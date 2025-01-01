Menu
Jack Jackson
Was he a good detective? Was he a good partner?
Detective Fred Miller
Russell Poole. One of the best. Younger guy, but from an older school than even I was from. Worked an honest shift. Lacked nuance. Follow orders to the point of insubordination.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Voletta Wallace
My mother taught me something about truth. It's a poem. She said, "Speak the truth and speak it ever, because he who hides the wrong he did, does the wrong still."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
