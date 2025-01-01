Molly I'm calling this meeting of the Superhero Animal Friends to order. Commander Horsey, please read the minutes from our last meeting.

Molly [looks at the paper] Thank you. Now remember everyone, crime is out there. We have to be ready.

Molly's Dad Come on, Molly, time to go.

Molly Ooh, I'm gonna be late for school.

Molly [after her dad's call] Captain Snowball you're in charge while I'm gone. Mwah.

Snowball [after Molly left for playtime] First of all. i wanna welcome White Thunder back from the washing machine, who was put in there with a wet blanket and henceforth will be known as... Pink Thunder.