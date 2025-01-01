AliciaThere might be other attractive shoulders here if we were all permitted to wear such dresses.
Martha FarnsworthI wouldn't say it's entirely suitable to wear at a young ladies' school; though, we know Miss Edwina's accustomed to town society with different views. I would suggest that we - change the subject. And let Miss Edwina draw her shawl.
John McBurneyI just recollect you and I are both a little out of place here. I bet you're the independent sort - and the other girls, they don't even know how to get close to you. And then, of course, there's your looks.
John McBurneyOh, you can bet it matters to other people. Sorry to tell you and I hope you don't mind me telling you; but, well, in all my travels, I've never come across such a delicate beauty as yours.
John McBurneyIf you could have anything, what's your biggest wish? If you could have anything in the world, what would it be?