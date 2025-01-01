Menu
Vertical Limit Movie Quotes

Vertical Limit Movie Quotes

Skip Don't mind her. She's French-Canadian. Some days she's Canadian. Can be quite pleasant. Today she's obviously French.
Malcolm Bench You're all the bloody same, aren't you? Born-agains say I don't believe in Jesus, so I'll go to hell. Jews say I do believe in Jesus, I'll go to Hell. Catholics say I don't believe in the pope, I'll go to Hell. So any way you look at it, I'm in the shit.
Major Rasul You should try the tea, indian of course. We maybe at war with them but theres no sense in over-reacting, their tea's the best.
Skip What the hell are you doing?
Malcolm Bench I'm trying to kiss my ass goodbye.
Kareem Nazir All men die, my friend. But Allah says its what we do before we die, that counts.
Cyril Bench One hundred thousand sperm and you were the fastest?
Peter My sister's dying up there, Mr. Wick.
Montgomery Wick Up there, you're not dying, you're dead.
Major Rasul Well, it's three o'clock. Time to wake up the Indians.
Skip How about it Mal? You and Cyril have been up there before.
Malcolm Bench No. I mean why would we want to leave this place?
Cyril Bench Luxurious accomodation. Fine cuisine.
Malcolm Bench Sultry weather. Frostbite's off my dick.
Cyril Bench I reckon we should wait until they chuck in a ski lift.
Malcolm Bench Good idea. Imagine coming to the Himalayas and actually having to do some climbing. Especially when you have to complete your autobiography.
Cyril Bench And rustle up those all important endorsements. You wankers! What's bloody wrong with you?
Cyril Bench Cyril Bench, Malcolm Bench: We're in.
Montgomery Wick You did the right thing to cut the rope. Any good climber would have. If Royce had had the knife, he'd have done it himself.
Peter You're gonna kill him.
Montgomery Wick My wife died of edema. Stripped the skin from her throat, her lungs filled with water. She drowned in her own bodily fluids. Yeah, I'm gonna kill him.
Peter I can't let you do it.
Montgomery Wick Peter, do you know where you are? Above 24,000, you're at the vertical limit, you're already dying. Look at you. You can hardly stand. If you think you can stop me, go ahead.
Annie Garrett Peter, are you there? Peter?
Peter Annie? Annie, is that you? Annie. Annie, what is it?
Annie Garrett Where are you?
Peter Five hours away.
Annie Garrett I want you to go back. Don't risk it. There's no reason. I won't be here and neither will Tom.
Peter How long?
Annie Garrett An hour. Two at the most. Peter? Peter!
Peter I'm here Annie.
Annie Garrett I've been thinking. I've been thinking a lot about Dad. We shouldn't have gotten him a grave. We should have come up here together with his ashes. He said this is where he was the happiest. He was a climber. I think every real climber would want to stay on the mountain. What do you think?
Peter I think we'll come back some day. The two of us. For Dad.
Annie Garrett I would've liked that.
Peter I'm coming to get you Annie.
Annie Garrett No, don't! Promise me. I don't want you to die. I can't let you do that.
Peter I don't care!
Annie Garrett Don't put me through it, you understand? Please? Just, please don't. Please. Good night Peter. I love you.
Peter Can you climb?
Monique Peter wants to know if I can climb!
Skip Worst I ever seen. Couldn't climb a ladder.
Peter You're that good, huh?
Monique Yes... But it was a very tall ladder.
Cyril Bench That's a bloody great idea. Smoking next to the nitro. Although, bro and I always hoped that you'd blow us.
Annie Garrett That was a hell of a thing you did up there. Anybody else would have given up.
Peter Not everybody.
Annie Garrett He'd be proud of you. Angry, but really proud.
Peter Get some sleep.
Tom McLaren We wouldn't be down here if it wasn't for you
Monique Cyril! Cyril, are you there? Cyril! Damn it, you answer me!
Cyril Bench Nag, nag, nag. They always bloody nag.
Monique You're sick.
Cyril Bench Come on darling. Give us a smile, eh. It's the second best thing you can do with your lips.
Peter Montgomery Wick. My dad told me about how Wick speed-summited in 24.
Skip We're not Montgomery Wick. Even if we were, how long does that leave to get through the rock and ice? We don't even know their exact location. How long is that gonna take?
Peter I won't let Annie die.
Skip So what are we gonna do?
Elliot Vaugh [to Tom McLaren about Annie Garrett's order to dicontinue their climb] I mean, did you really think she was gonna lift up her skirt and pull her panties down? Come on man, don't crap out on me now.
Tom McLaren Are you going to kill me now?
Elliot Vaugh Yes.
