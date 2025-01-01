TorirDon't stand up against the gods, Sigurd! Odin has sent us the boy alive. The lord of the undead himself did not want him to drown. Nor your sword or the sea mouth could bite him. He will bring us luck. See! For 8 days we have had to row, but now Odin has sent us a wind! Is that not enough of a sign?
SigurdOnly danes are in such a hurry to steal another man's loot.
EinarWhy did you betray me? Why did you ask me to come here? You are a wolf!
GuttormLook him in the armory!
Einar[Seeing Signy's distress]Don't blame yourself Signy. He does not know what's good for him. Now he can be here with us, and with you!