Kinoafisha Films The Secret Life of Pets 2 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Movie Quotes

Rooster Why is the kid in a cage? Is there something wrong with him? Does he have the fever?
Max That's Liam. He likes to run.
Rooster So let him run.
Max Well, Liam's super fast. We blink and he's up a tree.
Rooster So then your kid's up a tree? What's the problem?
Max Well, he could fall.
Rooster He might.
Max And he hurts himself.
Rooster So he got really high up in this hypothetical tree.
Max I, uh...
Rooster He gets hurt, he learns not to do it again. You know how many electric cords I've chewed?
Max Like, multiple cords?
Rooster One. It shocked me. Walked backwards for a week, but I never chewed another cord again.
Rooster [very last line; when the closing credits scroll is ending] Okay. Moment's over.
Rooster The first step of not being afraid is *acting* like you're not afraid. So, are you scared?
Max [cowering down and shaking with fear] No.
Rooster *Are* you scared?
Max [brings himself up to full height with confidence] No! No, I'm not!
Rooster Now you're talking.
Snowball [Snowball puts on his superhero costume] It's Snow-time, baby!
Daisy [hears Snowball shouting] Uh, is he okay?
Chloe Not in any way, no.
Rooster Guy's got two things in this life: his water bowl and his dignity. You take one, you take the other.
Snowball I just freed a tiger. That's not bragging, I'm just saying what happened. When you're awesome, everything you say sounds like bragging.
Duke So many smells I've never smelled before! My nose is so confused, and happy!
Katie Hey, Maxie. Let's go for a walk.
Max [as he's going for a walk with Katie] Ah, I gotta admit this is nice.
[Max walks by another dog with its owner]
Dog I don't want to go to the vet!
Max Uh, the vet!
[he stops walking]
Max No! No, no, no!
Katie Come on, buddy!
Max You tricked me!
[Katie pulls on Max's leash dragging him into the vet]
Katie [from the trailer]
[on seeing Liam copying Duke and Max cocking their legs against a tree]
Katie Oh... no... no... no... This way buddy
Liam [defiantly as he is scooped up in the air] Na... oh
Chloe [about using the litter box] You gotta, It's a fact of life.
Gidget Absolutely not! Never gonna happen.
Mel [Inside litter box] Guys, I found treats!
[comes out chewing something, others look on in disgust]
Buddy Aw, Mel!
Gidget Snowball? What are you doing in Max's apartment?
Snowball What are you doing hanging out with every cat in the universe?
Daisy Excuse me, rabbit, cat, do any of you know Captain Snowball?
Snowball Yeah, uh, ye-yes. Yes, we do.
Chloe And here we go.
Daisy Oh, Good! My name is Daisy, and I really got to talk to him. A poor, defenseless animal needs saving.
Snowball Wha...? Are you saying?
Daisy Yes. I need Captain Snowball for a...
Snowball [whispers into his ear] ... top secret rescue.
Snowball All right, well, I got to go. But nice meeting you, uh, what was it again?
Daisy Okay, you don't listen. It's Daisy.
Snowball [he starts hopping off] Whatever. Okay, I... I got to get the dude that gets stuff to do things. I got to... Bye-bye.
Daisy Mmm-hmm. That was weird.
Chloe Oh, sister. It's about to get way weirder.
Snowball [Snowball is dressed in his superhero outfit] Good morning, New York City!
[starts singing his superhero theme as he's posing for a flight off]
Max Snowball, what are you doing?
Snowball What's it look like I'm doing? I'm doing superhero stuff.
Max Gotta say, not a big fan of the farm.
Snowball I'm gonna be the first rabbit with washboard glutes.
Chloe Okay, Gidget, eat Sweet Pea.
Gidget What?
Chloe Cats eat birds. It's nature.
Gidget Yeah, I'm gonna pass.
Chloe No, no, no, you used your one pass on the litter box. You have to do this.
Gidget But...
Chloe Buh-buh-buh-buh... do it!
Buddy You're seriously going to make Gidget eat Sweet Pea?
Chloe Oh, no, no, no, no, of course not. I'm just freaking her...
[They gasp in shock as Gidget puts Sweet Pea in her mouth]
Gidget Okay, what's next?
Chloe Gidget, no! That's... Bad dog! Bad cat-dog!
Max [Setting off on a dangerous mission] I'm going to find my inner Rooster.
Gidget [whispering] Chloe? I need your help. Chloe.
Gidget [looks around to her purring] Oh. Uh... oh. Uh, Chloe? Chloe, are you okay?
Chloe [shuts her mouth] Shh.
Gidget Sorry. Uh, I'm-I'm just... I'm...
Gidget [sighs] Real quick... why is there a lampshade on your head?
Chloe Heh Heh! Listen, Gidget, baby, I gotta be honest with you. My owner have given me a little bit of catnip.
[chuckles then falls off then chuckles again then sighs]
Gidget Oh, okay. Gotcha. That's great. Um, listen.
Chloe It is great, Gidget. Everything is great...
Gidget All right.
Chloe [a purring sound apear] Do you hear that?
Gidget Hear what?
Chloe It's like... It's like a tiny... like a tiny motor. It's like a humming sound.
Gidget [purring sound continues] I'm not... don't know what your ta... Oh. Chloe, you're purring. Heh heh. That's you.
Chloe What? That's me? Like as in the sound is coming from inside of me?
Gidget Yep.
Chloe Oh. I wonder what other sounds I could make.
[lets out a meowing sound]
Gidget It-It's just, Max trusted me to look after his Busy Bee, and then...
Chloe [lets out a high pitch purr]
Gidget Ugh. Chloe would you listen?
Chloe [lets out a loud yowl]
Gidget Wow. Please stop.
Chloe [makes a low yowl]
Gidget Are you finished?
Chloe [makes a high pitch squeak]
Gidget THI IS IMPORTANT. I lost Busy Bee. I gotta get it back, but to do that... Chloe...
[sighs]
Gidget I need you to teach me the way of the cat.
Max [comes up to him] Hey Rooster.
Rooster Hey kid, good job today.
Max Yeah? Well I... I got to admit I feel pretty good. I'm not so nervous around... the farm or you or... the turkey who won't stop folowing me!
Max [looks at the turkey] Yeah, I SEE YOU, you weirdo!
Rooster Hmmph.
[hops on top of the truck]
Max Anyway I heard Katie say were leaving tomorrow... Oh uh...
Rooster [Begins to howl]
Max You want me to uh... You want me to go?
Rooster [chuckles] Oh, it's just what we do out there. You wanna join me?
Max [stammers] Oh but... Y-Yeah! Okay, cool!
[climbs up on top of the truck]
Rooster Heh. You're ready to try. Awoooooooooooooooo!
Max Awoooooo...
Rooster Come on, kid, DEEPER, deep from your gut.
[joins in for a group howl]
Rooster There you go.
Max Heh.
[continues howling at the moon with Rooster]
Molly I'm calling this meeting of the Superhero Animal Friends to order. Commander Horsey, please read the minutes from our last meeting.
Molly [looks at the paper] Thank you. Now remember everyone, crime is out there. We have to be ready.
Molly's Dad Come on, Molly, time to go.
Molly Ooh, I'm gonna be late for school.
Molly [after her dad's call] Captain Snowball you're in charge while I'm gone. Mwah.
Snowball [after Molly left for playtime] First of all. i wanna welcome White Thunder back from the washing machine, who was put in there with a wet blanket and henceforth will be known as... Pink Thunder.
Snowball [sits down] Okay, Im-a go check the perimeter.
Sergei We'll try again tomorrow. If tiger does not do trick, tiger will become rugged!
[little sergei pretending to be torn out and Hu moans gloomy]
Sergei [to the wolves] Do not let tiger out of your sight.
[first lines]
Max Ah kids. Everybody loves them, right? You'll probably love kids.
Additional Voices [his dog taking his sandwich] Hey!
Max I gotta admit. I don't. That's me by the way. I'm Max. I'm the little dog right there, grateful I'm not being piled on by a horde of children.
Additional Voices [runs to them falls off on the ground gets up chucking] Wait for me!
Max [frustrated] Ugh, can you believe that?
Duke Heh heh! Having your kid looks like fun.
Additional Voices Nah man, it ain't fun. i'm telling you once the humans bring a kid home, you're life ain't the same.
Additional Voices [saw them riding an Old English Sheepdog then a kid was shouting] Heh. Seen it a billion times.
Sergei [when Daisy heard a shout and a whip] COME ON, YOU STUPID TIGER!
Daisy There he is! Let's Go!
Snowball Ha!
[speeds up and followed him]
Sergei We don't care an entire night!
[whips out, and Daisy and Snowball looked up at the top of the diving board]
Sergei LET'S GO!
[whips out at Hu]
Sergei [Hu moans sadly] You are wasting Sergei's time!
[whips out at Hu and moans again]
Daisy We gotta do something.
[when Hu falls off the diving board and the Circus trainers caught him]
Snowball Come on.
Duke [talking in his sleep] I finally caught you, tail.
