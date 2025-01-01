Employee (San Bernadino) Hi, welcome to McDonald's. May I take your order?

Ray Kroc Yeah, I'll have a hamburger, french fries, and a Coca-Cola.

Employee (San Bernadino) That'll be 35 cents, please.

Ray Kroc All right.

[Gives him 50 cents]

Employee (San Bernadino) 15 cents is your change.

[Gives it to him, then turns around and grabs a bag and a drink with a straw in it, and sets it in front of him]

Employee (San Bernadino) Here you are.

Ray Kroc [Points to it] What's this?

Employee (San Bernadino) Your food.

Ray Kroc No, no, no, I just ordered.

Employee (San Bernadino) And now it's here.

Ray Kroc [Seems hesitant] You sure?

[the employee nods]

Ray Kroc All right.

[Goes to grab it, but is still hesitant]

Ray Kroc Where's the umm... the silverware and plates and everything?

Employee (San Bernadino) You just eat it straight out of the wrapper, and then you throw it all out.

[Grabs the order, turns to go, but turns back again]

Ray Kroc Where do I eat it?

Employee (San Bernadino) [Appears uneasy himself answering his questions] Your car, at the park, at home. Wherever you like.

Ray Kroc OK. OK. OK, thank you.