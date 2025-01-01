Menu
Ali and Nino
Ali and Nino Movie Quotes
Ali and Nino Movie Quotes
Ali Khan Shirvanshir
The desert doesn't ask for anything, doesn't give anything and doesn't promise anything.
Nino Kipiani
No, no, no, no, no... Ali... don't we mean anything to you?
Ali Khan Shirvanshir
Swallowing hard... You mean everything.
Nino Kipiani
Look what happened last time we separated
Ali Khan Shirvanshir
It's not the same.You're not travelling to a strange country. You're going to your parents'.
Ali Khan Shirvanshir
Nino tries to say something. I have to do this Nino. It will be our baby's country when she grows up. Ali pauses. It has to be defended.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Adam Bakri
Maria Valverde
