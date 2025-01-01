Menu
Kodachrome Movie Quotes

Kodachrome Movie Quotes

Ben We're all so frightened by time, the way it moves on and the way things disappear. That's why we're photographers. We're preservationists by nature. We take pictures to stop time, to commit moments to eternity. Human nature made tangible.
Ben People are taking more pictures now than ever before, billions of them, but there are no slides, no prints. Just data. Electronic dust. Years from now when they dig us up there won't be any pictures to find, no record of who we were or how we lived.
Matt Ryder Are you ever happy, Ben?
Ben Let me tell you something. Happiness is bullshit. It's the great myth of the late 20th century. You think Picasso was happy? You think Hemingway was? Hendrix? They were miserable shits. No art worth a damn was ever created out of happiness. I can tell you that. Ambition, narcissism, sex, rage. Those are the engines that drive every great artist, every great man. A hole that can't be filled. That's why we're all such miserable assholes.
Matt Ryder So you know you're a miserable asshole.
Ben What? Do you think I'm an idiot? Of course I know.
Ben No matter how good something looks, you can't beat the real thing.
Zoe Kern Behave.
Ben I don't have time to behave, I'm dying
Matt Ryder Oh that's bullshit. you were a prick long before you had the cancer.
Matt Ryder This was the last chance I'd have to see, uh... and how you measure up against the colossal bastard I've hated all those years?
Ben How am I doing?
Matt Ryder You're holding your own.
Ben [whispers to himself] I know.
[to Matt]
Ben You wanna know the sad part? I've actually been trying.
Ben You like your women damaged?
Matt Ryder No, you like to damage yours.
Ben What are ya gonna do, Dean, huh? What are ya gonna do, you gonna come over here and hit me?
Uncle Dean There's nothing left to hit.
Ben Every star in the sexual galaxy is lined up. You couldn't seal the deal? What do you need, landing lights between her legs?
Jasper You've got massive pair of balls on you, don't you?
Matt Ryder Yeah. They make my dick look *really* small.
Zoe Kern People change.
Ben Ben, Matt Ryder: No, they don't.
Zoe Kern Nothing good comes from living in the past, does it.
Zoe Kern For a moment there, I thought I had it together, like I was a someone to be reckoned with.
Zoe Kern Nothing good comes from reliving the past, you know.
Ben Your assistant here just told me you're not processing any more Kodachrome.
Dwayne She's fired.
[Turns to "assistant."]
Dwayne You're fired.
Dwayne's Daughter [Nods, smiles] Okay, Dad.
