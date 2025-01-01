Menu
Barbarella Movie Quotes

Barbarella Movie Quotes

Barbarella What's that screaming? A good many dramatic situations begin with screaming...
Dildano [radioing instructions to the rebel army] And our password will be... Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch.
Barbarella You mean the secret password is Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch?
Dildano Exactly.
Pygar An angel does not make love, an angel *is* love.
Barbarella [standing naked in front of the videophone, talking with the President] Just a minute, I'll slip something on.
President Don't trouble yourself. This is an affair of state.
[last lines]
Barbarella [as Pygar flies away from the ruins of SoGo, with Barbarella under one arm and the Great Tyrant under the other] Pygar! Why did you save her, after all the terrible things she did to you?
Pygar [serenely] An angel has no memory.
Barbarella [holding a ray pistol to the Great Tyrant's head] De-crucify the angel!
The Great Tyrant What?
Barbarella De-crucify him or I'll melt your face!
The Great Tyrant Hello, pretty pretty.
Barbarella Hello...
The Great Tyrant Do you want to come and play with me? For someone like you I charge nothing. You're very pretty, Pretty-Pretty.
Barbarella My name isn't pretty-pretty, it's Barbarella.
Barbarella I'm so grateful for what you've done, I hardly know how to begin to thank you. I'm positive I could get you some sort of recompense from my government. I mean if there's anything you need or that I can do, please tell me.
Mark Hand Well, you could let me, make love to you.
Barbarella Make love, did you say?
Mark Hand Yes.
Barbarella What do you mean? You don't even know my psychocardiogram?
Mark Hand Heh?
Barbarella Well, on Earth, for centuries, people haven't made love unless their psychocardiogram readings were in perfect compliments.
Mark Hand I know nothing of that. You asked me for what you could do for me and I told you.
Barbarella Well, alright. But, I don't see what good it will do? Do you have any pills?
Mark Hand Pills?
Barbarella Oh, never mind, I have some, here.
Mark Hand Wha-wha-what is this pill?
Barbarella Its an exultation transference pellant, of course.
Mark Hand Hmm? I know nothing of this.
Barbarella I see. Well, on Earth, when our psychocardiogram readings are in harmony and we wish to, make love, as you call it, we take an exultation transference pellant and remain, like this. Here, let me show you. For one minute or until full rapport is achieved.
Mark Hand Aww! I don't care for that. This, this is what I mean! This! A bed!
Barbarella That? Why nobodies done that for centuries. I mean, nobody except the very poor, who can't afford the pills and the psychocardiogram readings.
Mark Hand Why not?
Barbarella Cause it was proved to be distracting and a danger to maximum efficiency. And, and because it was pointless to continue, when other substitutes for ego support and self esteem were made available.
Mark Hand So, you won't do it?
Barbarella Well, if you simply must insist, I guess so. But, I can assure you, there's really no point at all in doing it like this.
Mark Hand Without your, eh, garments, please.
Barbarella Oh!
Barbarella [as she is attacked by a flock of parakeets] This is a really amuch too poetic way to die.
Dildano Are you typical of Earth women?
Barbarella I'm about average.
Pygar You're soft and warm. We're told earth beings are cold.
Barbarella [smiles] Well... not all of us.
Barbarella Pygar! What does that say?
Pygar "Chamber of Ultimate Solution."
Barbarella I don't like the sound of that.
The Great Tyrant The Mathmos has created this bubble to protect itself from your innocence. You are so good you made the Mathmos vomit!
The Great Tyrant Tell me, my fancy, fuzzy, freak: What do you think of, when you make love to Barbarella?
Pygar Make love? I do not understand?
The Great Tyrant Don't be coy with me, you are in no position. If only you had one eye in your head you would see what a delight I am, my face, my body, all my things are a delight. An exquisite delight.
Pygar What is it you want?
The Great Tyrant I shall share my delights with you. You shall make love to me.
Pygar An angel doesn't make love. An angel is love.
The Great Tyrant Then you're a dead duck. - Guards! To the Mathmos with this winged fruitcake.
[Durand-Durand places the sheet music into the Excessive Machine, while Barbarella lays inside the machine, looking worried]
Barbarella [Durand-Durand starts playing, and Barbarella gasps in pleasure, as she feels it stimulating her] Oh! Ohhhh! What is this thing?
Durand-Durand You'll soon see, my dear. "Sonata for Executioner, and Various Young Women".
Barbarella [Feeling a short spike of pleasure] Oh! It's... it's sort of nice, isn't it?
Durand-Durand Yes... It is nice. In the beginning.
[Barbarella's clothes are removed by the machine, leaving her in her underwear in it]
Durand-Durand Wait until the tune changes. You may change your tune as well.
Barbarella Oh Goodness! What do you mean?
[the intensity of the music increases, and Barbarella screams, feeling her pleasure increase dramatically, her underwear being removed by the machine]
Durand-Durand When we reach the crescendo, you will die... of pleasure. Your end will be swift but sweet. Very sweet.
[He continues playing dramatically, as Barbarella writhes in the intense pleasure she's being forced to feel. She has to grab hold of part of the machine to stop herself falling in from pleasure. Her face contorts between pleasure and amazement, as she struggles to keep her eyes open. Finally, she lets out a loud moan as she orgasms. After she orgasms, her face full of the ecstasy she's still being given. The Excessive Machine's wires begin to set on fire]
Durand-Durand What's this? I don't believe it! It couldn't be! You wretched, wretched girl! What have you done to my Excessive Machine? You've undone it! You've undone me! You... look! The energy cables are shrinking! You've turned them into faggots! You... You've burned out the Excessive Machine! You've blown all its fuses!
Barbarella My goodness...
Durand-Durand You've exhausted its power! It couldn't keep up with you! This is incredible! What kind of girl are you? Have you no shame?
Barbarella [Disappointed] Ohhhhhhhh...
Durand-Durand Shame... shame on you! You'll pay for this! I've got something in store for you! You'll wish you had died of pleasure before this day is done! Now you shall learn the wisdom of the lash!
Barbarella Oh please, haven't you done enough to me?
Durand-Durand I'll do things to you that are beyond all known philosophies! Wait until I get my devices!
Barbarella I suppose you realize you've saved my life.
Dildano A life without cause is a life without effect.
Barbarella Well, I'm sure I could get you a substantial recompense from my government.
Dildano Earth woman, shall I tell you what I would like?
Barbarella I think I know.
[Barbarella starts to undress]
Dildano No! No, not like that! Like on Earth, on-on Earth, the pill! I-I have the pill.
Barbarella But, eh, couldn't we do it your way? Eh, I don't want to change your traditions.
Dildano I'm not a savage! The pill!
Barbarella Alright.
Dildano Five years, I've waited for this experience.
[Dildano takes a pill]
Barbarella Oh, wait!
[Barbarella takes a pill]
Barbarella I better adjust my tongue box.
President We don't know anything about Tau Ceti or its inhabitants.
Barbarella You mean, they could still be living in a primitive state of neurotic irresponsibility?
President Precisely.
The Great Tyrant Why don't you give him a mouth-to-mouth?
Barbarella I have a better idea.
Barbarella Listen you kids, untie me or I'll call your parents!
Mark Hand In some things the old-fashioned ways are best, after all.
President That's my good girl. One day, Barbarella, we must meet, ah, in the flesh. Thank you. And Love.
Barbarella Love!
Barbarella Professor Ping?
Professor Ping Yes?
Barbarella My name is Barbarella.
Professor Ping Tell me, what is your origin? You have the aspects of an Earthling!
[Stares at Barbarella's breasts]
Professor Ping You are of, female gender. Are you not?
Barbarella That is correct.
Professor Ping Ahhh...
Dildano Long live the revolution!
Durand-Durand Come on, come on! Stop stalling!
Barbarella I'm trying to find the keyhole.
Barbarella Weapon? Ha-ha. Why would anybody want to invent a weapon?
President How should I know.
Barbarella Ha-ha. I mean, the universe has been pacified for centuries, sir.
President What we know of it.
Barbarella Make love? But no one's done that for hundreds of centuries!
Alpha 7 computer Prepare to insert nourishment.
The Great Tyrant So, my pretty-pretty; we meet again.
Barbarella You! The little one-eyed wench!
The Great Tyrant You have a good memory, Pretty-Pretty. Yes, sometimes I like to go among my people, be like them, ordinary, 'evil' as you would call it. So, I'm your little one-eyed wench. I'm also the Great Tyrant.
Barbarella Well, that's nice.
The Great Tyrant It amuses me immensely! Now, I suppose you're interested in the wereabouts and welfare of a certain party, yes?
Barbarella Yes, I am. I'm here on the orders of the President of the Republic of Earth. I'm here to find Durand-Durand.
The Great Tyrant I'M NOT TALKING ABOUT HIM, I'M SPEAKING OF THE ANGEL!
Barbarella Pygar?
The Great Tyrant Yes, Pygar. He has escaped the labyrinth. Crime. He has destroyed twelve of my black guards. Crime. And he DARES to deprive me of a pleasure unique in Sogo, an Earthling. Crime! Crime!
Barbarella Where is Pygar?
The Great Tyrant You want your fine-feathered friend? There he is.
Barbarella Pygar!
The Great Tyrant Vade retro, Earth girl! I know you don't really exist.
Barbarella That may be true, Your Majesty, but let's just stick to what we see.
Professor Ping Genius is mysterious.
Barbarella [having been equipped with weapons taken from the 'Museum of Conflict'] Armed? Like a naked savage!
Barbarella My energy box is completely dead!
The Great Tyrant Amusing, isn't it, Pretty-Pretty? Don't you feel like playing? Pretty-Pretty, you can play with us, if you want.
Barbarella Yes. Why not?
The Great Tyrant Good, Pretty-Pretty.
Dildano The time is right. The Queen is in her Chamber of Dreams.
Barbarella Oh, I'm just not the tube type.
Barbarella How awful!
Pygar It no longer matters; it's all in the past.
Professor Ping Interesting therapy!
President Your mission Barbarella: find Durand-Durand.
[first lines]
Videophone Voice Stand by for a message from Dianthus, President of Earth and Rotating Premier of the Sun System.
President Well, it may give them the power to shatter the loving union of the universe.
Barbarella That could lead to - archaic insecurity and...
President And war.
Barbarella You mean, selfish competition and...
President I mean, war. Bloody conflict between entire tribes.
Barbarella I don't believe it.
President Neither do I. But, we can't take the chance.
Barbarella Something must be done.
President Yes. And you are the girl who has to do it.
