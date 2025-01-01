[walking out of the theater after watching "Henry - Portrait of a Killer"]

I wandered around the city for hours trying to remember who was it that said good things about this film. I read a review in a paper. I read something positive about "Henry". Suddenly, I remember... I find the review and I copy it in my diary. Here it is: "Henry kills people but he's a kind of good guy. Only facts count for him. Otis is the real scum. Henry has a mad solidarity with his victims. A prince of annihilation, promising a merciful death. The director awakens the public to its worst nightmare: a shower of gore, impaled eyes, martyred flesh, abomination. Henry, the first to dismember the criminal philosophy of the Hollywood racists." I wonder if, whoever wrote this before falling asleep has a moment of remorse.