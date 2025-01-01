Menu
Films
That Evening Sun
Abner Meecham
Ha! Folks in hell will be eating Eskimo Pies before Lonzo Choat hauls me anywhere.
Abner Meecham
[to his son Paul]
I would think not bein' able to lie convincingly to a jury would be a considerable handicap in your trade
Abner Meecham
You still got that old Cherokee?
Thurl Chessor
Ya, I got it, but I can't drive it. They took away my license
Abner Meecham
Why'd they do that?
Thurl Chessor
Oh
[waves dismissively]
Thurl Chessor
, I hit some folk
