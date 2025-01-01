Menu
Voice from the Stone Movie Quotes

Verena I try to think of a time before this. I hardly know the woman I see. But the past is a dream from which we wake with each new morning. We are, none of us, quite who we were.
Verena [Verena is talking to Jakob who is mute] I once knew a boy who thought he could hear his dead sister through the teeth of an old comb. He would sit with it for hours, listening and whispering his secrets. He was as sure of what he heard as you are. The mind is capable of extraordinary things. It is your mind that is speaking to you, Jakob, nothing else.
Verena [talking to Jakob] Your father told me you have her gift. What would she say if she knew you might never use it again? She must have... spoken about the future before she died... about the wonderful things that lie ahead for you. Try to remember what she said. And imagine what she might say now if she could see you.
