Kinoafisha Films Raanjhanaa Raanjhanaa Movie Quotes

Raanjhanaa Movie Quotes

Zoya Haider Forget Me
Kundan Shankar You Forget Me
Murari Forget me means to erase someone from memory
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Murari Looks like this is not love, it's an exam of UPSC, not clearing even after 10 years.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Murari Often girl you love on your street gets picked by Engineer and doctor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kundan Shankar This is Banaras Murari, If a boy can't get a girl here, then he will not succeed anywhere.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kundan Shankar Heart is neither in leftside nor in rightside, It's at centre beacuse I am feeling pain there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kundan Shankar Who has the strength to wake up now?
Kundan Shankar Who will wake up to fall love now?
Kundan Shankar Nah, I'm not in the mood now, I'd still wake up if that girl over there calls me but Now, I'm not in the mood.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Sonam K Ahuja
Dhanush
Dhanush
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub
