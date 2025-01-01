Michelle[Writing her novel]Emma realizes that Karma has come back to haunt her. Shrinking Edward's penis may have caused her life to turn into the nightmare it has become.
MichelleMichelle, Emma, Edward: [All, in reference to the line written into Michelle's book] Emma, returning Edward's penis, allows him to regain control of his film.
Moustache Guy[while ordering a RealDoll]Perfect. And you can make her look exactly like my wife?
EmmaWe can make it - her - look identical. But better!
PhotographerUh, no. No, no, no, no, no. Don't smile, okay? No expression. I don't wanna photograph Michelle. I wanna see who you really are. Yes, there, there - she's
PhotographerDon't, don't struggle with it. You know, just let Michelle fly away, because I still her in there.
PhotographerYes! There, there! She's gone! You are all women. And you are no women. You are everything, and you are nothing! More nothing. More nothing!
EmmaWhy is everything such a weird, convoluted mess?
BobOh, I don't know, why don't you tell me. I was perfectly happy with the way things were. Then you had to go and get those insane fucking mega-tits and everything went to shit. Don't you see, when you do something that is just wrong, there are consequences? It's called Karma. the universe doesn't like it when you fuck with it. It fucks you back.
[Bob finds Emma's fantasy self-portrait, showing her with large breasts]
BobYou know you really don't need those, right? You're not that kind of girl.
BobNothing. It was meant as a complement. I happen to love your small... small-ish breasts. They're nonthreatening. They're like my friends. You know what I'm saying. This girl would go out with some slick, Hollywood player dude. This girl would never have sex with me.
Bob[Emma glares at him]And now you're not going to either, are you? Shit.
HorowitzYou've already lost your dick, you better save your ass!