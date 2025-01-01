ReporterIn the last 50 years we've doubled our population, tripled the amount of food and water we use, and we have quadrupled the use of fossil fuels. Every four days there's a million more people on the planet. How is the world going to cope with this explosion in population.
Terrence SettmanPay attention, girls. Tomorrow... is a big day. You know how there's seven days in a week. Well, starting tomorrow, you will each get to go outside on the day of the week that is your name. That means, Sunday will get to go outside on Sunday, Monday on Monday, Tuesday on Tuesday, and so on. In here, I want you to be who you are. Dress the way you wish. I want you to be creative and express yourself. But outside of these walls, you will all take on the singular identity of Karen Settman, named after your mother.
Young ThursdayCan I play outside?
Terrence SettmanYes, as long as it is your day. But you can never go outside together at the same time ever. Even with your bracelet. And wherever you are, whatever you're doing, you can never tell a soul that you are a sibling. It's very important. Do you understand?