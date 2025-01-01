Menu
White Fang Movie Quotes

White Fang Movie Quotes

[about Jack]
Skunker What's he doing?
Alex Larson Cleaning his teeth.
Skunker How'd they get dirty?
[They have just finished burying Dutch]
Alex Larson Let's move out.
Jack Conroy Aren't you going to say anything?
Alex Larson [pause] You know what?
Jack Conroy What?
Alex Larson I never really liked the bastard.
Alex Larson Belinda! Feed the dogs.
Jack Conroy Man, you're romantic, aren't you?
Jack Conroy What's his name?
Grey Beaver Mia Tuk.
Jack Conroy What's that mean?
Grey Beaver White Fang.
Jack Conroy Is there any good reason why we can't just bury him here? I don't think he'll know the difference.
Alex Larson I gave him my word.
Jack Conroy Come on Alex, kiss her! I won't look.
