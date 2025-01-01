Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Lavender Lavender Movie Quotes

Lavender Movie Quotes

Jane Hey.
Alan [hands her a folder]
Jane [looking through the pages] Where did you get these?
Alan Somebody from the archives delivered them.
Jane [continues to look through the pages, getting upset] That's not possible... My foster parents would have told me.
Alan Jane. These files just... didn't appear out of the blue... You ordered them.
Jane When?
Alan You tell me.
Jane [through her teeth] I can't remember.
Alan You own that house.
Jane [Slams her hand on the table and shouts] NO!
[takes a deep breath]
Jane I forget "little" things, like appointments, birthdays, pick-ups...
[starts hyperventilating]
Jane Not...
Alan [squats down to face her] I'm sorry.
[looks away]
Alan I shouldn't even be here; I should have picked her up.
[when Jane doesn't answer]
Alan The trust fund has been paying the property tax. It's managed by a... Patrick Ryer? I think you have an uncle. That explains why you keep trying to photograph the place.
Jane [doesn't say anything, looks at Alan helplessly]
Alan Jane hey... Hey.
[puts her hand on her cheek]
Alan We're gonna figure this out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane And no doughnuts!
Jane [Jane smiles and shakes head]
Jane I'm not sure why I said that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more