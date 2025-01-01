Birdy Last night I flew. I really know what it feels like to fly.

Sergeant Al Columbato Oh, you flew? How you flew?

Birdy Well, I'm not sure. It's not something you can really take apart. When I fly, it's like in a dream. Only it's not a dream. The thing is, Al, you can't really put it into words. You just kind of have to feel it.

Sergeant Al Columbato You're telling me you can fly like a bird?

Birdy When I fly, Al... I am a bird.

Sergeant Al Columbato This is getting too weird, Birdy. You gotta stop it with this.

Birdy I thought if anybody would understand it would be you, Al.

Sergeant Al Columbato Well, I don't. I don't even wanna hear about it.