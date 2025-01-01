Herman's mother If you take one woman living in the middle of America. Break her family apart, force her to work harder to get ahead in her career than any man would. Force her to live with the knowledge that her daughter was killed while she was at work trying to make money to pay for food. And then have her son loose his mind and massacre 42 people. Massacre children. Make sure that nobody talks to her, nobody listens to her. And then fire her. In an equation like that, how long would it be until she would go complete insane? All alone in here. All alone in here.