Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Ali and Nino Ali and Nino Movie Quotes

Ali and Nino Movie Quotes

Ali Khan Shirvanshir The desert doesn't ask for anything, doesn't give anything and doesn't promise anything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nino Kipiani No, no, no, no, no... Ali... don't we mean anything to you?
Ali Khan Shirvanshir Swallowing hard... You mean everything.
Nino Kipiani Look what happened last time we separated
Ali Khan Shirvanshir It's not the same.You're not travelling to a strange country. You're going to your parents'.
Ali Khan Shirvanshir Nino tries to say something. I have to do this Nino. It will be our baby's country when she grows up. Ali pauses. It has to be defended.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more