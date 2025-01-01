Menu
Look Who's Back Movie Quotes

Adolf Hitler Do I look like a criminal?
Kioskbesitzer You look like Adolf Hitler.
Adolf Hitler Exactly.
Adolf Hitler Even Poland still exists!
Fabian Sawatzki It's you. You're him.
Adolf Hitler I never claimed to be anything else. History repeats itself. I guess it's my fate to have to part with my dearest companions.
Fabian Sawatzki That way.
Fabian Sawatzki Yes history repeats itself. You're fooling people with your propaganda.
Adolf Hitler Oh, Sawatski. In 1933, people were not fooled by propaganda. They elected a leader who openly disclosed his plans in great clarity. The Germans elected me.
Random Man You have to learn from the past. Something like that should never be repeated.
Adolf Hitler It won't be repeated. This time we're going to do this right.
Adolf Hitler [about current TV shows] I'm glad that Goebbels doesn't see this anymore.
Adolf Hitler Build the Fourth Reich? They can't even build an Ikea shelf.
Fabian Sawatzki How did Hitler came up with his moustage?
Adolf Hitler In the war I had to trim so it can fit into the gasmask.
Adolf Hitler Those parliamentarians all put the whole money in their own pockets. I wonder that millions of people like you here don't stand up with torches und pitchforks in front of those parlamatarian barrel joints: 'What are you doing with our money?'
[voice over]
Adolf Hitler But the German himself is not a revolutioner.
[to a man]
Adolf Hitler Would you follow me too?
Random Man It's a bad time now. I have to work.
Fabian Sawatzki You're a monster.
Adolf Hitler Am I? Then you have to condemn those who elected this monster. Were they all monsters? No. They were ordinary people, who chose to elect an extraordinary man, and entrust the fate of the country to him. What do you want to do, Sawatski? Ban elections?
Librarian Are you crying, my Fuhrer?
Adolf Hitler No.
Adolf Hitler [hearing song on car radio] What is this... this noise?
Kioskbesitzer That's Hip-Hop.
Adolf Hitler [repeating words from song] Nigga, Nigga? What's that about?
Kioskbesitzer It's kind of like praise.
Adolf Hitler Praise? What nonsense! Nigger is a swear word, for Negro, any child knows that. Do you think I was born yesterday?
Kioskbesitzer No. "Nigga' is like friend... brother. Just "Nigga"- friend.
Adolf Hitler [in amazement] Friend?... Nigga?
Adolf Hitler [Shoves dead dog in Kioskbesitzer's face and uses a funny voice] Hey Nigga!
Kioskbesitzer Ah!
Adolf Hitler [pretending to be the dog] What's up, Nigga!
Kioskbesitzer Get it away! That's so gross!
Adolf Hitler What... what's wrong Nigga!
Kioskbesitzer Get that away! Ah!
Adolf Hitler So you are representing the national thing?
Ulf Birne Well, you weren't available for a long time.
Adolf Hitler I schedule my time.
Adolf Hitler It is 20:45 and from now on we are broadcasting back.
