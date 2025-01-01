[Durand-Durand places the sheet music into the Excessive Machine, while Barbarella lays inside the machine, looking worried]

Barbarella [Durand-Durand starts playing, and Barbarella gasps in pleasure, as she feels it stimulating her] Oh! Ohhhh! What is this thing?

Durand-Durand You'll soon see, my dear. "Sonata for Executioner, and Various Young Women".

Barbarella [Feeling a short spike of pleasure] Oh! It's... it's sort of nice, isn't it?

Durand-Durand Yes... It is nice. In the beginning.

[Barbarella's clothes are removed by the machine, leaving her in her underwear in it]

Durand-Durand Wait until the tune changes. You may change your tune as well.

Barbarella Oh Goodness! What do you mean?

[the intensity of the music increases, and Barbarella screams, feeling her pleasure increase dramatically, her underwear being removed by the machine]

Durand-Durand When we reach the crescendo, you will die... of pleasure. Your end will be swift but sweet. Very sweet.

[He continues playing dramatically, as Barbarella writhes in the intense pleasure she's being forced to feel. She has to grab hold of part of the machine to stop herself falling in from pleasure. Her face contorts between pleasure and amazement, as she struggles to keep her eyes open. Finally, she lets out a loud moan as she orgasms. After she orgasms, her face full of the ecstasy she's still being given. The Excessive Machine's wires begin to set on fire]

Durand-Durand What's this? I don't believe it! It couldn't be! You wretched, wretched girl! What have you done to my Excessive Machine? You've undone it! You've undone me! You... look! The energy cables are shrinking! You've turned them into faggots! You... You've burned out the Excessive Machine! You've blown all its fuses!

Barbarella My goodness...

Durand-Durand You've exhausted its power! It couldn't keep up with you! This is incredible! What kind of girl are you? Have you no shame?

Durand-Durand Shame... shame on you! You'll pay for this! I've got something in store for you! You'll wish you had died of pleasure before this day is done! Now you shall learn the wisdom of the lash!

Barbarella Oh please, haven't you done enough to me?