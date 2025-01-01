Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Pink Floyd at Pompeii Pink Floyd at Pompeii Movie Quotes

Pink Floyd at Pompeii Movie Quotes

Roger Waters I like to think that oysters transcend national barriers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Gilmour Most people think of us as a very drug oriented group. Of course we're not. You can trust us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger Waters [after failed recording take of David's guitar]
[over studio intercom]
Roger Waters Um, feedback Dave.
David Gilmour Don't worry about that. Christ. What would rock and roll be without feedback?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Mason I'll have eggs, sausage, chips and beans, and a tea.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger Waters It's like, you give a man a Les Paul guitar and he becomes Eric Clapton, and of course that's not true. And if you give a man an amplifier and a synthesizer, he doesn't become, you know, whoever; he doesn't become us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Mason I'd like some pie and not the crust!
Roger Waters I... I don't care what bit I get.
Nick Mason One without crust!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger Waters All that media stuff is all very irrelevant. If people come to a concert and they don't like it, they don't come again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Mason We mark a sort of era. We're in danger of becoming a relic of the past. And for some people we represent their childhood of 1967.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Director What's this film you be working on?
David Gilmour [laughs] You outta know your the director!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger Waters Don't tell me it's because they can't scrape the bread together to buy an amplifier. Oh, rubbish.
David Gilmour Rubbish. We only started with about ten bob's worth of gear.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Roger Waters
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more