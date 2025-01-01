Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Trasgredire Trasgredire Movie Quotes

Trasgredire Movie Quotes

Carla Well, I think she is a lesbian, and she wants to sleep with me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matteo Feelings come first for them.
Luca Bullshit, they are just better liars, and they know how to fake it better. They too get wet first and then they fall in love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Policeman Who is in charge?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard Oui mon cher, if there is no cheating, there is no jealousy, if there is no jealousy, there is no desire, if there is no desire there is no sex.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard Dear Matteo, you need to take cheating as a gift of love. It's the magic potion that wakes up who's been sleeping for too long.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matteo The thought of you cheating on me, makes me crazy jealous. And jealousy makes me a lust maniac
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard The more I wank it, the less I come
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carla Under your false discretion, you are the biggest whore of all the whores that I met in my youth
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Policeman Who is in charge?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Yuliya Mayarchuk
Jarno Berardi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more