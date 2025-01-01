Menu
Wonder Movie Quotes

Wonder Movie Quotes

Mr. Browne When given the choice between being right or being kind, choose kind.
Via You can't blend in when you were born to stand out.
Auggie Be kind, for everyone is fighting a hard battle. And if you really wanna see what people are, all you have to do is look.
Mr. Tushman Auggie can't change how he looks. Maybe we should change how we see.
Nate You feel like you're all alone here, but you're not!
Summer Given the choice between being right and being kind, choose kind.
Isabel This is the map that shows us where we are going.
Isabel This is the map that shows us where we have been.
Isabel And it's never ugly.
[Via and Isabel are having an argument downstairs]
Auggie What are they saying down there?
Nate They, my friend, are saying a lot of things, none of which concerns us. Let's see your Minecraft world, 'cause we might be moving to it.
Jack Will [from the trailer] Have you ever cconsidered plastic surgery?
Auggie [chuckles] Dude, this is after plastic surgery.
[runs his hand through his hair]
Auggie It takes a lot to look this good.
Mr. Tushman The final award this morning is the Henry Ward Beecher medal to honor students who have been notable or exemplary. Usually, it's a "good works," a service award. But I came upon a passage that he wrote, which made me realize that good works come in many forms. "Greatness," he wrote, "lies not in being strong, but in the right using of strength. He or she is the greatest whose strength carries up the most hearts by the attraction of his own." Without further ado, this year, I am very proud to award the Henry Ward Beecher medal to the student whose quiet strength has carried up the most hearts.
Isabel How are you?
Auggie Good. And guess what? I got in a fight.
[shows his grazed elbow]
Isabel Oh my God, you're bleeding! Are you okay?
Nate What happened?
Isabel Auggie got in a fight.
Auggie Auggie, Nate: [Checks on Auggie's elbow] That's terrible. I'm sorry.
[pauses]
Nate Did you win?
Isabel Nate!
Isabel We all have marks on our face. This is the map that shows where we've been and it's never, ever ugly.
Mr. Browne Who do I aspire to be? That's the question we should be asking ourselves all the time.
Julian Who's your favorite Star Wars character?
Auggie Boba Fett.
Julian What about Darth Sidious? You like him?
Darth Sidious [Auggie looks up and sees Darth Sidious in the room] Ouch.
Via [narrating] Miranda used to joke that my house was like the earth. It revolved around the son, not the daughter.
