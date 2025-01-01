Menu
The I Inside Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Doctor Newman Easy. Diazepam, 5 milligrams. Easy now, Mr. Cable. You're going to be fine. You're just having a nightmare.
Doctor Newman I'm actually a pediatric doctor by training, so any bad news I have to give usually involves as lollipop. Would you like one? It's grape.
Anna Don't think you're gonna win this little game of yours, because I am a much better player than you are.
Travis So, what makes someone wanna kill a nice all-American dude like you, huh?
Travis Look, I don't mean to be outta line or nuttin' but, uh, you're really startin' t' scare me here, ya know?
[last lines]
Doctor Newman This is the 29th of July. The year is 2002. And your wife whose name is Anna is waiting outside. You died, Mr. Cable.
