The Book of Love Movie Quotes

The Book of Love Movie Quotes

The Girl [narrating] Some people try to hold on to their memories. Others try to forget. Neither works. And after enough time passes by, you find you ain't the same as you used to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Last lines]
The Girl [narrating] I've read in a book once that 67% of people die when nobody's looking. What I never could find out... is how many people lived while nobody's watching. But I guess they just don't print shit like that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Girl [narrating] My pa was a man of the sea. He used to say the wind was like a wild horse. No way to tame her, that's just its nature. And that you can be sure in every voyage she'll buck and blow you off course. Just a matter of time, really. At some point, we all loose our bearing.
[Henry recieves a phone call]
The Girl And when you do, ain't no need to be afraid. You just gotta believe you'll find your way again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Girl [narrating] Death ain't about the people who die anyway. It's about the ones who have the shit luck of having to go along without 'em.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Girl Mornin perv!
Henry I told you I'm not a pervert.
The Girl Just 'cause you shaved your 'stache, doesn't mean you can fool me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry You'll be alone out there. Doesn't that scare you?
The Girl I've been alone most of my life. Does being alone scare you?
The Girl Yeah. Yeah, it does.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[First lines]
The Girl [narrating] People always be starting stories with some dick weed saying like "once upon a time" or "legend has it". Ever noticed that? My pa used to say that most stories ain't true and usually don't start where you expect. They really start on some regular day... with some regular person. This is one of them stories.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Henry ate a lot of pot and fell on the floor]
Henry The floor attacked me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry Honey, have you seen my brown loafers?
Penny Yeah.
Henry Great. Where are they?
Penny Oh, I threw them away.
Henry You... okay, why?
Penny Because they're brown loafers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry I love you but you're kinda crazy, you know that?
Penny [laughs] I'm not the one wearing purple sneakers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cornelius 'Dumbass' Thibadeaux It's garbage.
Henry No, it's a raft.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Scrabble [made by letters] It's not on any map. True places never are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
