Kinoafisha Films Knight of the Dead Knight of the Dead Movie Quotes

Knight of the Dead Movie Quotes

Badriyah Get on with it, before he dies!
Leuthar Oh, God, great unconquerable invincible king, victor ever glorious, who did hold in check the forces bend on dominating us, who did overcome the cruelty of the raging enemy, who did in Thy power break down the wicked foe, humbly we besiege Thee in prayer to Thee Lord. Look upon this water with favor which Thou has created, shine upon it with the hue of Thou light, shine upon it with the light of your love and sanctify through the due of your kindness, so that, through the invocation of His holy name, wherever this water goes may turn aside every attack of unclean spirit and dispel the terror of death, Amen.
[finally gives the water to the bitten man]
