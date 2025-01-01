Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Caro diario Caro diario Movie Quotes

Caro diario Movie Quotes

Nanni Moretti If it depends on me, I'm sure I won't make it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nanni Moretti [walking out of the theater after watching "Henry - Portrait of a Killer"] I wandered around the city for hours trying to remember who was it that said good things about this film. I read a review in a paper. I read something positive about "Henry". Suddenly, I remember... I find the review and I copy it in my diary. Here it is: "Henry kills people but he's a kind of good guy. Only facts count for him. Otis is the real scum. Henry has a mad solidarity with his victims. A prince of annihilation, promising a merciful death. The director awakens the public to its worst nightmare: a shower of gore, impaled eyes, martyred flesh, abomination. Henry, the first to dismember the criminal philosophy of the Hollywood racists." I wonder if, whoever wrote this before falling asleep has a moment of remorse.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nanni Moretti I have learned one thing from this story or rather two: first, that doctors know how to talk but don't know how to listen. And now I'm surrounded by all useless medicines I took over the course of a year. The second thing I learned is that in the morning, before breakfast, it's healthy to drink a glass of water. They say it's good for the kidneys, or something... Anyway, it's healthy
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gerardo Magnus Enzensberger stirs my pity when he says TV transmits nothingness
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more