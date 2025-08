[first lines]

William [before the court] What went we out into this wilderness to find? Leaving our country, kindred, our fathers' houses? We have travailed a vast ocean. For what? For what?

Governor We must ask thee to be silent!

William Was it not for the pure and faithful dispensation of the Gospels, and the Kingdom of God?

Old Slater No more! We are *your* judges, and not you ours!

William I cannot be judged by false Christians, for I have done nothing, save preach Christ's true Gospel.

Governor Must you continue to dishonor the laws of the commonwealth and the church with your prideful conceit?

William If my conscience sees it fit.

Governor Then shall you be banished out of this plantation's liberties!

William I would be glad of it.

Governor Then take your leave, and trouble us no further.

William How sadly hath The Lord testified against you.