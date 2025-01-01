Menu
Harmony Schiltz
My dad used to love your TV show. We've watched every episode.
Jackie Burke
Always nice to meet a fan.
Harmony Schiltz
Yeah. Well, we just had the one TV.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackie Burke
Once you can make a woman laugh then you can make her do anything, they say. I don't know if that's true.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackie Burke
She lost me when she said, We like to think.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jimmie Walker
Small crowd, but they're very very lively.
Jackie Burke
Well you know I could play... I could play to one person. Sometimes I play with myself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackie Burke
I just don't wanna be that guy George, that's all.
Harmony Schiltz
What do you know about George?
Jackie Burke
He's a piece of shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mac Schiltz
I've been doing you in the bathroom and at parties for decades.
Jackie Burke
Ah, you must have a better manager than I do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackie Burke
Seems very unusual though that a girl like you is not attached.
Harmony Schiltz
I've been attached. It's just, never stuck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mac Schiltz
You know, I'm a sucker for an honest man.
Jackie Burke
And I'm a sucker for a girl that has daddy issues.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackie Burke
Oh, she hates me.
James Berkowitz
No, she doesn't hate you.
Jackie Burke
She doesn't?
James Berkowitz
Yeah... I was fucking with you. Of course she hates you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harmony Schiltz
You're not gonna spend the night.
Jackie Burke
I'm not?
Harmony Schiltz
No.
Jackie Burke
What am I supposed to do, leave my dick here and pick it up in the morning?
[Harmony chuckles and kisses Jackie]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harmony Schiltz
Your were *absolutely* right to hit that guy in the face with the microphone.
Jackie Burke
[nods]
Thanks.
Harmony Schiltz
He deserved it. But my dad's an ex-con so, I don't know what kind of judge I am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
