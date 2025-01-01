Menu
Kinoafisha Films Soul Plane Soul Plane Movie Quotes

Soul Plane Movie Quotes

Captain Mack Ladies and Gentlemen, we have reached our cruising altitude of 33 thousand feet... 33 THOUSAND FEET? Oh shit, man! We fuckin' higher than Redman at the Source Awards!
Captain Mack This is your soul plane chauffeur Captain Antoine Mack speaking. Welcome aboard NWA flight 069 from the 310 to the 212. It's time to bust this coney y'all. In a hot second, I'll be hittin' them switches and gettin' this bitch pumpin' and jumpin'. So screw your sh*t on tight and enjoy the flight.
Captain Mack Testicles, 1, 2... Testicles, 1, 2.
Gaeman Please, man, I...
Captain Mack What part of "You ain't flying this motherfuckin' plane" don't you understand? Sit the fuck back and enjoy the flight, Idi Amin!
Jamiqua Now look I'm just here to find the little black box so I can wrap my big Black ass around it. Now if I have to ride that tiny, indestructible motherfucker 30,000 feet to safety, trust you'll hear a Bitch screaming 'hi ho silver'. Where's the box?
Blind Man I'm a player, but I don't play that way!
Blanca [after catching Method Man staring at her chest] Ain't no drink down there.
Muggsy The hell there ain't.
Blanca [in Spanish, to Muggsy] I'll bet you have the tiniest penis.
Flame [calmly, after a stewardess has whispered something into his ear] I'll handle this.
Flame [screams] THE CAPTAIN'S DEAD!
Shaniece When the buzzer pops, nigga, you stop!
[last lines]
Middle Eastern Passenger This is the bomb!
[everything goes silent]
Middle Eastern Passenger What...? Let's dance!
Captain Mack Hey, where the cockpit at?
Muggsy You got that bong?
Captain Mack Whole bag of it, Preach.
Captain Mack Look here, partner, don't worry about me bein' late. What I'm gonna do here, I'm gonna take this hooptie of yours up another thousand feet, catch me a slipstream, and we gonna be there five minutes early. You know, real slick like hair grease, but with less mess. Can you dig it?
Flame Hi, fly boy. I just love the look of a man in uniform. 'Course, I like the look of a man out of uniform even better.
Mr. Hunkee Listen, when I met my Barbara. I knew that moment I'd move heaven and earth to be with her. I knew that she was worth it.
Nashawn So you happy now?
Mr. Hunkee Not really. Last time I saw her, she was with this tall model type.
Nashawn A real handsome black guy?
Mr. Hunkee Yeah.
Nashawn Sittin' in low class?
Mr. Hunkee Yeah.
Nashawn Got a dick like a fire hose?
Mr. Hunkee Yeah.
Nashawn Yeah, you lost her.
Mr. Hunkee Yeah.
Nashawn [to the bartender] Can he get another one?
Mr. Hunkee Double.
Nashawn Have you talked to her - since?
Mr. Hunkee She can't talk. She must have vocal cord damage.
Mr. Hunkee My son Billy, he doesn't want to be anything like me. He says I got no flavor?
Captain Mack I'm gonna put this bitch on autopilot - so I can enjoy myself. Captain Mack need to just kick back and enjoy this motherfuckin' sit-u-a-tion.
Heather Hunkee Hi, Daddy.
Mr. Hunkee Happy birthday, Heather.
Heather Hunkee You mad at me?
Mr. Hunkee No, Actually, I'm just - glad to hear you call me Daddy for a change. It's been a while. Usually it's shithead or asshole or something like that.
Heather Hunkee I'm sorry. It's just - I hate that you're with Boobra.
Mr. Hunkee Barbara - and I are not together anymore.
Giselle The Captain is dead.
Nashawn Dead? Okay, wait a minute. Are we talkin' Tupac dead - Iike maybe he is or maybe he isn't, or Wilt Chamberlain dead, like he ain't checkin' back in the game?
Captain Mack This motherfuckin' bitch wants some more child support money 'cause she heard I got this job. I can't believe these hos nowadays.
Heather Hunkee I'm still upset that you and Mom aren't together.
Mr. Hunkee Well, I'm sorry about that, honey. But your Mom's with Dorothy now. I'd like to be with your Mom. Hell, I'd love to be with your Mom and Dorothy.
Jamiqua Has anyone ever told you you look like - um - a white Denzel?
Mr. Hunkee No. Has anyone ever told you you look like a black Halle Berry?
Jamiqua Yes!
Blanca I used to date this pilot and we would make love in the cockpit. You haven't had an orgasm until you've had it during descent.
Captain Mack Hey, man. This motherfuckin' cheap ass airline stole my shit. I know I shoulda went to Jet Black.
Gaeman [in a hot tub with three companions] Yes, counterclockwise. Move your ass, baby. Ah, don't forget to squeeze my nipple like a cow. Mooooo! Would you like to see my African walking stick?
Billy Hunkee We need some more ass in this video and it'd be off the hook.
Muggsy Woah-woah-woah. You still caught on that strip club slash daycare center thing? Shit was genius. Come on!
Nashawn It was genius, Muggsy?
Muggsy Come on!
Nashawn To who? Okay, we lost all our damn money in a week.
Nashawn Murderers! Murderers! You killed my dog, man. Y'all gonna pay for this! If I have to go on every talk show in America, y'all gonna pay! Oprah, Ricki Lake, Dr, Phil, bitch!
Nashawn I can't get out! My ass is stuck! Come on. God, please, I'm a Christian! My ass is touchin' the shit. I don't wanna die like this! Stewardess!
[first lines]
Nashawn I always loved airplanes, man. Not just toys, but real ones, too.
Muggsy I say we blow the first 20 mil on Rio. The next 20 mil, Bangkok. Homey, I hear they can do this thing...
Muggsy I'd like to give a shout-out to all five of my babies' mamas.
Jamiqua You wanna say somethin'? I ain't slapped a bitch in two weeks. Yeah, I got a whole lot of strength in the slap-a-bitch arm.
Karl Malone Hunkee? Elvis Hunkee.
Mr. Hunkee Yeah.
Karl Malone Karl Malone. You know, I used to play basketball with you in high school.
Mr. Hunkee That's right. That's right. We used to call you "The Paperboy."
Karl Malone Yeah, that was then. I'm "The Mailman" now.
Billy Hunkee You're such a whore.
Heather Hunkee What did you say?
Billy Hunkee Did I stutter?
Barbara Where the hell is Terminal X?
Mr. Hunkee Relax, honey. Didn't we just have a great vacation in Crackerland?
Nashawn Where's your uniform at, man?
Captain Mack You lookin' at it. The Mackin' is crackin'. This is how I come. I don't wear no square suits. I'm a player. We ride spinners. We ride spinners.
Nashawn Hello, everybody. Welcome to NWA Airlines. Here at NWA, safety is a very important part of flying, but let's be real. If something goes wrong, we're all going down, right?
Barbara [looking at the 'Penile Implants - Testical Enlargement' article in the "Black Proud" in-flight magazine] Oh, my sweet black Jesus!
Captain Mack Put this shit on autopilot. I'm goin' to the lavatory. I got to boo-boo.
Captain Mack Attention, all players. The upper deck will be open for your enjoyment. We have a passenger who just turned 18 years old. Her name is Heather Hunkee. And she is one cute little hottie with a whole lotta body. Oh, yeah. She'll be upstairs, so all players come up and keep her company.
Flame I know that look. I had that same look of regret right after I ran into Lee - my little Asian butterfly. Woo! We had a whirlwind romance that ended in heartbreak - and stomach pumpin'. When I saw him again, I tried to apologize, but I couldn't. I just felt so bad leaving him in that hospital all bloated and distended.
Nashawn Did you just grind on me?
Flame A little.
Big Boy All my pimps, players, and hustlers, y'all ready to set this motherfucker off, West Coast style? As you see, we up in the clouds. Got a gang of lovely ladies out there on the dance floor ready to go ahead and shake their ass and get their freak on. And to my fellas out there who ain't got no game - yeah, I'm talkin' to you, don't even trip on it - 'cause we ain't goin' nowhere. We locked in this bitch for four more hours till we touch down, so you might as well go ahead and get your swerve on.
Lil' Jon (East Side Boys) [rapping] Shake it up real fast then stop, Shake it up real fast then stop, Shake it up real fast then drop, Shake it - real fast and drop...
Big Boy It's Big Booooooy! What's goin' down, y'all? We gonna keep this motherfucker crackin', until everybody in here pass the fuck out!
Mr. Hunkee Hey, what is tea-bagging?
Nashawn Oh! That's the shit! That's when you take your balls, right, and dip 'em in a freaky mouth. And you keep goin' up and down like - you see what I'm sayin'? And then you dip, right.
Mr. Hunkee I got it. Thank you.
Jamiqua If Denzel walked his fine sexy ass in here right now, I'm takin' the rest of the day off and gettin' straight down with the get down. You know what I'm sayin'?
Shaniece Girl, let me tell you, Denzel is nice, but I like the young thugs. Oh, I love me some 50 Cent, baby.
Jamiqua Ooh, Shaniece. Go, Shaniece!
Jamiqua Jamiqua, Shaniece: [singing] It's your birthday. We gonna party like it's your birthday. Sip Bacardi like it's my birthday. And you know we don't give a fuck it's not my birthday!
Jamiqua [speaking, another NWA patron walks through security] Look at this little nigga here. Look more like 5 Cent.
Jamiqua We feds now, which means I can violate every last one of your civil rights. Now drop them drawers - Denzel.
False Denzel Denzel? Look, lady. I just want...
Jamiqua Drop them drawers! Show me that ass, nigga! Now turn around. Cavity check!
Nashawn I was lookin' at your resumé, man. I see here that you flew in Desert Storm. That's pretty impressive.
Captain Mack No, actually homey, that's a typo. I drew over in Desert Storm.
Nashawn I'm sorry. I didn't - what? What'd you say?
Captain Mack I was the nigga that drew the little sayin's on the bombs: "Fuck Iraq." "Saddam, Eat a Dick." You know what I'm sayin'? That was me. Secret agent. Matter of fact, I ain't even 'posed to be talkin' about that right now. That's classified.
Captain Mack [walks in the cockpit] This is some cool shit - fit for a real nigga. Hey, what's poppin', my aeronautical hustlers? Captain Mack, reportin' to duty.
Riggs How you doin'. Captain? I'm Riggs. your flight engineer. Have you ever met Gaeman?
Captain Mack Yeah, man, I just seen one of them fruity motherfuckers in the hallway. That nigga was eyeballin' me.
Gaeman It's Gaeman, I am Leslie Gaeman, your copilot.
Captain Mack What's happenin'?
Gaeman It's a very prestigious African name - not like "gay man," like two men fucking together, naked, in a bedroom. Not me.
Captain Mack Whatever, homey.
Gaeman I like pussy like you.
Captain Mack I can dig it.
Gaeman Yeah, you can dig it. Everybody will be pregnant by the end of this flight.
Muggsy We family, man. We was in this from the beginning, we gonna ride this out to the end. Alright?
Nashawn That's my nigga, man.
Jamiqua That's a big-ass tire for a little-ass plane and a short-ass nigga.
Nashawn Bitch, why don't you go put a doughnut or somethin' in your mouth?
Jamiqua Bet that ass still tight, ain't it?
Blind Man There's always some dude who's a player hater, 'cause he ain't gettin' none.
Giselle's Father You tellin' me you're not goin' because of some little poop butt ass nigga who can't even keep a job!
Karl Malone You don't understand, I play for the Lakers now.
Mr. Hunkee Right, Karl. I don't think you understand. I used to play with you, man. You can't shoot, remember? That's why we never passed you the ball.
Karl Malone And I thought it was because I was the only brother on the team.
Mr. Hunkee No, no, no, Karl. It's 'cause you sucked!
Karl Malone Oh, I sucked?
Mr. Hunkee What are you gonna do? Go all - "postal" on me, Mr. Mailman?
Mr. Hunkee You are 17.
Heather Hunkee Fine. For a couple more hours, I'm 17 - and then I'll be 18. Then I can party - and have sex.
Mr. Hunkee Sex?
Heather Hunkee Yeah, sex!
Mr. Hunkee No, no.
Heather Hunkee Missionary, doggie-style, rockin' the baby, gettin' tea-bagged, playin' the trombone while I'm tossin' his salad, hand jobs, ear jobs, blow jobs, gettin' a pearl necklace, ridin' the bologna pony, sucking...
Jamiqua Get your short ass on, you leprechaun. You look like my ex - short and stupid.
Jamiqua I bet you ain't never seen a chocolate super-deluxe woman like me before. Have you?
Nashawn Muggs, I told you to hire a black pilot, not a damn black baggage handler. What is that?
Muggsy I did what you asked me to, okay? Look, there ain't but two black pilots around, and one of 'em flyin' for Puffy.
Nashawn How'd Puffy get the first one?
Flame Girl, there was duct tape and peanut butter everywhere. I told him, I don't care if you are a diplomat, I don't bend into that position. Girl, I ain't no circus freak.
Billy Hunkee One love, dawg.
