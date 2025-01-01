Nanni Moretti[walking out of the theater after watching "Henry - Portrait of a Killer"]I wandered around the city for hours trying to remember who was it that said good things about this film. I read a review in a paper. I read something positive about "Henry". Suddenly, I remember... I find the review and I copy it in my diary. Here it is: "Henry kills people but he's a kind of good guy. Only facts count for him. Otis is the real scum. Henry has a mad solidarity with his victims. A prince of annihilation, promising a merciful death. The director awakens the public to its worst nightmare: a shower of gore, impaled eyes, martyred flesh, abomination. Henry, the first to dismember the criminal philosophy of the Hollywood racists." I wonder if, whoever wrote this before falling asleep has a moment of remorse.
Nanni MorettiI have learned one thing from this story or rather two: first, that doctors know how to talk but don't know how to listen. And now I'm surrounded by all useless medicines I took over the course of a year. The second thing I learned is that in the morning, before breakfast, it's healthy to drink a glass of water. They say it's good for the kidneys, or something... Anyway, it's healthy
GerardoMagnus Enzensberger stirs my pity when he says TV transmits nothingness