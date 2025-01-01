Menu
Il segno di Venere Movie Quotes

Cesira Morning, Uncle. Sleep well?
Padre di Agnese You take my paper?
Cesira Which one?
Padre di Agnese "The Messenger".
Cesira No.
Padre di Agnese As soon as it arrives, it disappears. It's my paper. You're not allowed to touch it! Papers mustn't be read by women who can't understand!
Zia Tina The paper's in here! Already screaming this early, eh?
Padre di Agnese I'll scream when I like! This is my house! I paid and furnished it! And I want to scream!
Zia Tina Scream out there! This is the kitchen! And only I can scream in it!
[they both scream together]
Franca Valeri
Virgilio Riento
Tina Pica
