White Fang
Films
White Fang
White Fang Movie Quotes
White Fang Movie Quotes
[about Jack]
Skunker
What's he doing?
Alex Larson
Cleaning his teeth.
Skunker
How'd they get dirty?
[They have just finished burying Dutch]
Alex Larson
Let's move out.
Jack Conroy
Aren't you going to say anything?
Alex Larson
[pause]
You know what?
Jack Conroy
What?
Alex Larson
I never really liked the bastard.
Alex Larson
Belinda! Feed the dogs.
Jack Conroy
Man, you're romantic, aren't you?
Jack Conroy
What's his name?
Grey Beaver
Mia Tuk.
Jack Conroy
What's that mean?
Grey Beaver
White Fang.
Jack Conroy
Is there any good reason why we can't just bury him here? I don't think he'll know the difference.
Alex Larson
I gave him my word.
Jack Conroy
Come on Alex, kiss her! I won't look.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Seymur Kessel
Klaus Maria Brandauer
Ethan Hawke
