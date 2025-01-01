Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Shack The Shack Movie Quotes

The Shack Movie Quotes

Papa When you focus on pain, you lose sight of me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesus It's always better when we do it together.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Papa Pain robs you of joy, and the capacity to love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Papa Love always leaves a mark.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Missy Phillips Is the Great Spirit another name for Papa?
Mack Phillips He is a spirit. And he is great. Right?
Missy Phillips Then how come he's so mean?
Mack Phillips Why'd you say that?
Missy Phillips The Great Spirit made the princess jump off the cliff and made Jesus die on the cross. Don't you think that's mean?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Willie Who wouldn't be skeptical when a man claims to have spent an entire weekend with God? In a shack, no less. And not just any shack. This was the shack. What I'm about to tell you is a little on the... well, it's a lot on the fantastic side. But that doesn't necessarily mean it's not true.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Papa I can work incredible good out of unspeakable tragedies. But that doesn't mean I orchestrate the tragedies.
Mack Phillips After everything I've felt in my heart towards you, why would you keep working on me?
Papa Because that's what love does.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Holy Spirit (Sarayu) Let me ask you, how confident are you in your ability to discern good from evil?
Mack Phillips Usually pretty obvious.
Holy Spirit (Sarayu) And your basis for something being good is what?
Mack Phillips Well, if it helps me, or the people that I love.
Holy Spirit (Sarayu) And evil?
Mack Phillips It's harmful. If it hurts someone I care about.
Holy Spirit (Sarayu) So, pretty much, you are the judge?
Mack Phillips Yeah, I guess.
Holy Spirit (Sarayu) You ever been wrong? Or changed your opinion over time?
Mack Phillips I mean, sure.
Holy Spirit (Sarayu) And there are billions like you, each determining what you think is good and evil. And when your good clashes with your neighbor's evil, arguments ensue. Wars break out. Because all insist on playing God. You weren't meant to do any of that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesus Even if you can't see it, you are in the center of our love and purpose.
[looking up at the stars]
Jesus As beautiful as all this is, it's nothing compared to how we see you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mack Phillips God has time to catch a few rays?
Papa [chuckles] Honey, you have no idea how much I'm doin' right now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mack Phillips Does what I do really matter?
Holy Spirit (Sarayu) Absolutely. Mack, you are important. And so is everything you do.
Jesus Every time you love, Mack, or forgive, with every act of kindness, the universe changes. For the better.
Papa If anything matters, then everything matters.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophia If it's so easy for you to judge God, you must choose one of your children to spend eternity in Heaven. The other will go to Hell.
Mack Phillips C... can't.
Sophia Can't do what? I'm only asking you to do something you believe God does. So? Who will go to Hell? You could choose Kate.
[Kate appears]
Sophia She's said some pretty hurtful things. She shuts you out. You're not even sure she loves you anymore. Or...
[Josh appears]
Sophia ...you could choose Josh. He's been disobedient, sneaking out, lying to you. You didn't know that. MacKenzie, make your choice.
Mack Phillips Don't wanna do this anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more