Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Mute
Mute Movie Quotes
Mute Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Title Card
In order to mold his people, God often has to melt them. Amish proverb
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Josie
You sound funny.
Leo
So do you. I'll take you to your grandmother. She misses you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Presiding Officer
We're trying to keep this as relaxed as possible, Mr. Bell. You can be seated, you can stand. It really doesn't matter.
Sam Bell
Um... I'll sit. I'll stand. I mean, I'll sit.
Sam Bell Clone#1
Do something, man.
Sam Bell
My name is Sam Bell.
Sam Bell Clone#2
So is mine! So is mine, pal!
Sam Bell Clone#3
Hey, come on!
Presiding Officer
Order!
Sam Bell Clone#3
Come on!
Sam Bell Clone#2
It's my name too!
Presiding Officer
Order!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Alexander Skarsgard
Sam Rockwell
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree