LeleThen you stop talking, which means you're married!
RoccoNot to turn every argument into a fight for supremacy. I don't believe it's weak to be the one to give in. In fact, I think it's wise. The only couples I see who last are those where one of the two manages to take a step back, but is really a step ahead.
PeppeBecause if you love someone, you protect them, from everything.
EvaIf I were cheating, I wouldn't have suggested this game.
LeleOr you are and you want to be found out. There's this psychological mechanism according to which serial-killers do all they can to get found out.
LeleThey're like the Japanese, they never give up.
CarlottaWhy haven't we split up? People should learn how to split up.
BiancaI didn't even want to get married. I never believed in marriage. Marriage makes me sad and anxious. I didn't want a child, either. What do I know about bringing kids up? I just wanted to be free. Then that asshole came along and turned my life upside-down. He made me believe we could be happy and I trusted him, but...