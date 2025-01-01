ShivaayShivaay is devoid of any rank, Colonel sir. Two types of people come to these mountains. One: Who are in search of themselves, and two: Who are in search of HIM. I'm happy by guiding these people. Whenever you'll need help, I'll keep helping.
ShivaayThose living on lowlands always need the help of those living on highlands.
OlgaWhy don't you come to Bulgaria with me?
ShivaayShivaay won't be able to survive anywhere except the Himalayas.
Anushka's FatherSomeone has to stand for these lost children, otherwise how will they be able to go home?
WahabThis is the bridge? Welcome. 'Uncle' Google can help you only till here. To go forward from here, you'll need Wahab.