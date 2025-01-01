Menu
Xavier LaFlamme I learned the difference between a moment and a career is evolution. Evolution. You will slow down. You will get old. Your body will fail you. So, you evolve, you change your game, you do what you need to do with the time you got. If not, you go extinct. Evolve or go extinct. Are you ready to go extinct? I learned the difference between a moment and a career is evolution. Evolution. You will slow down. You will get old. Your body will fail you. So, you evolve, you change your game, you do what you need to do with the time you got. If not, you go extinct. Evolve or go extinct. Are you ready to go extinct?
Xavier LaFlamme Evolve. Or go extinct.
Ross Rhea Holy shit on Mary's tits.
Eva Uh, Doug, my water broke.
Doug Glatt It's okay. I can just buy you another one at the gas station.
Chad Bailey Considering this will be Glatt's first hockey game since being knocked out by his now teammate, the currently suspended Anders Cain, this should make for an interesting locker-room dynamic and even more awkward Cain family Boxing Day. I mean, that household is a fucking disaster.
James Duthie Just read the prompter, man.
Chad Bailey No. I say what I want, James, because I got a pair of balls, not two pieces of pussy.
James Duthie How long is this gonna happen for?
Chad Bailey For as long as it takes. SportsDesk, we'll take as long as it takes.
[James removes his microphone and leaves]
Chad Bailey SportsDesk. Fuck, yeah.
Anders Cain All right! All right! Listen up! Captain speaking! Captain time! Off your fucking phone, Laflamme! Get off!
Stevenson [whispers to Laflamme] Turn it off.
Anders Cain You turn the fucking puck over in the neutral zone one more time and I'll teach you a fucking lesson you'll never forget. Got it?
Xavier LaFlamme The fuck you just said?
Anders Cain [to Evgeni and Oleg] And you KHL-garbage-bullshit-Ukrainian-fuck-hockey-league-Chernobyl-disaster fucks! You turn that fucking puck over one more time, and I'll fucking kill both of you!
[to Belchior]
Anders Cain And you!
Marco Belchior Yeah?
Anders Cain Hey, fuck, I don't even know, fuck you! Fuck you!
Eva [to Doug after he fights with Anders Cain] You broke your promise.
Doug Glatt I was scared. Never felt that before. He was wearing my "C."
Eva Are you fucking kidding me? That's the best you can do? I... I gave up stuff I liked doing too.
Doug Glatt It's different. You've never had a team.
Eva Yeah. Yeah, maybe you're right. Maybe... maybe I never did.
Doug Glatt I can still do what I'm supposed to do. I can still fight.
Eva [as she heads towards the door] I guess that's a fucking problem.
Doug Glatt Eva.
Eva And yet the worst part is you're making me into this fucking, naggy housewife. And do you think I want to be fucking... worrying about you? You think I wanna be giving you shit? I don't. This isn't who I am.
Red McCauley Well, I suppose there's no rule about drinking the opposing team's Gatorade, but perhaps after tonight, there should be.
[after Doug defeats Anders in their fight during the game]
Doug Glatt It's over.
Anders Cain ...It's never over... We're gonna do this night after night... Game after fucking game... You hear me, Doug? Game... after Fucking game. Look up there, Doug! Look at 'em! This is it! This is what they want us to do!
Doug Glatt I'm doing whatever my team needs me to do.
Anders Cain We're just gonna keep fucking bleeding out here over and over again... until they carve... every fucking last one of us... Off the fucking ice!
Xavier LaFlamme [when Anders was about to strike again] Doug!
Ronnie Hortense Dougie!
[in a final blow, Doug turns around and gives one final punch to Anders in the face, levelling the latter to the ground and throwing the former's arm out]
James Duthie Highlanders' GM, Hyrum Cain confirming that Anders Cain has been released from his contract.
Chad Bailey Let this be a lesson to everyone out there. Your father will break your heart and shove it down your fucking throat, pull it out your ass, put it right back in your chest.
