Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Lavender
Lavender Movie Quotes
Lavender Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Jane
Hey.
Alan
[hands her a folder]
Jane
[looking through the pages]
Where did you get these?
Alan
Somebody from the archives delivered them.
Jane
[continues to look through the pages, getting upset]
That's not possible... My foster parents would have told me.
Alan
Jane. These files just... didn't appear out of the blue... You ordered them.
Jane
When?
Alan
You tell me.
Jane
[through her teeth]
I can't remember.
Alan
You own that house.
Jane
[Slams her hand on the table and shouts]
NO!
[takes a deep breath]
Jane
I forget "little" things, like appointments, birthdays, pick-ups...
[starts hyperventilating]
Jane
Not...
Alan
[squats down to face her]
I'm sorry.
[looks away]
Alan
I shouldn't even be here; I should have picked her up.
[when Jane doesn't answer]
Alan
The trust fund has been paying the property tax. It's managed by a... Patrick Ryer? I think you have an uncle. That explains why you keep trying to photograph the place.
Jane
[doesn't say anything, looks at Alan helplessly]
Alan
Jane hey... Hey.
[puts her hand on her cheek]
Alan
We're gonna figure this out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane
And no doughnuts!
Jane
[Jane smiles and shakes head]
Jane
I'm not sure why I said that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Abbie Cornish
Diego Klattenhoff
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree