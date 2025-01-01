Xavier LaFlammeI learned the difference between a moment and a career is evolution. Evolution. You will slow down. You will get old. Your body will fail you. So, you evolve, you change your game, you do what you need to do with the time you got. If not, you go extinct. Evolve or go extinct. Are you ready to go extinct? I learned the difference between a moment and a career is evolution. Evolution. You will slow down. You will get old. Your body will fail you. So, you evolve, you change your game, you do what you need to do with the time you got. If not, you go extinct. Evolve or go extinct. Are you ready to go extinct?
Doug GlattIt's okay. I can just buy you another one at the gas station.
Chad BaileyConsidering this will be Glatt's first hockey game since being knocked out by his now teammate, the currently suspended Anders Cain, this should make for an interesting locker-room dynamic and even more awkward Cain family Boxing Day. I mean, that household is a fucking disaster.
James DuthieJust read the prompter, man.
Chad BaileyNo. I say what I want, James, because I got a pair of balls, not two pieces of pussy.
James DuthieHow long is this gonna happen for?
Chad BaileyFor as long as it takes. SportsDesk, we'll take as long as it takes.
EvaAnd yet the worst part is you're making me into this fucking, naggy housewife. And do you think I want to be fucking... worrying about you? You think I wanna be giving you shit? I don't. This isn't who I am.
Red McCauleyWell, I suppose there's no rule about drinking the opposing team's Gatorade, but perhaps after tonight, there should be.
[after Doug defeats Anders in their fight during the game]
Anders Cain...It's never over... We're gonna do this night after night... Game after fucking game... You hear me, Doug? Game... after Fucking game. Look up there, Doug! Look at 'em! This is it! This is what they want us to do!
Doug GlattI'm doing whatever my team needs me to do.
Anders CainWe're just gonna keep fucking bleeding out here over and over again... until they carve... every fucking last one of us... Off the fucking ice!