest in birds Found them? In Mercia? The coconut's tropical!
King Arthur What do you mean?
1st soldier with a keen interest in birds Well, this is a temperate zone
King Arthur The swallow may fly south with the sun or the house martin or the plover may seek warmer climes in winter, yet these are not strangers to our land?
1st soldier with a keen interest in birds Are you suggesting coconuts migrate?
King Arthur Not at all. They could be carried.
1st soldier with a keen interest in birds What? A swallow carrying a coconut?
King Arthur It could grip it by the husk!
1st soldier with a keen interest in birds It's not a question of where he grips it! It's a simple question of weight ratios! A five ounce bird could not carry a one pound coconut.
King Arthur Well, it doesn't matter. Will you go and tell your master that Arthur from the Court of Camelot is here?
1st soldier with a keen interest in birds Listen. In order to maintain air-speed velocity, a swallow needs to beat its wings forty-three times every second, right?
King Arthur Please!
1st soldier with a keen interest in birds Am I right?
Sir Lancelot [Sir Galahad the Chaste is being seduced by an entire castle full of young women] We were in the nick of time. You were in great peril.
Sir Galahad I don't think I was.
Sir Lancelot Yes, you were. You were in terrible peril.
Sir Galahad Look, let me go back in there and face the peril.
Sir Lancelot No, it's too perilous.
Sir Galahad Look, it's my duty as a knight to sample as much peril as I can.
Sir Lancelot No, we've got to find the Holy Grail. Come on.
Sir Galahad Oh, let me have just a little bit of peril?
Sir Lancelot No. It's unhealthy.
Sir Galahad I bet you're gay.
Sir Lancelot Am not.
Knight 1 We are now no longer the Knights who say Ni.
Knight 2 NI.
Other Knights Shh...
Knight 1 We are now the Knights who say..."Ekki-ekki-ekki-ekki-PTANG. Zoom-Boing, z'nourrwringmm."
Large Man with Dead Body Who's that then?
The Dead Collector I dunno, must be a king.
Large Man with Dead Body Why?
The Dead Collector He hasn't got shit all over him.
King of Swamp Castle Guards, make sure the prince doesn't leave this room until I come and get him.
Guard #1 Not to leave the room... even if you come and get him.
Guard #2 [hiccups]
King of Swamp Castle No, no. *Until* I come and get him.
Guard #1 Until you come and get him, we're not to enter the room.
King of Swamp Castle No, no, no. You *stay* in the room, and make sure *he* doesn't leave.
Guard #1 And you'll come and get him.
Guard #2 [hiccups]
King of Swamp Castle Right.
Guard #1 We don't need to do anything, apart from just stop him entering the room.
King of Swamp Castle No, no. *Leaving* the room.
Guard #1 Leaving the room, yes.
King of Swamp Castle All right?
Guard #2 [hiccups]
Guard #1 Right. Oh, if, if, if, uh, if, if, uh, if, if, if, we... oh, if... oh...
King of Swamp Castle Look, it's quite simple. You just stay here, and make sure he doesn't leave the room. All right?
Guard #2 [hiccups]
Guard #1 Oh, I remember, uh, can he leave the room with us?
King of Swamp Castle No, no, no, no, you just keep him in here, and make sure...
Guard #1 Oh yeah, we'll keep him in here, obviously, but if he had to leave, and we were with him...
King of Swamp Castle No, just keep him in here...
Guard #1 Until you, or anyone else...
King of Swamp Castle No, not anyone else. Just me.
Guard #1 Just you.
Guard #2 [hiccups]
King of Swamp Castle Get back.
Guard #1 Get back.
King of Swamp Castle All right?
Guard #1 Right, we'll stay here until you get back.
King of Swamp Castle And make sure he doesn't leave.
Guard #1 What?
King of Swamp Castle Make sure he doesn't leave.
Guard #1 The prince?
King of Swamp Castle Yes, make sure he doesn't leave.
Guard #1 Oh, yes, of course.
[Points at Guard #2]
Guard #1 I thought you meant him. You know, it seemed a bit daft me I were to guard him when he's a guard.
King of Swamp Castle Is that clear?
Guard #2 [hiccups]
Guard #1 Oh, quite clear. No problems.
King of Swamp Castle Right.
[King of Swamp Castle turns to leave the room, both guards follow him]
King of Swamp Castle Where are you going?
Guard #1 We're coming with you.
King of Swamp Castle No, no, no. I want you to stay here and make sure *he* doesn't leave.
Guard #1 Oh, I see. Right.
Dennis Oh, but you can't expect to wield supreme executive power just because some watery tart threw a sword at you.
King Arthur Can we come up and have a look?
French Soldier Of course not. You're English types.
King Arthur What are you then?
French Soldier I'm French. Why do you think I have this outrageous accent, you silly king?
Sir Galahad What are you doing in England?
French Soldier Mind your own business.
Dennis Come and see the violence inherent in the system. Help! Help! I'm being repressed!
King Arthur Bloody peasant!
Dennis Oh, what a giveaway! Did you hear that? Did you hear that, eh? That's what I'm on about! Did you see him repressing me? You saw him, didn't you?
Tim There he is!
King Arthur Where?
Tim There!
King Arthur What? Behind the rabbit?
Tim It *is* the rabbit!
King Arthur You silly sod!
Tim What?
King Arthur You got us all worked up!
Tim Well, that's no ordinary rabbit.
King Arthur Ohh.
Tim That's the most foul, cruel, and bad-tempered rodent you ever set eyes on!
Sir Robin You tit! I soiled my armor I was so scared!
Tim Look, that rabbit's got a vicious streak a mile wide! It's a killer!
Sir Galahad Get stuffed!
Tim He'll do you up a treat, mate.
Sir Galahad Oh, yeah?
Sir Robin You manky Scots git!
Tim I'm warning you!
Sir Robin What's he do? Nibble your bum?
Tim He's got huge, sharp... er... He can leap about. Look at the bones!
King Arthur Go on, Bors. Chop his head off!
Sir Bors Right! Silly little bleeder. One rabbit stew comin' right up!
King Arthur Old woman!
Dennis Man.
King Arthur Man, sorry. What knight lives in that castle over there?
Dennis I'm 37.
King Arthur What?
Dennis I'm 37. I'm not old.
King Arthur Well I can't just call you "man".
Dennis Well you could say "Dennis".
King Arthur I didn't know you were called Dennis.
Dennis Well you didn't bother to find out, did you?
King Arthur I did say sorry about the "old woman", but from behind you looked...
Dennis What I object to is you automatically treat me like an inferior.
King Arthur Well, I am king.
Dennis Oh, king eh? Very nice. And how'd you get that, eh? By exploiting the workers. By hanging on to outdated imperialist dogma which perpetuates the economic and social differences in our society.
Minstrel [singing] Brave Sir Robin ran away...
Sir Robin No!
Minstrel [singing] bravely ran away away...
Sir Robin I didn't!
Minstrel [singing] When danger reared its ugly head, he bravely turned his tail and fled.
Sir Robin I never did!
Minstrel [singing] Yes, brave Sir Robin turned about, and valiantly, he chickened out.
Sir Robin Oh, you liars!
Minstrel [singing] Bravely taking to his feet, he beat a very brave retreat. A brave retreat by brave Sir Robin.
Minstrel [singing] He was not in the least bit scared to be mashed into a pulp Or to have his eyes gouged out and his elbows broken To have his kneecaps split and his body burned away And his limbs all hacked and mangled, brave Sir Robin His head smashed in and his heart cut out And his liver removed and his bowels unplugged And his nostrils raped and his bottom burnt off And his penis...
Sir Robin That's enough music for now, lads.
King Arthur What manner of man are you that can summon up fire without flint or tinder?
Tim I... am an enchanter.
King Arthur By what name are you known?
Tim There are some who call me... Tim?
French Soldier You don't frighten us, English pig dogs. Go and boil your bottoms, you sons of a silly person. I blow my nose at you, so-called "Arthur King," you and all your silly English K-nig-hts.
The Dead Collector Bring out yer dead.
[a man puts a body on the cart]
Large Man with Dead Body Here's one.
The Dead Collector That'll be ninepence.
The Dead Body That Claims It Isn't I'm not dead.
The Dead Collector What?
Large Man with Dead Body Nothing. There's your ninepence.
The Dead Body That Claims It Isn't I'm not dead.
The Dead Collector 'Ere, he says he's not dead.
Large Man with Dead Body Yes he is.
The Dead Body That Claims It Isn't I'm not.
The Dead Collector He isn't.
Large Man with Dead Body Well, he will be soon, he's very ill.
The Dead Body That Claims It Isn't I'm getting better.
Large Man with Dead Body No you're not, you'll be stone dead in a moment.
The Dead Collector Well, I can't take him like that. It's against regulations.
The Dead Body That Claims It Isn't I don't want to go on the cart.
Large Man with Dead Body Oh, don't be such a baby.
The Dead Collector I can't take him.
The Dead Body That Claims It Isn't I feel fine.
Large Man with Dead Body Oh, do me a favor.
The Dead Collector I can't.
Large Man with Dead Body Well, can you hang around for a couple of minutes? He won't be long.
The Dead Collector I promised I'd be at the Robinsons'. They've lost nine today.
Large Man with Dead Body Well, when's your next round?
The Dead Collector Thursday.
The Dead Body That Claims It Isn't I think I'll go for a walk.
Large Man with Dead Body You're not fooling anyone, you know. Isn't there anything you could do?
The Dead Body That Claims It Isn't I feel happy. I feel happy.
[the Dead Collector glances up and down the street furtively, then silences the Body with his a whack of his club]
Large Man with Dead Body Ah, thank you very much.
The Dead Collector Not at all. See you on Thursday.
Large Man with Dead Body Right.
[the Black Knight continues to threaten Arthur despite getting both his arms and one of his legs cut off]
Black Knight Right, I'll do you for that!
King Arthur You'll what?
Black Knight Come here!
King Arthur What are you gonna do, bleed on me?
Black Knight I'm invincible!
King Arthur ...You're a loony.
Woman Oh. How do you do?
King Arthur How do you do, good lady? I am Arthur, King of the Britons. Whose castle is that?
Woman King of the who?
King Arthur King of the Britons.
Woman Who are the Britons?
King Arthur Well, we all are. We are all Britons. And I am your king.
Woman I didn't know we had a king. I thought we were an autonomous collective.
Dennis You're foolin' yourself! We're living in a dictatorship. A self-perpetuating autocracy in which the working class...
Woman Oh, there you go bringing class into it again.
Dennis Well, that's what it's all about! If only people would...
King Arthur Please, please, good people, I am in haste. Who lives in that castle?
Woman No one lives there.
King Arthur Then who is your lord?
Woman We don't have a lord.
Dennis I told you, we're an anarcho-syndicalist commune. We take it in turns to be a sort of executive officer for the week...
King Arthur Yes...
Dennis ...but all the decisions of that officer have to be ratified at a special bi-weekly meeting...
King Arthur Yes I see...
Dennis ...by a simple majority in the case of purely internal affairs...
King Arthur Be quiet!
Dennis ...but by a two thirds majority in the case of...
King Arthur Be quiet! I order you to be quiet!
Woman Order, eh? Who does he think he is?
Knights of Camelot [singing] We're knights of the Round Table, we dance whene'er we're able. We do routines and chorus scenes with footwork impec-cable, We dine well here in Camelot, we eat ham and jam and Spam a lot. / We're knights of the Round Table, our shows are for-mi-dable. But many times we're given rhymes that are quite un-sing-able, We're opera mad in Camelot, we sing from the diaphragm a lot. / In war we're tough and able, Quite in-de-fa-ti-gable. Between our quests we sequin vests and impersonate Clark Gable / It's a busy life in Camelot
[solo]
Knights of Camelot I have to push the pram a lot.
King Arthur You fight with the strength of many men, Sir Knight.
[the Black Knight doesn't respond]
King Arthur I am Arthur, King of the Britons.
[no response]
King Arthur I seek the bravest and the finest knights in the land who will join me in my court at Camelot.
[no response]
King Arthur You have proved yourself worthy. Will you join me?
[no response]
King Arthur You make me sad. So be it. Come, Patsy!
[attempts to get around the Black Knight]
Black Knight None shall pass.
King Arthur What?
Black Knight None shall pass!
King Arthur I have no quarrel with you, good Sir Knight. But I must cross this bridge.
Black Knight Then you shall die.
King Arthur I command you, as King of the Britons, to stand aside!
Black Knight I move for no man.
King Arthur So be it!
[they fight until Arthur cuts off Black Knight's left arm]
King Arthur Now, stand aside, worthy adversary!
Black Knight 'Tis but a scratch!
King Arthur A scratch? Your arm's off!
Black Knight No, it isn't!
King Arthur Well, what's that then?
King Arthur I've had worse.
King Arthur You liar!
Black Knight Come on, you pansy!
[they fight again. Arthur cuts off the Knight's right arm]
King Arthur Victory is mine!
[kneels to pray]
King Arthur We thank thee, Lord, that in thy mercy -
[cut off by the Knight kicking him]
Black Knight Come on, then.
King Arthur What?
Black Knight Have at you!
King Arthur You are indeed brave, Sir Knight, but the fight is mine!
Black Knight Oh, had enough, eh?
King Arthur Look, you stupid bastard. You've got no arms left!
Knight 1 ...You must cut down the mightiest tree in the forest... WITH... A HERRING!
[King Arthur has just cut the Black Knight's last leg off]
Black Knight All right, we'll call it a draw.
King Arthur [Preparing to leave] Come, Patsy.
[King Arthur and Patsy ride off]
Black Knight [calling after King Arthur] Oh, oh, I see! Running away, eh? You yellow bastards! Come back here and take what's coming to you! I'll bite your legs off!
Sir Lancelot Look, my liege!
[trumpets play a fanfare as the camera cuts briefly to the sight of a majestic castle]
King Arthur [in awe] Camelot!
Sir Galahad [in awe] Camelot!
Sir Lancelot [in awe] Camelot!
Patsy [derisively] It's only a model!
King Arthur Shh!
King Arthur Go and tell your master that we have been charged by God with a sacred quest. If he will give us food and shelter for the night, he can join us in our quest for the Holy Grail.
French Soldier Well, I'll ask him, but I don't think he will be very keen. Uh, he's already got one, you see.
King Arthur What?
Sir Galahad He said they've already got one!
King Arthur Are you sure he's got one?
French Soldier Oh yes, it's very nice!
King of Swamp Castle Please! This is supposed to be a happy occasion. Let's not bicker and argue about who killed who.
King Arthur On second thought, let's not go to Camelot. It is a silly place.
Sir Bedevere ...and that, my liege, is how we know the Earth to be banana-shaped.
King Arthur This new learning amazes me, Sir Bedevere. Explain again how sheep's bladders may be employed to prevent earthquakes.
Sir Galahad Zoot!
Dingo No, I am Zoot's identical twin sister, Dingo.
[He tried to get past her]
Dingo Where are you going?
Sir Galahad I seek the Grail! I have seen it, here in this castle!
Dingo Oh, no! Oh, no! Bad, bad Zoot!
Sir Galahad What is it?
Dingo Oh, wicked, bad, naughty Zoot! She has been setting a light to our beacon, which, I've just remembered, is Grail shaped. It's not the first time we've had this problem.
Sir Galahad It's not the real Grail?
Dingo Oh, wicked, bad, naughty, evil Zoot! Oh, she is a bad person, and she must pay the penalty!
[Turns to camera]
Dingo Do you think this scene should have been cut? We were so worried when the boys were writing it, but now we're glad! It's better than some of the previous scenes I think.
Left Head At least ours was better visually.
Dennis At least ours was committed, it wasn't just a string of pussy jokes.
Bridgekeeper Get on with it.
Tim Yes! Get on with it!
Army Yeah! Get on with it!
Dingo Oh, I am enjoying this scene!
God Get on with it!
King Arthur [about the inscription on the rock] What does it say, Brother Maynard?
Brother Maynard It reads, "Here may be found the last words of Joseph of Aramathia. He who is valiant and pure of spirit may find the holy grail in the Castle of Aaauuuggghhh... "
King Arthur What?
Brother Maynard "The Castle of Aaaauuuggghhhh"
Sir Bedevere What is that?
Brother Maynard He must have died while carving it.
King Arthur Oh come on!
Brother Maynard Well, that's what it says.
King Arthur Look, if he was dying, he wouldn't have bothered to carve 'Aaaauuuggghhhh'. He'd just say it.
Sir Galahad Maybe he was dictating it.
King Arthur Oh shut up!
Sir Robin Well does it say anything else?
Brother Maynard No, just "Aaaaauuuugggghhh".
[knights making groaning sounds]
Sir Bedevere Do you think he could have mean, 'Camaaaauuuuggghhhh'?
Sir Galahad Where's that?
Sir Bedevere France, I think.
Sir Lancelot Isn't there a Saint "Aaaaavvvveeeesss" in Cornwall?
King Arthur No that's Saint "Ives".
Sir Lancelot Oh, yes. "Iiiiiivvvveeessss"!
[All knights saying, "Iiiiiivvvveeessss"]
Sir Bedevere Whooooouuuuaaa!
Sir Lancelot No no no, it's "Aaaaauuuugggghhhh" from the back of the throat.
Sir Bedevere No I mean, "Whoooouuuuaaa!" as in surprise and alarm.
Sir Lancelot Oh, you mean like, "AAAHH!"
Sir Bedevere Yes, that's it. "AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!"
The Witch I'm not a witch, I'm not a witch!
Sir Bedevere But you are dressed as one!
The Witch *They* dressed me up like this!
Crowd We didn't! We didn't...
The Witch And this isn't my nose. It's a false one.
Sir Bedevere [lifts up her false nose] Well?
Peasant 1 Well, we did do the nose.
Sir Bedevere The nose?
Peasant 1 And the hat, but she is a witch!
Crowd Yeah! Burn her! Burn her!
Sir Bedevere Did you dress her up like this?
Peasant 1 No!
Peasant 3 Peasant 3, Peasant 2: No!
Peasant 3 No!
Peasant 1 No!
Peasant 3 Peasant 3, Peasant 2: No!
Peasant 1 Yes!
Peasant 2 Yes!
Peasant 1 Yeah, a bit.
Peasant 3 A bit!
Peasant 1 Peasant 1, Peasant 2: A bit!
Peasant 2 A bit!
Peasant 1 But she has got a wart!
Random Person in the crowd [coughs]
Sir Lancelot [Bursts into the Prince's room and kneels before him after killing the guards] Oh, fair one, behold, I am you humble servant Sir Launcelot. I have come to take
[looks up and realizes that he is kneeling before an effeminate Prince, not a Princess]
Sir Lancelot Oh, I'm terribly sorry!
Prince Herbert You got my note!
Sir Lancelot Uh, well, I got a note.
Prince Herbert You've come to rescue me! I knew someone would! I knew that somewhere out there, there must be someone who
[Music swells]
King of Swamp Castle Stop that! Stop it! Stop it!
[Music stops]
King of Swamp Castle Who are you?
Prince Herbert I'm your son!
King of Swamp Castle No, not you!
Sir Lancelot I am Sir Launcelot, sir.
Prince Herbert He's come to rescue me, father!
Sir Lancelot Well, let's not jump to conclusions.
King of Swamp Castle Did you kill all those guards?
Sir Lancelot Um... oh, yes! Sorry.
King of Swamp Castle They cost fifty pounds each!
Sir Lancelot Well, the thing is, I thought your son was a lady.
King of Swamp Castle Well, I can understand that.
Sir Galahad Is there someone else up there we can talk to?
French Soldier No, now go away or I shall taunt you a second time!
[the King gestures to the window]
King of Swamp Castle One day, lad, all this will be yours.
Prince Herbert What, the curtains?
King of Swamp Castle No, not the curtains, lad, all that you can see stretched out over the valleys and the hills! That'll be your kingdom, lad.
King of Swamp Castle When I first came here, this was all swamp. Everyone said I was daft to build a castle on a swamp, but I built in all the same, just to show them. It sank into the swamp. So I built a second one. That sank into the swamp. So I built a third. That burned down, fell over, then sank into the swamp. But the fourth one stayed up. And that's what you're going to get, Lad, the strongest castle in all of England.
Tim Follow. But! Follow only if ye be men of valor! For the entrance to this cave is guarded by a creature so foul, so cruel, that no man yet has fought with it... and lived! BONES of full fifty men lie *strewn* about its lair! So! Brave knights! If you do doubt your courage or your strength, come no further, for death awaits you all with nasty, big, pointy teeth...
[Makes fangs with his fingers and holds them in front of his mouth]
King Arthur What an eccentric performance.
King of Swamp Castle You only killed the bride's father, you know.
Sir Lancelot Well, I didn't mean to.
King of Swamp Castle Didn't mean to? You put your sword right through his head.
Sir Lancelot Oh dear... is he all right?
King of Swamp Castle We live in a bloody swamp. We need all the land we can get.
Prince Herbert But I don't like her.
King of Swamp Castle Don't like her? What's wrong with her? She's beautiful, she's rich, she's got huge... tracts of land.
Dingo And after the spanking, the oral sex.
Galahad Well, I could stay a bit longer...
French Soldier Un cadeau.
Other French soldiers A what?
French Soldier A present.
Other French soldiers Oh. Un cadeau. Oui oui.
French Soldier Allons y!
Other French soldiers What?
French Soldier Let's go!
Other French soldiers Oh.
Monks Pie Jesu Domine, dona eis requiem
[bonk!]
[after Bors is killed by the killer rabbit]
Tim I *warned* you, but did you listen to me? Oh, no, you *knew*, didn't you? Oh, it's just a harmless little *bunny*, isn't it?
Knight 1 We are the Knights who say... NI.
Dingo You must spank her well, and after you are done with her, you may deal with her as you like... and then... spank me.
All And me. And me too. And me.
Dingo Yes. Yes, you must give us all a good spanking.
Dennis Oh but if I went 'round sayin' I was Emperor, just because some moistened bint lobbed a scimitar at me, they'd put me away.
Roger the Shrubber Are you saying Ni to that old woman?
King Arthur Um, yes.
Roger the Shrubber Oh, what sad times are these when passing ruffians can say Ni at will to old ladies. There is a pestilence upon this land, nothing is sacred. Even those who arrange and design shrubberies are under considerable economic stress in this period in history.
King Arthur Did you say shrubberies?
Roger the Shrubber Yes, shrubberies are my trade. I am a shrubber. My name is Roger the Shrubber. I arrange, design, and sell shrubberies.
King Arthur NI.
Sir Bedevere NOU.
King Arthur No, NI.
Sir Bedevere NOU.
King Arthur No No, NI... NI.
Sir Bedevere No,No,No,No... NI.
French Soldier - "I wave my private parts at your aunties, you cheesy lot of second hand electric donkey bottom biters"
God Arthur, King of the Britons, your Knights of the Round Table shall have a task to make them an example in these dark times.
King Arthur Good idea, O Lord!
God 'Course it's a good idea!
[repeated line]
King Arthur Run away!
Narrator A year passed: winter changed into spring, spring changed into summer, summer changed back into winter, and winter gave spring and summer a miss and went straight on into autumn... until one day...
King Arthur Cut down a tree with a herring? It can't be done.
[the Knights of Ni scream and cover their ears]
Knight 1 Don't say that word!
King Arthur What word?
Knight 1 I cannot tell! Suffice to say, is one of the words the Knights of Ni cannot hear!
King Arthur How can we not say the word if you don't tell us what it is?
[the Knights of Ni scream again]
Knight 1 He said it again!
King Arthur What,"is"?
Knight 1 No, no, not "is". Wouldn't get very far in life not saying "is".
[the cartoon Knights are being chased by the animated Beast of Aaaaauuuugggggghhh]
Narrator As the horrendous Black Beast lunged forward, escape for Arthur and his knights seemed hopeless. When suddenly, the animator suffered a fatal heart attack!
[cut to the animator shown cringing]
Animator Ughck!
[falls backwards in his chair]
Narrator [back to the cartoon] The cartoon peril was no more.
[Beast of Aaaaauuuugggggghhh disappears]
Narrator The quest for the Holy Grail could continue.
1st soldier with a keen interest in birds Am I right?
King Arthur I'm not interested!
Second Swallow-Savvy Guard It could be carried by an African swallow.
King Arthur Will you ask your master if he wants to join my court at Camelot?
1st soldier with a keen interest in birds Oh yeah, an African swallow, maybe, but not a European swallow. That's my point.
Second Swallow-Savvy Guard But then the African swallow's not migratory...
King Arthur O Knights of Ni, you are just and fair, and we will return with a shrubbery.
Leader of The Knights who say NI! One that looks nice.
King Arthur Of course.
Leader of The Knights who say NI! And not too expensive.
King Arthur Yes.
God Every time I try to talk to someone it's "sorry this" and "forgive me that" and "I'm not worthy"...
Minstrel [singing] Bravely bold Sir Robin rode forth from Camelot. He was not afraid to die, oh brave Sir Robin. He was not at all afraid to be killed in nasty ways, brave, brave, brave, brave Sir Robin. He was not in the least bit scared to be mashed into a pulp, or to have his eyes gouged out, and his elbows broken. To have his kneecaps split, and his body burned away, and his limbs all hacked and mangled, brave Sir Robin. His head smashed in and heart cut out, and his liver removed, and his bowels unplugged, and his nostrils raped and his bottom burned off and his penis...
Sir Robin That's, uh, that's enough music for now, lads... looks like there's dirty work afoot.
Subtitle Mynd you, møøse bites Kan be pretti nasti!
[Concorde has just been shot in the chest with an arrow bearing a message]
Concorde Message for you, sir.
[last lines]
King Arthur [Arthur and Bedevere have found out that the Holy Grail is in Castle Augh, which is guarded by the frenchmen] We shall attack at once.
Sir Bedevere Yes, my liege.
[an army of hundreds of soldiers appears]
King Arthur [to Castle Augh] French persons, today the blood of many a brave knight shall be avenged! In the name of God, we shall not stop our fight till every one of you lies dead, and the Holy Grail returns to those who God Himself has chosen!
[turns to army]
King Arthur Charge!
[the army charges forward, but is stopped by the police and the historian's wife]
Historian's Wife [points to Arthur] It's that one, I'm sure!
[the police arrest Arthur and Bedevere]
Policeman [turns to cameraman] All right, sonny, that's enough, just take off.
[turns off camera]
Narrator Meanwhile, not more than two swallow's flights away, Arthur and Bedivere had discovered something. Oh, that's an unladen swallow's flight away, obviously. There were more than two laden swallow's flights away, four really, if they had the coconut on a line between them. I mean, if the birds were walking, and dragging the coconut...
Army Get on with it!
Narrator And now on to scene 24. A smashing scene with some lovely acting, in which Arthur discovers a vital clue, and in which there aren't any swallows, though I think you can hear a starling...
[he retches as he is apparently killed]
Wedding Guest Look! The dead prince!
Concorde He's not quite dead.
Prince Herbert Oh, I feel much better.
King of Swamp Castle You fell out of the tall tower, you creep!
Prince Herbert I was saved at the last minute.
King of Swamp Castle How?
Prince Herbert Well, I'll tell you.
[music begins playing, the townspeople begin dancing and singing, "He's going to tell, he's going to tell!"]
King of Swamp Castle Not like that, not like that! No! Stop it! Nooo!
Sir Bedevere Well, now, uh, Launcelot, Galahad, and I, wait until nightfall, and then leap out of the rabbit, taking the French by surprise - not only by surprise, but totally unarmed!
God What are you doing now?
King Arthur Averting our eyes, oh Lord.
God Well, don't. It's just like those miserable psalms, they're so depressing. Now knock it off!
French Soldier You don't frighten us with your silly knees-bent running around advancing behavior!
Prince Herbert But Mother...
King of Swamp Castle Father, I'm Father.
Prince Herbert But Father...
Minstrel [singing] He is packing it in and packing it up And sneaking away and buggering off And chickening out and pissing off home, Yes, bravely he is throwing in the sponge.
King of Swamp Castle Listen, Alice...
Prince Herbert Herbert.
King of Swamp Castle Herbert...
Sir Galahad What a strange person.
Zoot Welcome, brave sir Knight. Welcome to the Castle Anthrax.
Sir Galahad The Castle Anthrax?
Zoot Yes... it's not a very good name, is it? Oh, but we are nice, and we'll attend to your every need.
King Arthur Well, we'll not risk another frontal assault. That rabbit's dynamite.
God If it's one thing I can't stand, it's people groveling.
Left Head Halt! Who art thou?
Minstrel [sings] He is brave Sir Robin, brave Sir Robin, who...
Sir Robin Shut up! Nobody really, just passing through.
Left Head What do you want?
Minstrel [sings] To fight and...
Sir Robin Shut up! Uh, n-n-nothing, really. J-j-just passing, uhm, just passing through.
Sir Robin Would it help to confuse it if we run away more?
King Arthur Oh shut up and go and change your armour.
[from trailer]
American Narrator [over a sweeping shot of mountains] Once in a lifetime, there comes a motion picture which changes the whole history of motion pictures. A picture so stunning in its effect, so vast in its impact that it profoundly affects the lives of all who see it.
[dissolve to footage of King Arthur knighting Dennis]
American Narrator One such film is...
Voice Director [dismissively, trailer pauses] Very good, thank you. Yes, thank you. Next, please.
[trailer rewinds]
Slow-Witted Narrator [trailer footage restarts] Once. In a. Life... time. There comes a... moh-tion pic-ture. Which... changes the 'hole... 'istory of moh... tion pictures. Eh...
Voice Director [trailer pauses] Yes, thank you. Next!
[trailer rewinds]
Gumby Narrator [shouts as trailer footage restarts] ONCE! IN A! LIFETIME!
Voice Director [annoyed] Go away!
Gumby Narrator [shocked] What?
Voice Director Next!
Gumby Narrator What's wrong with my voice? My voice is alright, my brain is wrong...
Asian Narrator [trailer footage restarts, subtitled] Once in a lifetime there comes a motion picture which changes the whole history of motion pictures...
Voice Director [pleased] That's more like it!
Asian Narrator One such film is Kurosawa's "The Seven Samurai". Another was "Ivan the Terrible". Then there are more run-of-the-mill films like... "Herbie Rides Again", "La Notte", and "Monty Python and the Holy Grail".
[the castle model behind Arthur and Dennis falls over. Arthur unexpectedly runs Dennis through with his sword]
Woman Dennis! There's some lovely filth down here!
King Arthur How dare you profane this place with your presence!
[first lines]
King Arthur Whoa, there!
The Dead Collector Bring out your dead! Bring out your dead!
Peasant 3 Here you are, here's your ninepence.
The Dead Body That Claims It Isn't I'm not dead!
The Dead Collector Hang on, he says he's not dead!
Peasant 3 Yes he is.
The Dead Body That Claims It Isn't I'm not!
King Arthur What happens now?
Sir Bedevere Well, now, uh, Lancelot, Galahad and I wait until nightfall and then leap out of the rabbit taking the French by surprise. Not only by surprise but totally unarmed!
King Arthur Who leaps out?
Sir Bedevere Uh, Lancelot, Galahad, and I... Leap out of the rabbit, and...
[Lancelot and Arthur put their heads in their hands]
Sir Bedevere Um, look, if we built this large wooden badger...
[Arthur hits Bedevere on the head]
1st soldier with a keen interest in birds Who goes there?
King Arthur It is I, Arthur, Son of Uther Pendragon, from the castle of Camelot. King of the Britons, defeater of the Saxons, sovereign of all England.
1st soldier with a keen interest in birds Pull the other one.
Sir Galahad the Pure Look, I can tackle this lot single-handed!
Dingo Yes! yes! Let him tackle us single-handedly!
Girls of the Castles Yes! Yes! Let him tackle us single-handedly!
Sir Launcelot the Brave Come, Sir Galahad, quickly!
Sir Galahad the Pure No, really, honestly, I can cope. I can handle this lot easily!
Dingo Oh, yes! Yes! Let him handle us easily.
Girls of the Castles Let him handle us easily!
Sir Launcelot the Brave No sir. Quick!
Sir Galahad the Pure No, please. Please! I can defeat them! There's only a hundred and fifty of them.
Dingo Yes! Yes! He'll beat us easily. We haven't a chance!
Dingo Dingo, Girls of the Castles: We haven't a chance! We haven't a chance!
Dingo [Sir Launcelot and Sir Galahad depart] Oh! Oh shit!
King Arthur [Repeated line] JESUS CHRIST!
Dingo You would not be so ungallant as to refuse our hospitality?
King Arthur In the name of the Lord, we demand entrance to this sacred castle.
Second Swallow-Savvy Guard No chance, English bed-wetting types. I burst my pimples at you and call your door-opening request a silly thing. You tiny-brained wipers of other people's bottoms!
Left Head Quick, get the sword out. I want to cut his head off.
Right Head Cut your own head off.
Middle Head Yes, do us all a favor.
Left Head What?
Right Head Yapping on all the time.
Middle Head [to the Right Head] You're lucky you're not next to him.
Left Head What do you mean?
Middle Head [to the Left Head] You snore.
Left Head [to the Middle Head] Ooh, I don't. Anyway, you've got bad breath.
Middle Head [to the Left Head] Well, it's only because you don't brush my teeth.
Right Head Oh, stop bitching and let's go and have tea.
Left Head All right! We'll kill him first, and then have tea and biscuits.
Middle Head Yes.
Right Head Not biscuits.
Left Head Alright, not biscuits, but let's kill him anyway.
Left Head Left Head, Right Head, Middle Head: Right.
[They see that Sir Robin is gone]
Sir Galahad Let us taunt it! It may grow nervous, and make a mistake.
King Arthur Like what?
Second Swallow-Savvy Guard Yes, depart a lot at this time, and cut the approaching any more or we fire arrows into the tops of your heads and make castanets of your testicles already!
King Arthur What is this test, oh Knights of... knights who 'til recently said "Ni"?
Leader of The Knights who say NI! Firstly, you must find... another shrubbery!
King Arthur [the knights babble excitedly] Not another shrubbery!
Leader of The Knights who say NI! Then, when you have found the shrubbery, you must place it here beside this shrubbery. Only slightly higher, so you get the two-level effect, with a little path running down the middle.
Dennis [Dennis is talking about anarcho-syndicalist commune]
Woman Dennis, forget about freedom. Don't drop the mud.
The Dead Collector Who's that then?
Large Man with Dead Body I don't know. Must be a King.
The Dead Collector Why?
Large Man with Dead Body He hasn't got shit all over him.
Zoot I'm afraid our life must seem very dull and quiet compared to yours. We are but eightscore young blondes and brunettes, all between sixteen and nineteen-and-a-half, cut off in this castle, with no one to protect us. Oooh. It is a lonely life: bathing, dressing, undressing, making exciting underwear.
Sir Galahad the Pure There's nothing wrong with - that.
Dr. Piglet Please. We are doctors.
Sir Galahad the Pure No, no, this cannot be. I am sworn to chastity!
Dr. Piglet Back to your bed! At once!
King Arthur [after being taunted by the French a second time] Walk away. Just ignore them.
Knight of Ni We are now no longer the knights who say Ni. We are now the knights who say ecky ecky ecky ecky pakang zoom-poing!
King of Swamp Castle Oh, bloody hell!
Second Swallow-Savvy Guard Remain gone, illegitimate-faced bugger-folk!
King Arthur [arriving at Castle Aaaauuuggghhhh with Bedevere] Almighty God, we thank thee, that thou has vouchsafed to us the most holy...
[a sheep is fired at them with a catapult]
King Arthur JESUS CHRIST!
French Soldier Hello, stuffy English k-nig-hts and Monsieur Arthur King, who has the brain of a duck, you know. So, we French fellows outwit you a second time.
King Arthur How dare you profane this place with your presence? I command you, in the name of the Knights of Camelot, to open the doors of this sacred castle to which God himself has guided us.
French Soldier How you English say? One more time, I unclog my nose in your direction, sons of a window-dresser!
Dingo No, I'm Zoot's identical twin sister, Dingo.
Zoot Sir Galahad! You would not be so Ungallant as to refuse our Hospitality?
