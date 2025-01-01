Menu
Paolo
[Paolo and Diana are in bed]
What are you doing?
Diana
I'm raping you! I'm raping you!
Paolo
[alarm clock rings]
It's eight o'clock! You'll have to rape me later!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Diana
Hey, your diet, Antonietta!
Antonietta
Like the lady said, everything I like is either illegal, immoral, or fattening!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Diana
What if you get knocked up?
Antonietta
Oh, come on, there's no danger! It's simple, I use the most natural of methods. I just take it here!
[Points her behind]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Antonietta
Hello, Commodore! Nice to see you again!
Comendator Scarfatti
My dear Antonietta! This is my long-lost niece, Maria.
Antonietta
Well, your family's remarkable. All the nieces are so pretty!
Comendator Scarfatti
Good chromosomes!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paolo Lanza
Claudia Koll
Tinto Brass
