Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Trees Grow on the Stones Too Trees Grow on the Stones Too Movie Quotes

Trees Grow on the Stones Too Movie Quotes

Torir Don't stand up against the gods, Sigurd! Odin has sent us the boy alive. The lord of the undead himself did not want him to drown. Nor your sword or the sea mouth could bite him. He will bring us luck. See! For 8 days we have had to row, but now Odin has sent us a wind! Is that not enough of a sign?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sigurd Only danes are in such a hurry to steal another man's loot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Einar Why did you betray me? Why did you ask me to come here? You are a wolf!
Guttorm Look him in the armory!
Einar [Seeing Signy's distress] Don't blame yourself Signy. He does not know what's good for him. Now he can be here with us, and with you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Tor Stokke
Torgeyr Fonilid
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more