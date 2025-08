Emily Alright ladies, pick up your tits we're going out!

Chloe What do you mean we're going out?

Emily What do you mean what do I mean? We just sucked balls in front of DJ Khaled.

Emily He's staying at that fancy casino hotel across the street. Okay, I say we all get up. We get dressed! We go over there and we show him that we are not a joke!

Fat Amy Emily, I... can't believe that a half decent idea came out of your dumb mouth.

Emily Thank you.

Fat Amy Okay. So let's get tarted up.

Fat Amy And... Tarted

Aubrey It sounds like tatted.

Fat Amy No, we get tarted up.

Beca She means tatted.

Fat Amy [points at Flo] She's the caramel tart.

[points at Cynthia]

Fat Amy She's the chocolate tart.

[points at Beca]

Fat Amy You're the vanilla tart.

Beca Thanks babe.

Fat Amy [points at Chloe] hmm...

Emily Oh tarted.

Aubrey Oh, taaarted. Tarted