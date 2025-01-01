Menu
Martha Farnsworth Bring me the anatomy book.
Alicia We can show 'em some really Southern hospitality.
[from trailer]
John McBurney [screaming] What have you done to me, you vengeful bitches?
Martha Farnsworth You're our most unwelcome visitor, and we do not propose to entertain you.
John McBurney You'll find I'm... easily amused.
Martha Farnsworth You won't be here long enough for that.
Martha Farnsworth I have to say, when they saw me they said, "there is nothing more frightening than a startled woman with a gun."
Martha Farnsworth Tell me, Amy, did you find any mushrooms while you were out collecting soldiers?
Amy I did, but I'm not sure they're safe to eat.
Martha Farnsworth If we learn our lessons properly when young, we can expect a calm and happy life when faced with the distractions of the world.
Martha Farnsworth It's seems the enemy... it's not what we believed.
John McBurney I'd like to thank you for all of this, as well. It looks - like just about the finest meal I've ever seen.
Martha Farnsworth Well, bon appetit.
Marie I wanted to bring this to you last night for fear that you might die before morning, but then I thought, since you were unconscious, you wouldn't be able to read it anyway.
John McBurney That's very logical.
Marie Are you Catholic?
John McBurney I was baptized.
Marie Well then, here's a prayer book for you.
John McBurney Thank you.
Marie I thought you might need to confess if you're on the verge of death.
John McBurney Oh, I think I'll be able to hang around for just a little bit longer.
Martha Farnsworth Is your leg paining you?
John McBurney Some.
Martha Farnsworth Well, I hear numbness would be more grave.
John McBurney Indeed.
Martha Farnsworth There is some brandy if you wish.
John McBurney Oh, now that would be a pleasure.
Martha Farnsworth It's not being offered for your pleasure, only for your comfort.
John McBurney Well, well, well. What are you lovely Southern ladies learning today? The art of castration?
Martha Farnsworth Hmm, that's what we're gonna do. We're gonna make a nice supper... We'll invite him for a big send-off.
John McBurney A toast to you, Miss Martha. You must be the bravest woman I've ever known.
Martha Farnsworth No. No. All bravery is, is doing what's needed at the time.
Martha Farnsworth [Admiring the pin Edwina in wearing] Très jolie. Seems like the soldier being here is having an affect.
[first lines]
Amy [finding some mushrooms] Here you go.
John McBurney [sitting wounded by a tree] Shh. Are you frightened?
Amy No. Yes.
John McBurney Uh, so am I.
Amy Can you move at all?
John McBurney Uh... Uh, I'll try, if there's some place to go.
John McBurney If you could have anything, what's your biggest wish? If you could have anything in the world, what would it be?
Edwina Anything?
John McBurney Yeah. Anything.
Edwina To be taken far away from here.
[rushes out of the room]
John McBurney Listen, don't tell any of the others, but I consider you to be my best friend in this whole place.
Martha Farnsworth That dress is very becoming, Miss Edwina.
Edwina Thank you.
Alicia There might be other attractive shoulders here if we were all permitted to wear such dresses.
Martha Farnsworth I wouldn't say it's entirely suitable to wear at a young ladies' school; though, we know Miss Edwina's accustomed to town society with different views. I would suggest that we - change the subject. And let Miss Edwina draw her shawl.
[Edwina covers her bare shoulders with her shawl]
Martha Farnsworth Yes. That will avoid anyones speculation on the subject.
Jane Can we go greet the soldiers?
Martha Farnsworth No! No. We do not want to put temptation in their way.
Martha Farnsworth Miss Alicia made the pie herself.
Alicia I hope you like apple pie?
John McBurney I love apple pie. It's me favorite.
Edwina Is that my recipe, Alicia?
Alicia It is.
Amy I picked the apples.
John McBurney Miss Amy, you picked these mushrooms yourself?
Amy [Nods her head yes]
John McBurney Delicious.
Amy Do you like birds?
John McBurney Oh, I love them. Anything wild, I love. Wild and free.
John McBurney In the middle of battle with all the iron flying overhead, me first thought was to bury me-self.
Edwina But, when you couldn't, you ran.
John McBurney I did. I surely deed I did.
Edwina That wasn't very brave of you to run.
John McBurney Maybe not. But, it was smart, I think.
Edwina Because you're alive?
John McBurney And now I've met you.
Edwina You don't even know me.
John McBurney You can trust me in your place, ma'am.
Martha Farnsworth Well, I don't know you.
John McBurney Well, I think if you knew me - you would.
Martha Farnsworth You won't be here long enough for that.
Martha Farnsworth I hope the girls weren't telling stories.
John McBurney What do you care what they say about you?
Martha Farnsworth I don't. I didn't want you to get the wrong impression.
John McBurney Then, you do care what I think about you?
Martha Farnsworth You're a stranger here. That's all.
John McBurney How did you end up in this place?
Edwina Why are you so interested in me?
John McBurney I just recollect you and I are both a little out of place here. I bet you're the independent sort - and the other girls, they don't even know how to get close to you. And then, of course, there's your looks.
Edwina That doesn't matter to me.
John McBurney Oh, you can bet it matters to other people. Sorry to tell you and I hope you don't mind me telling you; but, well, in all my travels, I've never come across such a delicate beauty as yours.
John McBurney If you could have anything, what's your biggest wish? If you could have anything in the world, what would it be?
Edwina Anything?
John McBurney Yeah, anything.
Edwina To be taken far away from here.
Martha Farnsworth When I return, would you care to join me for a brandy, Corporal?
John McBurney I'd like that very much, ma'am.
[last lines]
Martha Farnsworth [carrying Corporal McBurney outside their gate] Lay him here.
Jane He's a real blue-belly. You know, they break every Southern woman they come across.
Martha Farnsworth Would you stop that Jane.
Jane It's true!
