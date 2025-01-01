Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Trasgredire
Trasgredire Movie Quotes
Trasgredire Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Carla
Well, I think she is a lesbian, and she wants to sleep with me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matteo
Feelings come first for them.
Luca
Bullshit, they are just better liars, and they know how to fake it better. They too get wet first and then they fall in love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Policeman
Who is in charge?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
Oui mon cher, if there is no cheating, there is no jealousy, if there is no jealousy, there is no desire, if there is no desire there is no sex.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
Dear Matteo, you need to take cheating as a gift of love. It's the magic potion that wakes up who's been sleeping for too long.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Matteo
The thought of you cheating on me, makes me crazy jealous. And jealousy makes me a lust maniac
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard
The more I wank it, the less I come
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carla
Under your false discretion, you are the biggest whore of all the whores that I met in my youth
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Policeman
Who is in charge?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Yuliya Mayarchuk
Jarno Berardi
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree