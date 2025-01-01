Pay attention, girls. Tomorrow... is a big day. You know how there's seven days in a week. Well, starting tomorrow, you will each get to go outside on the day of the week that is your name. That means, Sunday will get to go outside on Sunday, Monday on Monday, Tuesday on Tuesday, and so on. In here, I want you to be who you are. Dress the way you wish. I want you to be creative and express yourself. But outside of these walls, you will all take on the singular identity of Karen Settman, named after your mother.