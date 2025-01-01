Adolf HitlerI never claimed to be anything else. History repeats itself. I guess it's my fate to have to part with my dearest companions.
Fabian SawatzkiThat way.
Fabian SawatzkiYes history repeats itself. You're fooling people with your propaganda.
Adolf HitlerOh, Sawatski. In 1933, people were not fooled by propaganda. They elected a leader who openly disclosed his plans in great clarity. The Germans elected me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Random ManYou have to learn from the past. Something like that should never be repeated.
Adolf HitlerIt won't be repeated. This time we're going to do this right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adolf Hitler[about current TV shows]I'm glad that Goebbels doesn't see this anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adolf HitlerBuild the Fourth Reich? They can't even build an Ikea shelf.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fabian SawatzkiHow did Hitler came up with his moustage?
Adolf HitlerIn the war I had to trim so it can fit into the gasmask.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adolf HitlerThose parliamentarians all put the whole money in their own pockets. I wonder that millions of people like you here don't stand up with torches und pitchforks in front of those parlamatarian barrel joints: 'What are you doing with our money?'
Adolf HitlerAm I? Then you have to condemn those who elected this monster. Were they all monsters? No. They were ordinary people, who chose to elect an extraordinary man, and entrust the fate of the country to him. What do you want to do, Sawatski? Ban elections?