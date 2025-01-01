Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki Movie Quotes
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Olli Mäki
What if I lose? What if people are disappointed in me and realize I'm not the guy they advertised? What if you're disappointed?
Raija Jänkä
How could I be disappointed when I haven't asked anything of you? If anyone's disappointed, it's because of his own stupid fantasies. You're not responsible for them.
Olli Mäki
Is that so?
Raija Jänkä
Yes, it is.
Olli Mäki
Will you marry me?
Raija Jänkä
Will you become the world champion?
Olli Mäki
Of course I will.
Raija Jänkä
Okay, I'll marry you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jarkko Lahti
Oona Airola
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree