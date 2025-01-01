Alan [hands her a folder]

Jane [looking through the pages] Where did you get these?

Alan Somebody from the archives delivered them.

Jane [continues to look through the pages, getting upset] That's not possible... My foster parents would have told me.

Alan Jane. These files just... didn't appear out of the blue... You ordered them.

Alan You tell me.

Jane [through her teeth] I can't remember.

Alan You own that house.

Jane [Slams her hand on the table and shouts] NO!

[takes a deep breath]

Jane I forget "little" things, like appointments, birthdays, pick-ups...

[starts hyperventilating]

Alan [squats down to face her] I'm sorry.

[looks away]

Alan I shouldn't even be here; I should have picked her up.

[when Jane doesn't answer]

Alan The trust fund has been paying the property tax. It's managed by a... Patrick Ryer? I think you have an uncle. That explains why you keep trying to photograph the place.

Jane [doesn't say anything, looks at Alan helplessly]

Alan Jane hey... Hey.

[puts her hand on her cheek]