Captain MackLadies and Gentlemen, we have reached our cruising altitude of 33 thousand feet... 33 THOUSAND FEET? Oh shit, man! We fuckin' higher than Redman at the Source Awards!
Captain MackThis is your soul plane chauffeur Captain Antoine Mack speaking. Welcome aboard NWA flight 069 from the 310 to the 212. It's time to bust this coney y'all. In a hot second, I'll be hittin' them switches and gettin' this bitch pumpin' and jumpin'. So screw your sh*t on tight and enjoy the flight.
Captain MackWhat part of "You ain't flying this motherfuckin' plane" don't you understand? Sit the fuck back and enjoy the flight, Idi Amin!
JamiquaNow look I'm just here to find the little black box so I can wrap my big Black ass around it. Now if I have to ride that tiny, indestructible motherfucker 30,000 feet to safety, trust you'll hear a Bitch screaming 'hi ho silver'. Where's the box?
Blind ManI'm a player, but I don't play that way!
Blanca[after catching Method Man staring at her chest]Ain't no drink down there.
Captain MackLook here, partner, don't worry about me bein' late. What I'm gonna do here, I'm gonna take this hooptie of yours up another thousand feet, catch me a slipstream, and we gonna be there five minutes early. You know, real slick like hair grease, but with less mess. Can you dig it?
FlameHi, fly boy. I just love the look of a man in uniform. 'Course, I like the look of a man out of uniform even better.
Mr. HunkeeListen, when I met my Barbara. I knew that moment I'd move heaven and earth to be with her. I knew that she was worth it.
Captain MackYou lookin' at it. The Mackin' is crackin'. This is how I come. I don't wear no square suits. I'm a player. We ride spinners. We ride spinners.
NashawnHello, everybody. Welcome to NWA Airlines. Here at NWA, safety is a very important part of flying, but let's be real. If something goes wrong, we're all going down, right?
Barbara[looking at the 'Penile Implants - Testical Enlargement' article in the "Black Proud" in-flight magazine] Oh, my sweet black Jesus!
Captain MackPut this shit on autopilot. I'm goin' to the lavatory. I got to boo-boo.
Captain MackAttention, all players. The upper deck will be open for your enjoyment. We have a passenger who just turned 18 years old. Her name is Heather Hunkee. And she is one cute little hottie with a whole lotta body. Oh, yeah. She'll be upstairs, so all players come up and keep her company.
FlameI know that look. I had that same look of regret right after I ran into Lee - my little Asian butterfly. Woo! We had a whirlwind romance that ended in heartbreak - and stomach pumpin'. When I saw him again, I tried to apologize, but I couldn't. I just felt so bad leaving him in that hospital all bloated and distended.
Big BoyAll my pimps, players, and hustlers, y'all ready to set this motherfucker off, West Coast style? As you see, we up in the clouds. Got a gang of lovely ladies out there on the dance floor ready to go ahead and shake their ass and get their freak on. And to my fellas out there who ain't got no game - yeah, I'm talkin' to you, don't even trip on it - 'cause we ain't goin' nowhere. We locked in this bitch for four more hours till we touch down, so you might as well go ahead and get your swerve on.
Lil' Jon (East Side Boys)[rapping] Shake it up real fast then stop, Shake it up real fast then stop, Shake it up real fast then drop, Shake it - real fast and drop...
Big BoyIt's Big Booooooy! What's goin' down, y'all? We gonna keep this motherfucker crackin', until everybody in here pass the fuck out!
JamiquaDrop them drawers! Show me that ass, nigga! Now turn around. Cavity check!
NashawnI was lookin' at your resumé, man. I see here that you flew in Desert Storm. That's pretty impressive.
Captain MackNo, actually homey, that's a typo. I drew over in Desert Storm.
NashawnI'm sorry. I didn't - what? What'd you say?
Captain MackI was the nigga that drew the little sayin's on the bombs: "Fuck Iraq." "Saddam, Eat a Dick." You know what I'm sayin'? That was me. Secret agent. Matter of fact, I ain't even 'posed to be talkin' about that right now. That's classified.
Captain Mack[walks in the cockpit] This is some cool shit - fit for a real nigga. Hey, what's poppin', my aeronautical hustlers? Captain Mack, reportin' to duty.
RiggsHow you doin'. Captain? I'm Riggs. your flight engineer. Have you ever met Gaeman?
Captain MackYeah, man, I just seen one of them fruity motherfuckers in the hallway. That nigga was eyeballin' me.
GaemanIt's Gaeman, I am Leslie Gaeman, your copilot.
Heather HunkeeMissionary, doggie-style, rockin' the baby, gettin' tea-bagged, playin' the trombone while I'm tossin' his salad, hand jobs, ear jobs, blow jobs, gettin' a pearl necklace, ridin' the bologna pony, sucking...
JamiquaGet your short ass on, you leprechaun. You look like my ex - short and stupid.
JamiquaI bet you ain't never seen a chocolate super-deluxe woman like me before. Have you?
NashawnMuggs, I told you to hire a black pilot, not a damn black baggage handler. What is that?
MuggsyI did what you asked me to, okay? Look, there ain't but two black pilots around, and one of 'em flyin' for Puffy.