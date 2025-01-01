Menu
Perfect Strangers Movie Quotes

Peppe Eva, how do you know if you're in love?
Eva Why are you asking me?
Peppe You study these things.
Bianca I'll tell you. If you talk to her for 30 minutes a day, you're in love.
Peppe What if I talk for 60 minutes?
Carlotta Then you're madly in love.
Lele Then you stop talking, which means you're married!
Rocco Not to turn every argument into a fight for supremacy. I don't believe it's weak to be the one to give in. In fact, I think it's wise. The only couples I see who last are those where one of the two manages to take a step back, but is really a step ahead.
Peppe Because if you love someone, you protect them, from everything.
Eva If I were cheating, I wouldn't have suggested this game.
Lele Or you are and you want to be found out. There's this psychological mechanism according to which serial-killers do all they can to get found out.
Peppe I want to be the meaning of my own life.
Rocco Exes are dangerous.
Lele They're like the Japanese, they never give up.
Carlotta Why haven't we split up? People should learn how to split up.
Bianca I didn't even want to get married. I never believed in marriage. Marriage makes me sad and anxious. I didn't want a child, either. What do I know about bringing kids up? I just wanted to be free. Then that asshole came along and turned my life upside-down. He made me believe we could be happy and I trusted him, but...
