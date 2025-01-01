Menu
Jack Jackson Was he a good detective? Was he a good partner?
Detective Fred Miller Russell Poole. One of the best. Younger guy, but from an older school than even I was from. Worked an honest shift. Lacked nuance. Follow orders to the point of insubordination.
Voletta Wallace My mother taught me something about truth. It's a poem. She said, "Speak the truth and speak it ever, because he who hides the wrong he did, does the wrong still."
