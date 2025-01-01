Bridgekeeper Stop. Who would cross the Bridge of Death must answer me these questions three, ere the other side he see.

Sir Lancelot Ask me the questions, bridgekeeper. I am not afraid.

Bridgekeeper What... is your name?

Sir Lancelot My name is Sir Lancelot of Camelot.

Bridgekeeper What... is your quest?

Sir Lancelot To seek the Holy Grail.

Bridgekeeper What... is your favourite colour?

Bridgekeeper Go on. Off you go.

Sir Lancelot Oh, thank you. Thank you very much.

Bridgekeeper Stop. Who would cross the Bridge of Death must answer me these questions three, ere the other side he see.

Sir Robin Ask me the questions, bridgekeeper. I'm not afraid.

Bridgekeeper What... is your name?

Sir Robin Sir Robin of Camelot.

Bridgekeeper What... is your quest?

Sir Robin To seek the Holy Grail.

Bridgekeeper What... is the capital of Assyria?

[pause]

Sir Robin I don't know that.

[he is thrown over the edge into the volcano]

Bridgekeeper Stop. What... is your name?

Galahad Sir Galahad of Camelot.

Bridgekeeper What... is your quest?

Galahad I seek the Grail.

Bridgekeeper What... is your favourite colour?

[he is also thrown over the edge]

Bridgekeeper Hee hee heh. Stop. What... is your name?

King Arthur It is 'Arthur', King of the Britons.

Bridgekeeper What... is your quest?

King Arthur To seek the Holy Grail.

Bridgekeeper What... is the air-speed velocity of an unladen swallow?

King Arthur What do you mean? An African or European swallow?

Bridgekeeper Huh? I... I don't know that.

[he is thrown over]

Sir Bedevere How do know so much about swallows?