WhirlygirlI'd appreciate it if you wouldn't stare at my ass on the way out...
[turns, walks away, then turns back]
WhirlygirlSee... Sometimes you just can't help yourself.
WhirlygirlYou got to me. You really got to me. So give me a kiss and I will be on my way.
Mr. McTavishJames, I'm sure in your eyes, there are good reasons why you're risking your future for this person, but you have to understand... if she was worth the trouble, she would have the character or the insight to know the position that she's putting you in. But she's not doing that, is she?
Mr. McTavishYou've had a hard time too. But you fought through it. That's the point here. There are people in this world who, for whatever reasons, have so little inside themselves that all they can do to feel alive is... suck the life out... of the people who have greatness inside. You have that... Listen to me, I've seen this before... Don't blow it all on someone who wouldn't stand up for you if your life depended on it.