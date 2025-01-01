Skip How about it Mal? You and Cyril have been up there before.

Malcolm Bench No. I mean why would we want to leave this place?

Cyril Bench Luxurious accomodation. Fine cuisine.

Malcolm Bench Sultry weather. Frostbite's off my dick.

Cyril Bench I reckon we should wait until they chuck in a ski lift.

Malcolm Bench Good idea. Imagine coming to the Himalayas and actually having to do some climbing. Especially when you have to complete your autobiography.

Cyril Bench And rustle up those all important endorsements. You wankers! What's bloody wrong with you?