Kinoafisha Films That Evening Sun That Evening Sun Movie Quotes

That Evening Sun Movie Quotes

Abner Meecham Ha! Folks in hell will be eating Eskimo Pies before Lonzo Choat hauls me anywhere.
Abner Meecham [to his son Paul] I would think not bein' able to lie convincingly to a jury would be a considerable handicap in your trade
Abner Meecham You still got that old Cherokee?
Thurl Chessor Ya, I got it, but I can't drive it. They took away my license
Abner Meecham Why'd they do that?
Thurl Chessor Oh
[waves dismissively]
Thurl Chessor , I hit some folk
