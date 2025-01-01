Employee (San Bernadino)
Hi, welcome to McDonald's. May I take your order?
Ray Kroc
Yeah, I'll have a hamburger, french fries, and a Coca-Cola.
Employee (San Bernadino)
That'll be 35 cents, please.
[Gives him 50 cents]
Employee (San Bernadino)
15 cents is your change.
[Gives it to him, then turns around and grabs a bag and a drink with a straw in it, and sets it in front of him]
Employee (San Bernadino)
Here you are.
Employee (San Bernadino)
Your food.
Employee (San Bernadino)
And now it's here.
[the employee nods]
[Goes to grab it, but is still hesitant]
Ray Kroc
Where's the umm... the silverware and plates and everything?
Employee (San Bernadino)
You just eat it straight out of the wrapper, and then you throw it all out.
[Grabs the order, turns to go, but turns back again]
Employee (San Bernadino)
[Appears uneasy himself answering his questions]
Your car, at the park, at home. Wherever you like.
[Finally leaves the window and sits down to eat]