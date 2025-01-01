Menu
The Comedian Movie Quotes

Harmony Schiltz My dad used to love your TV show. We've watched every episode.
Jackie Burke Always nice to meet a fan.
Harmony Schiltz Yeah. Well, we just had the one TV.
Jackie Burke Once you can make a woman laugh then you can make her do anything, they say. I don't know if that's true.
Jackie Burke She lost me when she said, We like to think.
Jimmie Walker Small crowd, but they're very very lively.
Jackie Burke Well you know I could play... I could play to one person. Sometimes I play with myself.
Jackie Burke I just don't wanna be that guy George, that's all.
Harmony Schiltz What do you know about George?
Jackie Burke He's a piece of shit.
Mac Schiltz I've been doing you in the bathroom and at parties for decades.
Jackie Burke Ah, you must have a better manager than I do.
Jackie Burke Seems very unusual though that a girl like you is not attached.
Harmony Schiltz I've been attached. It's just, never stuck.
Mac Schiltz You know, I'm a sucker for an honest man.
Jackie Burke And I'm a sucker for a girl that has daddy issues.
Jackie Burke Oh, she hates me.
James Berkowitz No, she doesn't hate you.
Jackie Burke She doesn't?
James Berkowitz Yeah... I was fucking with you. Of course she hates you.
Harmony Schiltz You're not gonna spend the night.
Jackie Burke I'm not?
Harmony Schiltz No.
Jackie Burke What am I supposed to do, leave my dick here and pick it up in the morning?
[Harmony chuckles and kisses Jackie]
Harmony Schiltz Your were *absolutely* right to hit that guy in the face with the microphone.
Jackie Burke [nods] Thanks.
Harmony Schiltz He deserved it. But my dad's an ex-con so, I don't know what kind of judge I am.
