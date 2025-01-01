Menu
Kinoafisha Films Paris Can Wait Paris Can Wait Movie Quotes

Anne Lockwood Let's make a little detour and see the beautiful cathedral there.
Jacques Clement Who are you and what have you done with my American friend, always in a hurry to get to Paris?
Michael Lockwood Oh come on, 100 camels? Where the hell are we gonna get 100 camels for Christ's sake? What does the script say? Goats. I thought so. And those Moroccan goats work cheap.
Anne Lockwood Michael and I have flown from the south of France to Paris, but we've never driven.
Jacques Clement Driving is the only way to see a country.
Michael Lockwood Our director in Morocco has gone completely crazy. He's into double overtime every day. He seduced his leading lady but now they're fighting on the set. It's a nightmare.
Jacques Clement Yes, but he's had three straight hits. Relax, we can trust him.
Anne Lockwood Honey, what are you working so hard for if your wife can't have a cheeseburger when she wants one?
Michael Lockwood Baby, I'd buy you a billion cheeseburgers, but you know how much I hate wasteful extravagance.
Anne Lockwood Ah, yes. Because your cufflinks were such a bargain.
Jacques Clement Anne, a deal offer is like a souffle. It's all about timing.
Anne Lockwood Yes, you don't want it to collapse.
Jacques Clement The chef here was famous for roast baby lamb. What looks good to you, Anne?
Anne Lockwood Oh, everything looks good. I can't decide.
Jacques Clement You don't have to.
Jacques Clement So I have good news. My friend got us a lunch reservation in Lyon at the restaurant with a new chef who's got outstanding reviews.
Anne Lockwood Jacques, that sounds wonderful, but I thought we'd be in Paris by now.
Jacques Clement Paris can wait.
Anne Lockwood You know, unlike smoking, there are studies that say that chocolate is good for you.
Jacques Clement You Americans always have to have a reason for everything. We eat what we enjoy.
Martine Anne, don't be in a hurry to go back to Paris. You'll never forget your travels with Jacques. Trust me.
Jacques Clement Are you nervous?
Anne Lockwood Maybe. A little bit. We've never actually been alone together.
Jacques Clement So you didn't believe me when I said I don't bite.
Michael Lockwood Oh, baby, I'm sorry. You'll be able to rest when we get to Budapest.
[first lines]
Michael Lockwood [on the phone] Yeah? No, no. No, we're leaving Cannes now. Hey, Budapest could be huge for us. They say we'll cut production costs in half! No, a vacation can wait.
Jacques Clement [turns on the car stereo] Ah! Mozart, we couldn't do better. So let's pretend we don't know where we're going or even who we are.
Anne Lockwood Ha-ha-ha. Oh, brother.
Anne Lockwood Why do flowers smell so much better in France than they do in the us?
Jacques Clement Why? Because we're in France. In America they look lovely but they smell like a refrigerator.
Jacques Clement Just taste. Just eat what you feel like.
Jacques Clement Would you like a glass of wine?
Anne Lockwood No, no. No. No. Thank you. Yes! When in France.
Jacques Clement You'll like this wine, it's Chateauneuf-du-Pape.
Anne Lockwood Ooh. That's good!
Jacques Clement Merci. This wine goes well with your ham de Bayonne and melon.
Jacques Clement I know it's rude, but, Anne, I may have to take some calls.
Anne Lockwood It's okay. I'm used to it.
Jacques Clement You shouldn't be.
Anne Lockwood Jacques.
Jacques Clement Yeah?
Anne Lockwood I'm not French.
Jacques Clement Yes, that is correct.
Jacques Clement Let's pretend we are in that Renoir painting, "La danse à Bougival".
Anne Lockwood Okay.
Jacques Clement It's a great time for you now.
Anne Lockwood It is?
Jacques Clement Yes, of course. Qu'est-ce que vous fait rêver? What makes you dance in the street? You're beautiful. You're an interesting woman.
Anne Lockwood Oh, come on. I saw all the men in Cannes drooling over those young girls.
Jacques Clement Oh, come on. They're just pop-tarts. You, you're - you're chocolate creme brulee. Yes, that's you. Brulee.
Anne Lockwood Are you trying to get me drunk? That's naughty.
Jacques Clement Just drink what you feel like.
Michael Lockwood [on the phone] I was thinking about you.
Anne Lockwood Yeah, what were you thinking?
Michael Lockwood About your sweet little ears.
Anne Lockwood Do you play "I spy"?
Jacques Clement Sounds dangerous.
Anne Lockwood It's a game I used to play with Alexandra on road trips. I spy something with four legs.
Jacques Clement I spy something with two lovely legs.
Anne Lockwood Come on. Game over.
Jacques Clement Not yet.
Jacques Clement Let's pretend we are in that Manet painting, "Le Dejeuner sur I'herbe".
Anne Lockwood Oh. Right.
Anne Lockwood Okay, Jacques. I've had enough detours. It's straight to Paris now, right?
Anne Lockwood When I see the first new moon, faint in the twilight, I think of the moth eyebrows, Of a girl I saw only once. A haiku.
Jacques Clement Nice. The changing of the moon reminds me that life and business have cycles. Sometimes full, and sometimes not.
Anne Lockwood Hmm. You seem to live as if it's always full.
Philippe The Lumiere brothers - thought their invention had no future. Apparently they were wrong.
Jacques Clement Food is good for the soul.
Anne Lockwood Sometimes I think Michael married me for my pie.
Jacques Clement "Nipples of Venus" - it's their specialty.
Jacques Clement I am boring you.
Anne Lockwood No. No, no. I mean, yes. It's just a little intimidating, how much you know about wine.
Jacques Clement It's just knowing what you like. My happiest memories are around the table.
