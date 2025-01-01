The Girl[narrating]Some people try to hold on to their memories. Others try to forget. Neither works. And after enough time passes by, you find you ain't the same as you used to be.
[Last lines]
The Girl[narrating]I've read in a book once that 67% of people die when nobody's looking. What I never could find out... is how many people lived while nobody's watching. But I guess they just don't print shit like that.
The Girl[narrating]My pa was a man of the sea. He used to say the wind was like a wild horse. No way to tame her, that's just its nature. And that you can be sure in every voyage she'll buck and blow you off course. Just a matter of time, really. At some point, we all loose our bearing.
[Henry recieves a phone call]
The GirlAnd when you do, ain't no need to be afraid. You just gotta believe you'll find your way again.
The Girl[narrating]Death ain't about the people who die anyway. It's about the ones who have the shit luck of having to go along without 'em.
The Girl[narrating]People always be starting stories with some dick weed saying like "once upon a time" or "legend has it". Ever noticed that? My pa used to say that most stories ain't true and usually don't start where you expect. They really start on some regular day... with some regular person. This is one of them stories.