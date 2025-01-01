Menu
Il segno di Venere Movie Quotes
Cesira
Morning, Uncle. Sleep well?
Padre di Agnese
You take my paper?
Cesira
Which one?
Padre di Agnese
"The Messenger".
Cesira
No.
Padre di Agnese
As soon as it arrives, it disappears. It's my paper. You're not allowed to touch it! Papers mustn't be read by women who can't understand!
Zia Tina
The paper's in here! Already screaming this early, eh?
Padre di Agnese
I'll scream when I like! This is my house! I paid and furnished it! And I want to scream!
Zia Tina
Scream out there! This is the kitchen! And only I can scream in it!
[they both scream together]
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Franca Valeri
Virgilio Riento
Tina Pica
