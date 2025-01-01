The final award this morning is the Henry Ward Beecher medal to honor students who have been notable or exemplary. Usually, it's a "good works," a service award. But I came upon a passage that he wrote, which made me realize that good works come in many forms. "Greatness," he wrote, "lies not in being strong, but in the right using of strength. He or she is the greatest whose strength carries up the most hearts by the attraction of his own." Without further ado, this year, I am very proud to award the Henry Ward Beecher medal to the student whose quiet strength has carried up the most hearts.