Kinoafisha Films What Happened to Monday What Happened to Monday Movie Quotes

Terrence Settman What happens to one of you, happens to you all. Now, Monday...
[puts her hand on the chopping block, splaying her fingers, pre the amputation]
Terrence Settman I need you to be brave. Set an example for your sisters.
Young Doctor [looking into the hospital nursery] Have you thought about names?
Terrence Settman Well, there's seven. So: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Thursday If you love her, if you really love her... you gotta help me.
Adrian Knowles You've got a plan?
Thursday I *am* the plan.
[first lines]
Reporter In the last 50 years we've doubled our population, tripled the amount of food and water we use, and we have quadrupled the use of fossil fuels. Every four days there's a million more people on the planet. How is the world going to cope with this explosion in population.
[last lines]
Thursday Settman Monday did it all for them. She wanted them to be safe.
Tuesday Settman Well, they will be.
Thursday If we get this promotion, it's all thanks to Friday. She makes us all look like a genius.
Friday It's a team effort. You guys do the legwork, I just crunch numbers.
Sunday "Seven minds are better than one."
[cut to homeschooling scene years earlier]
Terrence Settman You must work collectively. You're stronger together than you are alone. In time we must select a career that capitalizes on your joint skills.
Terrence Settman [to his gathered granddaughters] The end-of-day meeting is the most important part of your day. It's the time to share every detail with your siblings.
Terrence Settman [to little Thursday, outside 'infant school'] Don't forget. You're the one and only Karen Settman.
Sunday [mortally wounded, obviously dying] I'm sorry. I'm so sorry...
Thursday No! You're Sunday. Hmm? You've got to be the believer. Hmm?
Sunday I don't know what to believe. I don't know...
[gasps with pain:]
Sunday Ooh! I don't know who I am.
[facial features freeze, she dies]
Friday It's okay. I'm not like the rest of you. Crazy dysfunctional our family was, I needed it to survive. I couldn't make it out there. Not without you guys.
Jerry Karen! I'm on to you!
Terrence Settman Pay attention, girls. Tomorrow... is a big day. You know how there's seven days in a week. Well, starting tomorrow, you will each get to go outside on the day of the week that is your name. That means, Sunday will get to go outside on Sunday, Monday on Monday, Tuesday on Tuesday, and so on. In here, I want you to be who you are. Dress the way you wish. I want you to be creative and express yourself. But outside of these walls, you will all take on the singular identity of Karen Settman, named after your mother.
Young Thursday Can I play outside?
Terrence Settman Yes, as long as it is your day. But you can never go outside together at the same time ever. Even with your bracelet. And wherever you are, whatever you're doing, you can never tell a soul that you are a sibling. It's very important. Do you understand?
[the girls nod]
Terrence Settman Okay, well, we begin tomorrow. Starting with you, Thursday.
[Thursday looks apprehensive]
Sunday Settman [lying on her back, mortally wounded] Oh! Is it bad?
Thursday Settman It's okay. Look at me.
[reaches for towel, which Wednesday rushes to hand over]
Sunday Settman [towel gets pushed up against gaping wound] I don't wanna die...!
[gasps]
Sunday Settman I don't wanna die!
Thursday Settman You're gonna be okay. I'm here. Okay?
Sunday Settman [gasps] I'm sorry... I'm so sorry...
[dying breaths]
Thursday Settman No! You're Sunday.
[tearfully:]
Thursday Settman Mm? You're supposed to be the believer. Mm?
Sunday Settman [eyes tearing] I don't know what I believe... I don't... I don't know who I am...
[last gasp]
Thursday This isn't a family. It's a repressive regime!
Jerry There are five of them left. All the rotten eggs in one basket.
Nicolette Cayman Is there another way?
Jerry Not if you wanna keep it quiet.
