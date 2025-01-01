Big Boy All my pimps, players, and hustlers, y'all ready to set this motherfucker off, West Coast style? As you see, we up in the clouds. Got a gang of lovely ladies out there on the dance floor ready to go ahead and shake their ass and get their freak on. And to my fellas out there who ain't got no game - yeah, I'm talkin' to you, don't even trip on it - 'cause we ain't goin' nowhere. We locked in this bitch for four more hours till we touch down, so you might as well go ahead and get your swerve on.