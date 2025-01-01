I learned the difference between a moment and a career is evolution. Evolution. You will slow down. You will get old. Your body will fail you. So, you evolve, you change your game, you do what you need to do with the time you got. If not, you go extinct. Evolve or go extinct. Are you ready to go extinct? I learned the difference between a moment and a career is evolution. Evolution. You will slow down. You will get old. Your body will fail you. So, you evolve, you change your game, you do what you need to do with the time you got. If not, you go extinct. Evolve or go extinct. Are you ready to go extinct?