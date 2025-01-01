I'm happy with my life. Why can't you be happy with yours? Be a good son to your parents. A good friend, a good boyfriend. Stop being a fan. What's the difference between us, hm? I came from the same streets. I had normal parents like you. A regular house, a regular school, regular friends. I made my way up alone, not in anyone else's shadow. I'm human. I laugh, I cry and I get mad like you. I have a family, responsibilities. I don't have the time to meet all my fans. I'll say it again. I'll forget all this. You do the same. Start over - not as Junior Aryan Khanna - but start over as Gaurav Chandna. Come on! The joy of living as yourself cannot be matched by living as another. Stop it now, live your life and let me live mine.