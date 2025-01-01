ThomasinI am that very witch. When I sleep my spirit slips away from my body and dances naked with the Devil. That's how I signed his book.
MercyNo!
ThomasinHe bade me bring him an unbaptized babe, so I stole Sam, and I gave him to my master. And I'll make any man or thing else vanish I like.
JonasJonas, Mercy: [singing] Black Phillip, Black Phillip, a crown grows out his head. Black Phillip, Black Phillip, to nanny queen is wed. Jump to the fence post. Running in the stall. Black Phillip, Black Phillip, king of all.
CalebMother, I've brought a book, will you look at it with me?
CalebCast the light of countenance upon me. Spread over me the lap of thy love. Wash me in the ever flowing fountains of thy blood. Wholly thine I am, my sweet Lord Jesus. My Lord, my love, kiss me with the kisses of thy mouth! How lovely art thou! Thy embrace! My Lord! My Lord! My love! My sole salvation! Take me to thy lap!