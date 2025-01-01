Leonardo DiCaprioYou are the last best hope of Earth. We ask you to protect it or we, and all living things we cherish, are history.
Leonardo DiCaprioI remember the anger that I felt, reading all these stories about explorers and settlers who would wipe out an entire species and, in the process, decimate the eco-system forever. The difference now is: We're knowingly doing this. It's just on a much larger scale.
Fox News AnchorWho better to educate world leaders about Climate Change and a crisis that doesn't exist but an actor from Hollywood with zero years of scientific training!
[first lines]
Leonardo DiCaprioMy first visual memories are of this framed poster above my crib. I'd stare at it every night before I went to bed. My father was an underground comic distributor.
Johann Rockström (professor, environmental science, Stockholm U)We are on average moving towards four degree warming this century. And we haven't been in a four degree warmer world for the past four million years.
Gregory MankiwIf we want to change the President's view on carbon tax
[or any other specific issue]
Gregory Mankiw, we need to change the public's view on carbon tax
[or any other specific issue]
Gregory Mankiw. Politicians, although we call them our elected leaders, are really our elected followers... they DO what the People want them to do. ~ Gregory Mankiw, Harvard economics professor