Raanjhanaa Movie Quotes
Raanjhanaa Movie Quotes
Quotes
Zoya Haider
Forget Me
Kundan Shankar
You Forget Me
Murari
Forget me means to erase someone from memory
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Murari
Looks like this is not love, it's an exam of UPSC, not clearing even after 10 years.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Murari
Often girl you love on your street gets picked by Engineer and doctor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kundan Shankar
This is Banaras Murari, If a boy can't get a girl here, then he will not succeed anywhere.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kundan Shankar
Heart is neither in leftside nor in rightside, It's at centre beacuse I am feeling pain there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kundan Shankar
Who has the strength to wake up now?
Kundan Shankar
Who will wake up to fall love now?
Kundan Shankar
Nah, I'm not in the mood now, I'd still wake up if that girl over there calls me but Now, I'm not in the mood.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Sonam K Ahuja
Dhanush
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub
