Così fan tutte Movie Quotes

Così fan tutte Movie Quotes

Paolo [Paolo and Diana are in bed] What are you doing?
Diana I'm raping you! I'm raping you!
Paolo [alarm clock rings] It's eight o'clock! You'll have to rape me later!
Diana Hey, your diet, Antonietta!
Antonietta Like the lady said, everything I like is either illegal, immoral, or fattening!
Diana What if you get knocked up?
Antonietta Oh, come on, there's no danger! It's simple, I use the most natural of methods. I just take it here!
[Points her behind]
Antonietta Hello, Commodore! Nice to see you again!
Comendator Scarfatti My dear Antonietta! This is my long-lost niece, Maria.
Antonietta Well, your family's remarkable. All the nieces are so pretty!
Comendator Scarfatti Good chromosomes!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Paolo Lanza
Claudia Koll
Tinto Brass
