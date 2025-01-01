Menu
Simran Singh I'm sorry. I said a bit too much in anger.
Raj Malhotra It's all right, Señorita. In big countries, such small things keep happening.
Raj Malhotra Do you love me?
Simran Singh More than anyone else.
Raj Malhotra Do you trust me?
Simran Singh More than I trust myself.
[Raj is lying with his head on Simran's legs. She is stroking Raj's head]
Simran Singh Raj, do you know what day is tomorrow?
Raj Malhotra [opens his eyes desperately] What is it now?
Simran Singh Tomorrow is my first Karwa Chaud. I want you to give me my first water after my fast.
Raj Malhotra Hands off!
Raj Malhotra You son of a gun.
Dharamvir Malhotra I knew someday you'd make me proud! And not only me, all of your ancestors proud of you! Look, they smile at you. My great grandfather Diwan Brijnath never went to school. His son, my grandfather Diwan Dwarkanath, failed his fourth general exams. My father, your grandfather, Diwan Pushkarnath, failed. And I, your father, failed to be accepted to college. Not having an education and failing, are family traditions. I'm happy you've kept the tradition alive, and indeed you're ahead of everyone else. We failed back home in India. You came here to London and failed!
Dharamvir Malhotra I don't approve of the match, to be very frank with you.
Kuljeet Why, Uncle?
Dharamvir Malhotra The girl is fine. But she's no match for you. You're a strong young man of Punjab! And this girl is frail, subdued. Is this any match? A match for you is a girl who is a firecracker! Just come with me to London. The girls I'll introduce you to will drive you crazy!
Kuljeet What's the problem, Uncle? After the wedding, Simran stays here, and we're going to be in London to meet your firecrackers!
Chaudhry Baldev Singh You're unique, Mr. Malhotra. Your clothes doesn't show your ties to India.
Dharamvir Malhotra The clothes have even fooled you? I keep India in my heart.
Lajwanti 'Lajjo' Singh Why are you hiding things from me? When a girl is grown up, her mother becomes her friend. Show it to me.
Rajeshwari There's no childhood, no adulthood. One is as grown-up as one feels.
Ajit Singh Go east, go west, Punjab is the best!
Raj Malhotra They say, the best way to see Europe is on foot.
