Roger WatersI like to think that oysters transcend national barriers.
David GilmourMost people think of us as a very drug oriented group. Of course we're not. You can trust us.
Roger Waters[after failed recording take of David's guitar]
[over studio intercom]
Roger WatersUm, feedback Dave.
David GilmourDon't worry about that. Christ. What would rock and roll be without feedback?
Nick MasonI'll have eggs, sausage, chips and beans, and a tea.
Roger WatersIt's like, you give a man a Les Paul guitar and he becomes Eric Clapton, and of course that's not true. And if you give a man an amplifier and a synthesizer, he doesn't become, you know, whoever; he doesn't become us.
Nick MasonI'd like some pie and not the crust!
Roger WatersI... I don't care what bit I get.
Nick MasonOne without crust!
Roger WatersAll that media stuff is all very irrelevant. If people come to a concert and they don't like it, they don't come again.
Nick MasonWe mark a sort of era. We're in danger of becoming a relic of the past. And for some people we represent their childhood of 1967.
DirectorWhat's this film you be working on?
David Gilmour[laughs] You outta know your the director!
Roger WatersDon't tell me it's because they can't scrape the bread together to buy an amplifier. Oh, rubbish.
David GilmourRubbish. We only started with about ten bob's worth of gear.