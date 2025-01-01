Presiding Officer We're trying to keep this as relaxed as possible, Mr. Bell. You can be seated, you can stand. It really doesn't matter.

Sam Bell Um... I'll sit. I'll stand. I mean, I'll sit.

Sam Bell My name is Sam Bell.

Sam Bell Clone#2 So is mine! So is mine, pal!

Presiding Officer Order!

Sam Bell Clone#2 It's my name too!