Herman's motherIf you take one woman living in the middle of America. Break her family apart, force her to work harder to get ahead in her career than any man would. Force her to live with the knowledge that her daughter was killed while she was at work trying to make money to pay for food. And then have her son loose his mind and massacre 42 people. Massacre children. Make sure that nobody talks to her, nobody listens to her. And then fire her. In an equation like that, how long would it be until she would go complete insane? All alone in here. All alone in here.
LaxSome people seem to think that the question is: What the hell am I goin' do with these kids? Well, they're wrong. The real question is: What the hell am I goin' do with those those? So, today, take your eyes off the computer screen. Log out, unplug. Go outside and exercise your right to breath. You're still allowed to do that. Take a momentary break from buy this, sell that, feel this. But, do it after the show, because today we're going to talk about what happens when you devalue a human life. Okay, let's take some calls...
Title CardIf we hope to heal the pain, we must first discover the cause. - Ancient Proverb
LaxAfter everything you did, you think you deserve love? Why?
Herman HowardsBecause...
LaxBecause why? I'd like to know. Why, Herman? Why would you deserve love? Say it!
Herman HowardsBecause I'm a real human being like the rest of them. I'm a human being too!
[first lines]
Herman Howards[putting a gun to the back of his head]Hey, Michael, spare some change?
Michael Ray[turns around]
Herman HowardsI'm the one asking the questions now, fuck face!
LaxWhat about your mother? What would happen to her if you were gone?
Herman HowardsWell, it would have taken her a few days to even realize I was gone.
Herman HowardsSee, then you're a kid, you have to find that one thing you care about, and stick to it, 'cause that's all you got.