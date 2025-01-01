Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Paris Can Wait
Paris Can Wait Movie Quotes
Paris Can Wait Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Anne Lockwood
Let's make a little detour and see the beautiful cathedral there.
Jacques Clement
Who are you and what have you done with my American friend, always in a hurry to get to Paris?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Lockwood
Oh come on, 100 camels? Where the hell are we gonna get 100 camels for Christ's sake? What does the script say? Goats. I thought so. And those Moroccan goats work cheap.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anne Lockwood
Michael and I have flown from the south of France to Paris, but we've never driven.
Jacques Clement
Driving is the only way to see a country.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Lockwood
Our director in Morocco has gone completely crazy. He's into double overtime every day. He seduced his leading lady but now they're fighting on the set. It's a nightmare.
Jacques Clement
Yes, but he's had three straight hits. Relax, we can trust him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anne Lockwood
Honey, what are you working so hard for if your wife can't have a cheeseburger when she wants one?
Michael Lockwood
Baby, I'd buy you a billion cheeseburgers, but you know how much I hate wasteful extravagance.
Anne Lockwood
Ah, yes. Because your cufflinks were such a bargain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jacques Clement
Anne, a deal offer is like a souffle. It's all about timing.
Anne Lockwood
Yes, you don't want it to collapse.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jacques Clement
The chef here was famous for roast baby lamb. What looks good to you, Anne?
Anne Lockwood
Oh, everything looks good. I can't decide.
Jacques Clement
You don't have to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jacques Clement
So I have good news. My friend got us a lunch reservation in Lyon at the restaurant with a new chef who's got outstanding reviews.
Anne Lockwood
Jacques, that sounds wonderful, but I thought we'd be in Paris by now.
Jacques Clement
Paris can wait.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anne Lockwood
You know, unlike smoking, there are studies that say that chocolate is good for you.
Jacques Clement
You Americans always have to have a reason for everything. We eat what we enjoy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martine
Anne, don't be in a hurry to go back to Paris. You'll never forget your travels with Jacques. Trust me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jacques Clement
Are you nervous?
Anne Lockwood
Maybe. A little bit. We've never actually been alone together.
Jacques Clement
So you didn't believe me when I said I don't bite.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Lockwood
Oh, baby, I'm sorry. You'll be able to rest when we get to Budapest.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Michael Lockwood
[on the phone]
Yeah? No, no. No, we're leaving Cannes now. Hey, Budapest could be huge for us. They say we'll cut production costs in half! No, a vacation can wait.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jacques Clement
[turns on the car stereo]
Ah! Mozart, we couldn't do better. So let's pretend we don't know where we're going or even who we are.
Anne Lockwood
Ha-ha-ha. Oh, brother.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anne Lockwood
Why do flowers smell so much better in France than they do in the us?
Jacques Clement
Why? Because we're in France. In America they look lovely but they smell like a refrigerator.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jacques Clement
Just taste. Just eat what you feel like.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jacques Clement
Would you like a glass of wine?
Anne Lockwood
No, no. No. No. Thank you. Yes! When in France.
Jacques Clement
You'll like this wine, it's Chateauneuf-du-Pape.
Anne Lockwood
Ooh. That's good!
Jacques Clement
Merci. This wine goes well with your ham de Bayonne and melon.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jacques Clement
I know it's rude, but, Anne, I may have to take some calls.
Anne Lockwood
It's okay. I'm used to it.
Jacques Clement
You shouldn't be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anne Lockwood
Jacques.
Jacques Clement
Yeah?
Anne Lockwood
I'm not French.
Jacques Clement
Yes, that is correct.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jacques Clement
Let's pretend we are in that Renoir painting, "La danse à Bougival".
Anne Lockwood
Okay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jacques Clement
It's a great time for you now.
Anne Lockwood
It is?
Jacques Clement
Yes, of course. Qu'est-ce que vous fait rêver? What makes you dance in the street? You're beautiful. You're an interesting woman.
Anne Lockwood
Oh, come on. I saw all the men in Cannes drooling over those young girls.
Jacques Clement
Oh, come on. They're just pop-tarts. You, you're - you're chocolate creme brulee. Yes, that's you. Brulee.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anne Lockwood
Are you trying to get me drunk? That's naughty.
Jacques Clement
Just drink what you feel like.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Lockwood
[on the phone]
I was thinking about you.
Anne Lockwood
Yeah, what were you thinking?
Michael Lockwood
About your sweet little ears.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anne Lockwood
Do you play "I spy"?
Jacques Clement
Sounds dangerous.
Anne Lockwood
It's a game I used to play with Alexandra on road trips. I spy something with four legs.
Jacques Clement
I spy something with two lovely legs.
Anne Lockwood
Come on. Game over.
Jacques Clement
Not yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jacques Clement
Let's pretend we are in that Manet painting, "Le Dejeuner sur I'herbe".
Anne Lockwood
Oh. Right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anne Lockwood
Okay, Jacques. I've had enough detours. It's straight to Paris now, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anne Lockwood
When I see the first new moon, faint in the twilight, I think of the moth eyebrows, Of a girl I saw only once. A haiku.
Jacques Clement
Nice. The changing of the moon reminds me that life and business have cycles. Sometimes full, and sometimes not.
Anne Lockwood
Hmm. You seem to live as if it's always full.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Philippe
The Lumiere brothers - thought their invention had no future. Apparently they were wrong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jacques Clement
Food is good for the soul.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anne Lockwood
Sometimes I think Michael married me for my pie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jacques Clement
"Nipples of Venus" - it's their specialty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jacques Clement
I am boring you.
Anne Lockwood
No. No, no. I mean, yes. It's just a little intimidating, how much you know about wine.
Jacques Clement
It's just knowing what you like. My happiest memories are around the table.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Diane Lane
Arnaud Viard
Alec Baldwin
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree