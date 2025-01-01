Menu
Fan Movie Quotes

Gaurav Chandna Forget it. You won't understand.
Aryan Khanna I'm happy with my life. Why can't you be happy with yours? Be a good son to your parents. A good friend, a good boyfriend. Stop being a fan. What's the difference between us, hm? I came from the same streets. I had normal parents like you. A regular house, a regular school, regular friends. I made my way up alone, not in anyone else's shadow. I'm human. I laugh, I cry and I get mad like you. I have a family, responsibilities. I don't have the time to meet all my fans. I'll say it again. I'll forget all this. You do the same. Start over - not as Junior Aryan Khanna - but start over as Gaurav Chandna. Come on! The joy of living as yourself cannot be matched by living as another. Stop it now, live your life and let me live mine.
Gaurav Chandna Live where, Senior? You've destroyed me an asked me to let you live your life? And my life? You took everything from me - my parent's love, Neha's friendship, my neighbours's smiles.
Gaurav Chandna [starts to cry] You were my life, Senior. You cut the connection.
Gaurav Chandna In 48 hours, you snatched away my devotion of 25 years. If you don't apologise in the next 48 hours, your stardom is over.
Gaurav Chandna I don't understand how the cops discovered our little secret.
Aryan Khanna Our? There is no "Our" between me and you. The police brought you here on my orders. You made a mistake, you had to be punished. So you won't mess up again.
Gaurav Chandna [shocked] On your orders? After everything I did for you?
Aryan Khanna [shushes him] Who are you to do anything for me?
Gaurav Chandna I'm your fan. You're my star.
Aryan Khanna Fan? So you just do as you please? Thrash people? Murder?
Gaurav Chandna If need be, I would murder for you.
Aryan Khanna You're not my fan.
Gaurav Chandna Don't say that. I risked my life to get to you. I hit Sid Kapoor for you, so you'd meet me. What did I want in return - to see you, a few photos, and autograph, that's all. Can't you spare five minutes of your life?
Aryan Khanna It's my life. Why should I give you even five seconds?
Gaurav Chandna Fans chase stars. Now a star will chase a fan. Whenever Aryan Khanna's name gets mentioned, it will be in the same breath as Gaurav Chandna.
Aryan Khanna Listen to me carefully. What you did was nasty. A crime.
Gaurav Chandna Crime in the eyes of the law. But an act of love for you, no?
Aryan Khanna It's not love. It's stupidity.
Aryan Khanna Gaurav Chandna has seen my star face. Now he'll see my real one. I'm a Delhi boy too.
Media Jouralist It's a crime if an ordinary man does it. If a star does it - it's a stunt. Why the double standards for stars? A criminal is a criminal.
Gaurav Chandna Gaurav makes Aryan. Without Gaurav, Aryan is nothing.
Officer on Train Do you know him personally? Is he family? Tell me what are you to Aryan Khanna?
Gaurav Chandna A fan.
Arresting Police Officer Sgt646 Handcuffs if you're nasty, handcuffs if you're nice.
Aryan Khanna [holds up both of his fists] Nasty.
