Missy PhillipsThe Great Spirit made the princess jump off the cliff and made Jesus die on the cross. Don't you think that's mean?
[first lines]
WillieWho wouldn't be skeptical when a man claims to have spent an entire weekend with God? In a shack, no less. And not just any shack. This was the shack. What I'm about to tell you is a little on the... well, it's a lot on the fantastic side. But that doesn't necessarily mean it's not true.
PapaI can work incredible good out of unspeakable tragedies. But that doesn't mean I orchestrate the tragedies.
Mack PhillipsAfter everything I've felt in my heart towards you, why would you keep working on me?
Holy Spirit (Sarayu)And there are billions like you, each determining what you think is good and evil. And when your good clashes with your neighbor's evil, arguments ensue. Wars break out. Because all insist on playing God. You weren't meant to do any of that.
JesusEven if you can't see it, you are in the center of our love and purpose.
[looking up at the stars]
JesusAs beautiful as all this is, it's nothing compared to how we see you.