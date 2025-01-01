Aryan KhannaI'm happy with my life. Why can't you be happy with yours? Be a good son to your parents. A good friend, a good boyfriend. Stop being a fan. What's the difference between us, hm? I came from the same streets. I had normal parents like you. A regular house, a regular school, regular friends. I made my way up alone, not in anyone else's shadow. I'm human. I laugh, I cry and I get mad like you. I have a family, responsibilities. I don't have the time to meet all my fans. I'll say it again. I'll forget all this. You do the same. Start over - not as Junior Aryan Khanna - but start over as Gaurav Chandna. Come on! The joy of living as yourself cannot be matched by living as another. Stop it now, live your life and let me live mine.
Gaurav ChandnaLive where, Senior? You've destroyed me an asked me to let you live your life? And my life? You took everything from me - my parent's love, Neha's friendship, my neighbours's smiles.
Gaurav Chandna[starts to cry]You were my life, Senior. You cut the connection.
Gaurav ChandnaIn 48 hours, you snatched away my devotion of 25 years. If you don't apologise in the next 48 hours, your stardom is over.
Gaurav ChandnaI don't understand how the cops discovered our little secret.
Aryan KhannaOur? There is no "Our" between me and you. The police brought you here on my orders. You made a mistake, you had to be punished. So you won't mess up again.
Gaurav Chandna[shocked]On your orders? After everything I did for you?
Gaurav ChandnaDon't say that. I risked my life to get to you. I hit Sid Kapoor for you, so you'd meet me. What did I want in return - to see you, a few photos, and autograph, that's all. Can't you spare five minutes of your life?
Aryan KhannaIt's my life. Why should I give you even five seconds?
Gaurav ChandnaFans chase stars. Now a star will chase a fan. Whenever Aryan Khanna's name gets mentioned, it will be in the same breath as Gaurav Chandna.
Aryan KhannaListen to me carefully. What you did was nasty. A crime.
Gaurav ChandnaCrime in the eyes of the law. But an act of love for you, no?