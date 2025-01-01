Molly[after her dad's call]Captain Snowball you're in charge while I'm gone. Mwah.
Snowball[after Molly left for playtime]First of all. i wanna welcome White Thunder back from the washing machine, who was put in there with a wet blanket and henceforth will be known as... Pink Thunder.
Snowball[sits down]Okay, Im-a go check the perimeter.
SergeiWe'll try again tomorrow. If tiger does not do trick, tiger will become rugged!
[little sergei pretending to be torn out and Hu moans gloomy]
Sergei[to the wolves]Do not let tiger out of your sight.
[first lines]
MaxAh kids. Everybody loves them, right? You'll probably love kids.
Additional Voices[his dog taking his sandwich]Hey!
MaxI gotta admit. I don't. That's me by the way. I'm Max. I'm the little dog right there, grateful I'm not being piled on by a horde of children.
Additional Voices[runs to them falls off on the ground gets up chucking]Wait for me!
Duke[talking in his sleep]I finally caught you, tail.