Holy Spirit (Sarayu) Let me ask you, how confident are you in your ability to discern good from evil?

Mack Phillips Usually pretty obvious.

Holy Spirit (Sarayu) And your basis for something being good is what?

Mack Phillips Well, if it helps me, or the people that I love.

Holy Spirit (Sarayu) And evil?

Mack Phillips It's harmful. If it hurts someone I care about.

Holy Spirit (Sarayu) So, pretty much, you are the judge?

Mack Phillips Yeah, I guess.

Holy Spirit (Sarayu) You ever been wrong? Or changed your opinion over time?

Mack Phillips I mean, sure.