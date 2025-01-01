Menu
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki Movie Quotes

Olli Mäki What if I lose? What if people are disappointed in me and realize I'm not the guy they advertised? What if you're disappointed?
Raija Jänkä How could I be disappointed when I haven't asked anything of you? If anyone's disappointed, it's because of his own stupid fantasies. You're not responsible for them.
Olli Mäki Is that so?
Raija Jänkä Yes, it is.
Olli Mäki Will you marry me?
Raija Jänkä Will you become the world champion?
Olli Mäki Of course I will.
Raija Jänkä Okay, I'll marry you.
