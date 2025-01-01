Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Witch The Witch Movie Quotes

Thomasin Black Phillip, I conjure thee to speak to me. Speak as thou dost speak to Jonas and Mercy. Dost thou understand my English tongue? Answer me.
Black Phillip What dost thou want?
Thomasin What canst thou give?
Black Phillip Wouldst thou like the taste of butter? A pretty dress? Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?
Thomasin Yes.
Black Phillip Wouldst thou like to see the world?
Thomasin What will you from me?
Black Phillip Dost thou see a book before thee?... Remove thy shift.
Thomasin I cannot write my name.
Black Phillip I will guide thy hand.
Thomasin [walking toward her sister] I be the witch of the wood.
Mercy Liar! Liar!
Thomasin I am.
Caleb List' not to her, Mercy.
Thomasin I am that very witch. When I sleep my spirit slips away from my body and dances naked with the Devil. That's how I signed his book.
Mercy No!
Thomasin He bade me bring him an unbaptized babe, so I stole Sam, and I gave him to my master. And I'll make any man or thing else vanish I like.
Jonas Jonas, Mercy: [singing] Black Phillip, Black Phillip, a crown grows out his head. Black Phillip, Black Phillip, to nanny queen is wed. Jump to the fence post. Running in the stall. Black Phillip, Black Phillip, king of all.
William Corruption, thou art my father!
William We will conquer this wilderness. It will not consume us.
Caleb She desires of my blood. She sends 'em upon me. They feed upon her teats, her nether parts. She sends 'em upon me.
William Did ye make some unholy bond with that goat?
[first lines]
William [before the court] What went we out into this wilderness to find? Leaving our country, kindred, our fathers' houses? We have travailed a vast ocean. For what? For what?
Governor We must ask thee to be silent!
William Was it not for the pure and faithful dispensation of the Gospels, and the Kingdom of God?
Old Slater No more! We are *your* judges, and not you ours!
William I cannot be judged by false Christians, for I have done nothing, save preach Christ's true Gospel.
Governor Must you continue to dishonor the laws of the commonwealth and the church with your prideful conceit?
William If my conscience sees it fit.
Governor Then shall you be banished out of this plantation's liberties!
William I would be glad of it.
Governor Then take your leave, and trouble us no further.
William How sadly hath The Lord testified against you.
William [turning to leave] Katherine...
Caleb Mother, I've brought a book, will you look at it with me?
Caleb Cast the light of countenance upon me. Spread over me the lap of thy love. Wash me in the ever flowing fountains of thy blood. Wholly thine I am, my sweet Lord Jesus. My Lord, my love, kiss me with the kisses of thy mouth! How lovely art thou! Thy embrace! My Lord! My Lord! My love! My sole salvation! Take me to thy lap!
[Dies]
