Kinoafisha Films Birdy Birdy Movie Quotes

Birdy Movie Quotes

Birdy There's nothing in my life to keep me here anymore. I wish I could die and be born again as a bird.
Birdy I guess it's kinda hard to be good at something nobody wants, huh?
Sergeant Al Columbato Maybe life is shitty. It is shitty. I'll tell you something. I'm not trying to pin life anymore. I don't even fucking understand it. I just want to make it through with some dignity, like everybody else. Of course, if there was any real dignity, there wouldn't be any sex.
Birdy Do you like pigeons?
Sergeant Al Columbato What's to like?
Birdy They fly.
Sergeant Al Columbato They fly. So what?
Birdy That's enough.
[reaction to Al extolling the female breast]
Birdy They're just like on a cow, but in a more stupid place.
Birdy Flying is much more than flapping wings. A bird can flap its wings and not move an inch then when it wants to fly the slightest flick of its wings sends it up against the sky. You have to feel that air has substance and can hold you up. It's mostly a matter of confidence.
Birdy It must be hard to be good at something nobody needs.
Birdy The dream is as real to me now as my waking life. I don't know where one begins and the other ends. I wish I could tell Al, but I'm afraid to. In my dreams, nothing holds me down. Everything's out and away. There's nothing in my life to keep me here anymore. I wish I could die and be born again as a bird.
[about his psychiatrist]
Sergeant Al Columbato I don't trust the guy. Everything's too interesting to him.
Birdy You ever wondered what our lives down here must look like to a bird?
[last lines]
Birdy [to a surprised Al, who was expecting to see Birdy dead] What?
Birdy In a dream, I'm trying to decide what I am. When I sleep I'm giving myself strength. I'm reaching for the force to fly. Perta waits, cups herself to receive me. I hover then lower myself into her. Perta and I become one. I see through her eyes, fly on her wings. I am no longer alone.
Birdy I'm starting to worry that I'll never really fly the way I've been going. As scary as a bird's life must be... at least they have that. They can always fly away.
Birdy Last night I flew. I really know what it feels like to fly.
Sergeant Al Columbato Oh, you flew? How you flew?
Birdy Well, I'm not sure. It's not something you can really take apart. When I fly, it's like in a dream. Only it's not a dream. The thing is, Al, you can't really put it into words. You just kind of have to feel it.
Sergeant Al Columbato You're telling me you can fly like a bird?
Birdy When I fly, Al... I am a bird.
Sergeant Al Columbato This is getting too weird, Birdy. You gotta stop it with this.
Birdy I thought if anybody would understand it would be you, Al.
Sergeant Al Columbato Well, I don't. I don't even wanna hear about it.
Birdy Why?
Sergeant Al Columbato Because I'm tired of it! We used to have fun together. Now you are always off by yourself flying around inside your goddamn head! I hope this dream or whatever it is goes away. I think it's bullshit.
Sergeant Al Columbato You always were hard to hurt, Birdy. Real losers never hurt.
Sergeant Al Columbato You ain't gonna fly any more than I could, Birdy.
Birdy The reason you couldn't fly, Al, is you don't believe you could fly.
Birdy Al, sometimes you're so full of shit.
Doctor Weiss You mean the spitting?
Sergeant Al Columbato Yes.
Doctor Weiss The army left a bad taste in his mouth.
Sergeant Al Columbato Funny, any other war, we would've been heroes. Oh, man! We didn't know what we were getting into with this John Wayne shit.
Sergeant Al Columbato How come every time I tried to save your ass I ended up getting sick?
