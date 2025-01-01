Menu
Shivaay Movie Quotes

Shivaay Shivaay is devoid of any rank, Colonel sir. Two types of people come to these mountains. One: Who are in search of themselves, and two: Who are in search of HIM. I'm happy by guiding these people. Whenever you'll need help, I'll keep helping.
Shivaay Those living on lowlands always need the help of those living on highlands.
Olga Why don't you come to Bulgaria with me?
Shivaay Shivaay won't be able to survive anywhere except the Himalayas.
Anushka's Father Someone has to stand for these lost children, otherwise how will they be able to go home?
Wahab This is the bridge? Welcome. 'Uncle' Google can help you only till here. To go forward from here, you'll need Wahab.
