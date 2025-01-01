Someday This Pain Will Be Useful to You Movie Quotes
James SveckI'm James Sveck. I'm seventeen and... I don't like to talk much. I hate politics, organized religion and... all of that. People always talk about their lives, but their lives just aren't that interesting. You should only say something if it's interesting or absolutely has to be said. I have nothing interesting to say.
James SveckThere's people everywhere. Everyone's got a rhythm of their own. I don't have one. I can see everyone moving to that beat, you know. Gotta go now. Gotta get there, here. Laughing, dancing, whatever, and... all I hear is silence, like there's something way down deep inside of me, some minor defect in the most hidden recesses of the second chromosome of my DNA, that makes me... different.
Man VisitorWhat is the name of the artist?
James SveckHe/She/It has no name. Well, He/She/It does, but He/She/It does not self-identify.
Woman VisitorAnd why is this?
Man VisitorIt's fascinating. He/She/It claims that identity is fluid, and should not be constrained by something as fixed as a name. You see, He/She/It believes that if an artist has a name, then people pay for that name rather than for the art. It's a way of separating the artist from the art.
James SveckThis is what love does? Turns you into a marionette? It's like trying to have a conversation with a parrot or somebody who's been lobotomized.
James SveckMy mother told me that you're a... a "Life Coach?" Is that what you call yourself?
Life CoachDo you think what we call ourselves has anything to do with who we really are?
James SveckWhen it comes to professional titles, yeah. And please don't do that.
James SveckI feel like an empty plastic bottle in the middle of the ocean with no cap, so the water could easily come in. Soon I'll be full, and then... and then I'll be sinking.
Sue Kenney[jabbering on]I just don't want people thinking I come from North Dakota. I mean, there's a big different between North and South Dakota. It's like... the difference between North and South Korea. Well, not that North Dakota is Communist, I mean...
James SveckI like museums because they're one of the few places left in the world where nobody's trying to sell you anything.
James SveckI hate it when people say that. Most of the time they know exactly what to do. Ask yourself what you really want.
NanetteI think that when you get to the end of your life, you have to ask yourself only two questions. Did I live fully, and did I love well. And if you can say yes to those two things, then you're home free.
Nanette[book inscription]My dearest James, be patient and tough. Some day this pain will be useful to you.
[last lines]
James SveckBut if I'm crazy, what the hell is everyone else.
[first lines]
James SveckI wish the whole day was like breakfast, when people are still connected to their dreams, focused inward and... and not yet ready to engage with the world. If it was always breakfast, I would be fine.
Paul SveckYou can't order a salad as a main course.
Gillian SveckI don't really care. But if you don't go, then mom's never gonna shut up about it and right now, I'm the one that has to deal with this. I want you to suck it up and go and then mom will be happy, dad will be happy and I'll be happy.
James SveckI have a father, who is having plastic surgery; a mother whose marriage last barely a weekend; a sister, she's writing her memoirs at the age of 23; and you think that I'm the one who needs a shrink.